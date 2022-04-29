Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Cyprus
  CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Mitsides Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    MIT   CY0100260419

MITSIDES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(MIT)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03-17
0.2000 EUR   -9.09%
04/13MITSIDES PUBLIC : Board of Directors Meeting on 28/4/2022
PU
03/18MITSIDES PUBLIC : Financial impact, risks and uncertainties due to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis
PU
2021MITSIDES PUBLIC : Corporate Announcement
PU
Mitsides Public : Corporate Announcement

04/29/2022 | 02:38pm EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT 28/4/2022: BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING RESOLUTIONS

Mitsides Public Company Limited announces that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 28 April 2022, decided, inter alia, the following:

1.

Approved the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and the Audited Financial Statements of Mitsides Public Company Limited for the year ended December 31, 2021.

  • 2. Decided that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Monday, 8th of August 2022, at 3.00 p.m., at the Company's Headquarters at 16 Tefkrou Anthia, Dhali Industrial Zone, 2540 Dali.

  • 3. Decided not to recommend to the Annual General Meeting the payment of a dividend.

  • 4. Defined the Directors who retire by rotation, pursuant to the Company's Articles of Association.

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting and relevant resolutions will be sent to shareholders at least 21 days before the date of the Annual General Meeting.

The Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and the Audited Financial Statements of Mitsides Public Company Limited for the year ended 31/12/2021, will not be posted to shareholder, but will be available on the Company's website(www.mitsidesgroup.com)and copies will also be available at the company's Headquarters, at 16 Tefkrou Anthia, Dhali Industrial Zone, 2540 Dali.

The said Financial Statements are available on the Stock Exchange website in the European Single Electronic Format - 'ESEF', at the following link: https://www.cse.com.cy/el-GR/ESEF-Reporting/Regulated-Companies/Finacial-report/2021/ .

Disclaimer

Mitsides Public Company Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 18:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
