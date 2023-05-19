Mitsubishi Chemical : Announcement Regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024NEW

|
|
May 19, 2023
|
Company Name:
|
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
|
Representative:
|
Jean-Marc Gilson
|
|
Representative Corporate Executive Officer,
|
|
President & Chief Executive Officer
|
|
Listed on The Prime Market of TSE (stock cod
|
|
e: 4188)
|
Contact:
|
Osamu Shimizu
|
|
Director,
|
|
Corporate Communications Div.
|
TEL:
|
[+81] (0)3-6748-7120
Announcement Regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for
Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation hereby announces the adjustment of the conversion price for its Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024 (collectively, the "Bonds"), issued on March 30, 2017 in the name of the then Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation.
1. Adjustment to Conversion Price
|
Name of Issue
|
Conversion Price
|
Conversion Price
|
prior to the Adjustment
|
after the Adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
The Zero Coupon
|
¥1,171.4
|
¥1,154.0
|
Convertible Bonds due 2024
|
|
|
|
|
-
Effective Date of the New Conversion Price Effective as of April 1, 2023 (Japan time)
-
Reason for the Adjustment
On May 19, 2023, the Board of Directors approved a year-end dividend of ¥15 per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Accordingly, the annual dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 was to be ¥30 per share, requiring the adjustment of the conversion price of the Bonds in accordance with the terms and conditions. As a result, the conversion price was retrospectively adjusted as provided above.
Disclaimer
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 04:09:08 UTC.