May 22, 2024

Announcement of launch of SGLT2 inhibitor "CANAGLU® OD Tablets" ~ Adoption of Environmentally Friendly Biomass-plastic PTP Sheets ~

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Osaka; Representative

Director: Akihiro Tsujimura; hereinafter, "MTPC"), a member of the Mitsubishi Chemical Group, launched SGLT2 inhibitor "CANAGLU® OD Tablets 100 mg" (nonproprietary name: Canagliflozin Hydrate, hereinafter referred to as "CANAGLU® OD Tablets") on the same day after it was listed in the NHI drug price list on May 22.

CANAGLU® OD Tablets, which were approved on March 15 this year, disintegrate easily with a small amount of water such as saliva in the mouth, making it easier to swallow. It can be taken without or with water without depending on the place. It is expected to improve convenience and to continue taking the drug for people with type 2 diabetes who need continuous treatment. To contribute to improving treatment satisfaction for people with type 2 diabetes who need continuous treatment, MTPC launched OD tablets of "TENELIA® Tablets" in June 2021, and filed an application for approval of an additional dosage form of OD tablets for "CANALIA® Combination Tablets", a combination drug of "TENELIA® Tablets" and "CANAGLU® Tablets", in February 2024.

In addition, to be environmentally friendly, CANAGLU® OD Tablets adopted biomass-plastic PTP (Press Through Pack) sheets*1 for the first time as our company. These PTP sheets, manufactured by Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and a member of the Mitsubishi Chemical Group, reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 30~70% compared to oil-based plastic blister sheets*2.

MTPC will continue working to deliver the new treatment options for people living with type 2 diabetes to improve treatment satisfaction and convenience with consideration for the environment.

*1 PTP sheet: A sheet of tablets or capsules sandwiched between plastic and aluminum.

*2 Data source: Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation. Comparison between films which has equivalent moisture permeability. The number changes depending on the coefficient used.

Contact:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Communications Division

Osaka Communications Department

+81-6-6205-5119

1/1