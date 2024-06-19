June 19, 2024
Announcement of Personnel Changes of the Mitsubishi Chemical Group
Appointments of the Mitsubishi Chemical Group (Effective as of July 1, 2024)
New
Current
Name
Director, IT Service Operation Div.
(Scheduled to join the Mitsubishi
Makoto Murata
Chemical Group on July 1, 2024)
Vice President, Chief Supply
Vice President, Chief Supply Chain
Yoshio Akahane
Chain Officer
Officer
Director, Productivity Improvement
Planning Div
Director, Productivity
Senior Manager, Productivity
Sadaki Yagi
Improvement Planning Div.
Improvement Promotion Dept.,
Productivity Improvement Planning
Div.
Contact:
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
Communications Division
Media Relations Department : +81-3-6748-7140
Disclaimer
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation published this content on 19 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2024 06:05:06 UTC.