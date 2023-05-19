Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4188   JP3897700005

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP CORPORATION

(4188)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:18:27 2023-05-19 am EDT
806.90 JPY   +0.36%
12:10aMitsubishi Chemical : Announcement Regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2024NEW
PU
12:10aMitsubishi Chemical : Notice Regarding Distribution of Dividends from SurplusNEW
PU
12:10aMitsubishi Chemical : Announcement of Executive Personnel Changes of Mitsubishi Chemical Group CorporationNEW
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Mitsubishi Chemical : Announcement of Executive Personnel Changes of Mitsubishi Chemical Group CorporationNEW

05/19/2023 | 12:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 19, 2023

Announcement of Executive Personnel Changes of Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Corporation

1. Appointment of Director of the Board (Effective as of June 27, 2023)

New

Current

Name

Director of the Board

Nobuo Fukuda

To be appointed subject to approval at the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 27, 2023.

2. Retirement of Director of the Board (Effective as of June 27, 2023)

New

Current

Name

(Retirement)

Director of the Board

Hiroshi Katayama

(Retirement)

Outside Director of the Board

Takako Masai

3. Directors of the Board, Corporate Executive Officers and Executive Officers Effective as

of June 27, 2023

Directors of the Board

Director of the Board

Jean-Marc Gilson

Director of the Board

Ken Fujiwara

Director of the Board

Glenn Fredrickson

Director of the Board

Nobuo Fukuda

Outside Director of the Board

Takayuki Hashimoto

Outside Director of the Board

Chikatomo Hodo

Outside Director of the Board

Kiyomi Kikuchi

Outside Director of the Board

Tatsumi Yamada

To be appointed subject to approval at the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 27, 2023.

Corporate Executive Officers

Representative Corporate Executive Officer,

Jean-Marc Gilson

President and Chief Executive Officer

Representative Corporate Executive Officer,

Senior Vice President,

Kouji Eguchi

Chief Supply Chain Officer

Executive Vice President,

Chief Financial Officer

Yuko Nakahira

Supervising - Finance, Communication and IR

Executive Vice President,

Chief Compliance Officer,

General Counsel

Ken Fujiwara

Supervising - Legal, Internal Control, Corporate

Administration and Government Affairs

1

May 19, 2023

Executive Vice President,

Frank Randall (Randy) Queen

Head of Specialty Materials

Executive Vice President,

Hitoshi Sasaki

Head of Polymers & Compounds / MMA

Executive Vice President,

Manabu Chikumoto

Head of Basic Materials

Executive Vice President,

Akihiro Tsujimura

Head of Pharma

Senior Vice President,

Larry Meixner

Chief Technology Officer

Senior Vice President,

Jin Iida

Supervising - Audit

Senior Vice President,

Yuji Ichimura

Chief Digital Officer

Senior Vice President,

Shigeki Habuka

Supervising - Government Affairs

Senior Vice President,

Tomoyo Hiraoka

Chief Human Resource Officer

Executive Officers

Vice President,

Joseph Rinaldi

Chief Strategy Officer

Vice President,

Director, Corporate Planning Dept.

Naoto Yabe

Strategy

Contact:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Corporate Communications Division

Media Relations Department: +81-3-6748-7140

2

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 04:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP CORPORATION
12:10aMitsubishi Chemical : Announcement Regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for Zero Coupo..
PU
12:10aMitsubishi Chemical : Notice Regarding Distribution of Dividends from SurplusNEW
PU
12:10aMitsubishi Chemical : Announcement of Executive Personnel Changes of Mitsubishi Chemical G..
PU
05/18The Mitsubishi Chemical Group - Samples of New Grade of Plant-derived Bioengineering Pl..
AQ
05/16Mitsubishi Chemical : Strengthening the Supply Chain for Formulated Electrolytes for Lithi..
PU
05/12Mitsubishi Chemical : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2..
PU
05/12Mitsubishi Chemical : Year-End (May 12, 2023)
PU
05/12Mitsubishi Chemical : Operational Summary for FY2022
PU
05/12Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter..
CI
05/12Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Half ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 655 B 33 592 M 33 592 M
Net income 2023 120 B 862 M 862 M
Net Debt 2023 2 038 B 14 708 M 14 708 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,60x
Yield 2023 3,73%
Capitalization 1 143 B 8 252 M 8 252 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 69 784
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 804,00 JPY
Average target price 877,22 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marc Gilson President & Representative Director
Yuko Nakahira Chief Financial Officer & Communications Head
Larry Meixner Chief Technology Officer & Executive Senior VP
Motohiro Oki Manager-Business Administration
Hajime Komori Group Manager-Business Administration Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP CORPORATION16.30%8 236
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD23.27%58 695
BASF SE1.15%45 409
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-4.42%30 112
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-0.20%15 696
BRENNTAG SE25.72%12 558
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer