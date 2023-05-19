Advanced search
    4188   JP3897700005

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP CORPORATION

(4188)
Mitsubishi Chemical : Announcement Regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024NEW

05/19/2023 | 12:10am EDT
May 19, 2023

Company Name:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Representative:

Jean-Marc Gilson

Representative Corporate Executive Officer,

President & Chief Executive Officer

Listed on The Prime Market of TSE (stock cod

e: 4188)

Contact:

Osamu Shimizu

Director,

Corporate Communications Div.

TEL:

[+81] (0)3-6748-7120

Announcement Regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for

Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation hereby announces the adjustment of the conversion price for its Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024 (collectively, the "Bonds"), issued on March 30, 2017 in the name of the then Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation.

1. Adjustment to Conversion Price

Name of Issue

Conversion Price

Conversion Price

prior to the Adjustment

after the Adjustment

The Zero Coupon

¥1,171.4

¥1,154.0

Convertible Bonds due 2024

  1. Effective Date of the New Conversion Price Effective as of April 1, 2023 (Japan time)
  2. Reason for the Adjustment
    On May 19, 2023, the Board of Directors approved a year-end dividend of ¥15 per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Accordingly, the annual dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 was to be ¥30 per share, requiring the adjustment of the conversion price of the Bonds in accordance with the terms and conditions. As a result, the conversion price was retrospectively adjusted as provided above.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 04:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
