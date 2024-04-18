Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with capital growth over the long term. The Company invests primarily in the smallest companies, measured by their market capitalization, quoted, or traded on an exchange in the United Kingdom at the time of investment. The Company may also invest in debt warrants or convertible instruments issued by such companies and may invest in, or underwrite, future equity issues by such companies. The Company invests in various sectors, including basic materials, technology, healthcare, industrials, utilities, telecommunication, energy, consumer discretionary, and financials. Premier Fund Managers Limited is the investment manager of the Company.

Sector Investment Trusts