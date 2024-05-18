Mitsu Chem Plast Limited is engaged in the business of injection molding and blow molding plastic articles, such as industrial containers, healthcare furniture and automotive components. The Company's container product group includes blow-molded and injection molded products, ranging from 100 milliliters (ml) to 250 ml, which includes bottles, jerry cans and drums. Its hospital furniture parts product group includes hospital bed parts, hospital bed accessories, side trolleys, safety equipment, accessories, actuators, overbed tables and spine board, among others. Its automotive product group consists of air intake duct, rain hood plastic, washer tanks, air conditioner (AC) ducting pipe and water tanks, among others. Its other product group consists of blow-molded chairs and medical devices, such as pregnancy kit, malaria kit and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) kit. Its molded industrial packaging products include full open top drum, jerry cans and narrow mouth drums, among others.

Sector Commodity Chemicals