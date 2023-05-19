Mitsubishi Chemical : Announcement of Executive Personnel Changes of Mitsubishi Chemical Group CorporationNEW

May 19, 2023

Announcement of Executive Personnel Changes of Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Corporation

1. Appointment of Director of the Board (Effective as of June 27, 2023)

New Current Name Director of the Board ※ Nobuo Fukuda

※To be appointed subject to approval at the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 27, 2023.

2. Retirement of Director of the Board (Effective as of June 27, 2023)

New Current Name (Retirement) Director of the Board Hiroshi Katayama (Retirement) Outside Director of the Board Takako Masai 3. Directors of the Board, Corporate Executive Officers and Executive Officers （Effective as of June 27, 2023） Directors of the Board※ Director of the Board Jean-Marc Gilson Director of the Board Ken Fujiwara Director of the Board Glenn Fredrickson Director of the Board Nobuo Fukuda Outside Director of the Board Takayuki Hashimoto Outside Director of the Board Chikatomo Hodo Outside Director of the Board Kiyomi Kikuchi Outside Director of the Board Tatsumi Yamada

※To be appointed subject to approval at the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 27, 2023.

Corporate Executive Officers

Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Jean-Marc Gilson President and Chief Executive Officer Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Senior Vice President, Kouji Eguchi Chief Supply Chain Officer Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Yuko Nakahira Supervising - Finance, Communication and IR Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, General Counsel Ken Fujiwara Supervising - Legal, Internal Control, Corporate Administration and Government Affairs

