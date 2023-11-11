Mitshi India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Mitshi India Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 82.8 million compared to INR 7.06 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 82.8 million compared to INR 7.07 million a year ago. Net income was INR 6.04 million compared to net loss of INR 0.267 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.69 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.03 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.69 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.03 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 138.23 million compared to INR 12.58 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 138.24 million compared to INR 12.6 million a year ago. Net income was INR 9.48 million compared to net loss of INR 0.358 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.08 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.04 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.08 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.04 a year ago.