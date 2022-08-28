Mitsides : Annual General Meeting Resolutions

ANNOUNCEMENT 26/ 8/ 2022: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESOLUTIONS
The 16th Annual General Meeting of Mitsides Public Company Limited, which was held on Friday, 26 August 2022, discussed and resolved on the following:
-
Examined and approved the Directors' Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December, 2021.
-
Approved the re-election of retiring Marios Demetriades and Petros Mitsides as Directors of the Board.
-
Approved the Directors' remuneration for 2022.
-
Examined and approved the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd as the company's auditors for 2022 and authorised the Board of Directors to determine their remuneration.
Disclaimer
Mitsides Public Company Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2022 17:40:06 UTC.