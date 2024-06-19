Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (formerly Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation) is a holding company organized around 5 groups of products: - petrochemical products (32.4% of net sales): ethylene, propylene, benzene, coke, ether, etc.; - performance chemicals and materials (28.6%): performance polymers, food ingredients, polyester films, polyvinyl alcohol-based films, water treatment products, carbon fibres and composite materials, etc.; - industrial gases (23.9%); - healthcare products and equipment (10.1%): pharmaceutical products, reagents and diagnostic instruments, active pharmaceutical ingredients, pharmaceutical intermediates, etc.; - other (5%).

Sector Diversified Chemicals