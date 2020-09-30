Log in
MITSIDES PUBLIC CO LTD

(MIT)
Mitsides Public : APPROVAL OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS AND THE INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 01/01/2020 – 30/06/2020

09/30/2020 | 11:30am EDT

ANNOUNCEMENT 30/9/2020: APPROVAL OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS AND THE INTERIM

MANAGEMENT REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 01/01/2020 - 30/06/2020

Mitsides Public Company Ltd (the Company) announces that on 30 September 2020, the Company's Board of Directors met and approved the unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Results and the Interim Management Report of the Company and its subsidiaries Blue Azul Investments Ltd, Larnaca Zenon Flourmills Ltd and Mitsides Point D.o.o. Serbia (the Group), for the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020.

Disclaimer

Mitsides Public Company Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 15:29:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 26,0 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
Net income 2019 -2,62 M -3,08 M -3,08 M
Net Debt 2019 15,2 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,72x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2,05 M 2,41 M 2,40 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,59x
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 214
Free-Float 23,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Constantinos P. Mitsides Executive Chairman, General Director & MD
Chrysostomos P. Mitsides Executive Director
Marios Ph. Demetriades Secretary & Executive Director
Nikolas Ph. Epifaniou Non-Executive Director
Achilleas L. Demetriades Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSIDES PUBLIC CO LTD2
NESTLÉ S.A.4.70%331 806
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC2.54%80 673
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.76.71%75 270
DANONE-25.47%41 991
GENERAL MILLS, INC.11.84%36 594
