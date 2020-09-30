Mitsides Public : APPROVAL OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS AND THE INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 01/01/2020 – 30/06/2020

ANNOUNCEMENT 30/9/2020: APPROVAL OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS AND THE INTERIM

MANAGEMENT REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 01/01/2020 - 30/06/2020

Mitsides Public Company Ltd (the Company) announces that on 30 September 2020, the Company's Board of Directors met and approved the unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Results and the Interim Management Report of the Company and its subsidiaries Blue Azul Investments Ltd, Larnaca Zenon Flourmills Ltd and Mitsides Point D.o.o. Serbia (the Group), for the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020.