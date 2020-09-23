Log in
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc    MINI   GB00BWFGQ085

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC

(MINI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/23 11:35:16 am
55.7 GBX   --.--%
02:20pTR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
02:20pTR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
02:20pTR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings (correction)
PU
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

09/23/2020 | 02:20pm EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are at-

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC

tached:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer

(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

x

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Almitas Capital LLC

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

18 September 2020

reached:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

18 September 2020

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights at-

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial instru-

Total of both in %

tached to shares (to-

voting rights of is-

ments

(8.A + 8.B)

tal of 8. A)

suer

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

2.16%

2.16%

111,274,758

on the date on which

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

notification (if

applicable)

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BWFGQ085

2,409,000

2.16%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

2,409,000

2.16%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting rights

Type of financial in-

Expiration

Exercise/

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

strument

date

Conversion Period

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion Pe-

cash

% of voting rights

instrument

date

voting rights

riod

settlement

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity x (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial in-

equals or is higher

equals or is higher

Name

struments if it equals

than the notifiable

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

threshold

threshold

notifiable threshold

Almitas Capital LLC

2.16%

2.16%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

Almitas Capital LLC

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information

Place of completion

United States

Date of completion

9/18/2020

3

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 18:19:06 UTC
