MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC

LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (‘PDMRs’) and persons closely associated with them

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name Mr Ashe Windham
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/Status Director
b)Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
b)LEI21380048Q8UABVMAG916
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Description       : Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
Type                 : Ordinary shares of £0.001
ISIN                 : GB00BWFGQ085
b)Nature of Transaction Purchase of Ordinary shares of £0.001
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.496 per share40,000
£0.497 per share45,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume - Price 85,000 Ordinary SharesAverage price £0.4965 per share
e)Date of the transaction  18 April 2024
f)Place of the transaction XLON (London Stock Exchange, Main Market)
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notificationNorthern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) LimitedCompany Secretary18 April 2024