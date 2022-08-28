Log in
    MIT   CY0100260419

MITSIDES

(MIT)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-12
0.1800 EUR   -10.00%
MITSIDES : Annual General Meeting Resolutions
PU
08/26MITSIDES : Corporate Announcement
PU
08/11MITSIDES PUBLIC : Board of directors meeting on 26/8/2022
PU
Summary 
Summary

Mitsides : Annual General Meeting Resolutions

08/28/2022 | 01:41pm EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT 26/ 8/ 2022: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESOLUTIONS

The 16th Annual General Meeting of Mitsides Public Company Limited, which was held on Friday, 26 August 2022, discussed and resolved on the following:

  1. Examined and approved the Directors' Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December, 2021.
  2. Approved the re-election of retiring Marios Demetriades and Petros Mitsides as Directors of the Board.
  3. Approved the Directors' remuneration for 2022.
  4. Examined and approved the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd as the company's auditors for 2022 and authorised the Board of Directors to determine their remuneration.

Disclaimer

Mitsides Public Company Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2022 17:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 27,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,07 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,60x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,48 M 1,48 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 215
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart MITSIDES
Duration : Period :
Mitsides Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
