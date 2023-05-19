Mitsubishi Chemical : Announcement Regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024NEW

May 19, 2023 Company Name: Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation Representative: Jean-Marc Gilson Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President & Chief Executive Officer Listed on The Prime Market of TSE (stock cod e: 4188) Contact: Osamu Shimizu Director, Corporate Communications Div. TEL: [+81] (0)3-6748-7120

Announcement Regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for

Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation hereby announces the adjustment of the conversion price for its Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024 (collectively, the "Bonds"), issued on March 30, 2017 in the name of the then Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation.

1. Adjustment to Conversion Price

Name of Issue Conversion Price Conversion Price prior to the Adjustment after the Adjustment The Zero Coupon ¥1,171.4 ¥1,154.0 Convertible Bonds due 2024