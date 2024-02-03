Mitsu Chem Plast Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

Mitsu Chem Plast Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 734.74 million compared to INR 716.42 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 737.37 million compared to INR 716.49 million a year ago. Net income was INR 31.83 million compared to INR 18.09 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.64 compared to INR 1.5 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.64 compared to INR 1.5 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was INR 2,289.77 million compared to INR 2,257.79 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2,297.35 million compared to INR 2,261.64 million a year ago. Net income was INR 60.31 million compared to INR 85.05 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5 compared to INR 7.05 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5 compared to INR 7.05 a year ago.