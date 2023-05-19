Mitsubishi Chemical : Announcement of Executive Personnel Changes of Mitsubishi Chemical Group CorporationNEW
May 19, 2023
Announcement of Executive Personnel Changes of Mitsubishi Chemical Group
Corporation
1. Appointment of Director of the Board (Effective as of June 27, 2023)
New
Current
Name
Director of the Board
※
Nobuo Fukuda
※To be appointed subject to approval at the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 27, 2023.
2. Retirement of Director of the Board (Effective as of June 27, 2023)
New
Current
Name
(Retirement)
Director of the Board
Hiroshi Katayama
(Retirement)
Outside Director of the Board
Takako Masai
3. Directors of the Board, Corporate Executive Officers and Executive Officers
（Effective as
of June 27, 2023
）
Directors of the Board
※
Director of the Board
Jean-Marc Gilson
Director of the Board
Ken Fujiwara
Director of the Board
Glenn Fredrickson
Director of the Board
Nobuo Fukuda
Outside Director of the Board
Takayuki Hashimoto
Outside Director of the Board
Chikatomo Hodo
Outside Director of the Board
Kiyomi Kikuchi
Outside Director of the Board
Tatsumi Yamada
※To be appointed subject to approval at the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 27, 2023.
Corporate Executive Officers
Representative Corporate Executive Officer,
Jean-Marc Gilson
President and Chief Executive Officer
Representative Corporate Executive Officer,
Senior Vice President,
Kouji Eguchi
Chief Supply Chain Officer
Executive Vice President,
Chief Financial Officer
Yuko Nakahira
Supervising - Finance, Communication and IR
Executive Vice President,
Chief Compliance Officer,
General Counsel
Ken Fujiwara
Supervising - Legal, Internal Control, Corporate
Administration and Government Affairs
1
May 19, 2023
Executive Vice President,
Frank Randall (Randy) Queen
Head of Specialty Materials
Executive Vice President,
Hitoshi Sasaki
Head of Polymers & Compounds / MMA
Executive Vice President,
Manabu Chikumoto
Head of Basic Materials
Executive Vice President,
Akihiro Tsujimura
Head of Pharma
Senior Vice President,
Larry Meixner
Chief Technology Officer
Senior Vice President,
Jin Iida
Supervising - Audit
Senior Vice President,
Yuji Ichimura
Chief Digital Officer
Senior Vice President,
Shigeki Habuka
Supervising - Government Affairs
Senior Vice President,
Tomoyo Hiraoka
Chief Human Resource Officer
Executive Officers
Vice President,
Joseph Rinaldi
Chief Strategy Officer
Vice President,
Director, Corporate Planning Dept.
Naoto Yabe
Strategy
Contact:
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
Corporate Communications Division
Media Relations Department: +81-3-6748-7140
2
