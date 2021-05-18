Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Miton Global Opportunities PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIGO   GB0034365949

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

(MIGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Miton Global Opportunities : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2021

05/18/2021 | 11:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Miton Global Opportunities plc

(the “Company”)

18 May 2021

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2021

The Miton Global Opportunities plc fact sheet as at 30 April 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.migoplc.co.uk

- ENDS -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8732

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC
11:16aMITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES  : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2021
PR
05/04MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES  : Information in accordance with LR 15.6.8
PR
04/27MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES  : Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2021
PR
04/12MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES  : Change of Registrar
PR
03/24MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES  : Factsheet as at 26 February 2021 / new website add..
PR
03/17MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES  : Market purchase of company's own shares
PU
03/17MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES  : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/16MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES  : Blocklisting interim review
PU
03/15MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES  : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
03/11MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES  : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news