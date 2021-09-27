Miton Global Opportunities : Transaction in Own Shares

For immediate release

27 September 2021

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY’S OWN SHARES

Notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at the General Meeting held on 10 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares in respect of which a valid Election (as defined in the Circular to shareholders dated 11 August 2021) has been made to participate in the 2021 Realisation Opportunity up to an aggregate maximum of 4,029,309 Elected Shares, THAT 149,729 Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company were purchased today for cancellation by the Company.

The price paid for the Elected Shares was the Realisation Price as announced on 24 September 2021, this being 370.26 pence per share.

Following this transaction and in conformity with the provisions of the Transparency Directive, the Company hereby notifies the market that the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary shares bought back for cancellation by the Company following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 26,730,256. The Company does not currently hold any Ordinary shares in treasury.

The figure of 26,730,256 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin Rucht

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3709 8732