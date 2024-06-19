June 19, 2024

Announcement of Personnel Changes of the Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Appointments of the Mitsubishi Chemical Group (Effective as of July 1, 2024)

New

Current

Name

Director, IT Service Operation Div.

(Scheduled to join the Mitsubishi

Makoto Murata

Chemical Group on July 1, 2024)

Vice President, Chief Supply

Vice President, Chief Supply Chain

Yoshio Akahane

Chain Officer

Officer

Director, Productivity Improvement

Planning Div

Director, Productivity

Senior Manager, Productivity

Sadaki Yagi

Improvement Planning Div.

Improvement Promotion Dept.,

Productivity Improvement Planning

Div.

1

