With BENEBiOL™, the MCG Group became first in the world to develop a biomass-based PCD. This product is mainly used as the primary raw material for polyurethane resins. The use of BENEBiOL™ helps increase the durability of polyurethane from the general level. In recognition of its high durability and environmental friendliness, Citizen Watch selected BENEBiOL™ for use in the watch band of PROMASTER, which is an icon among professional sports watches, known for superior durability and reliability in extreme outdoor environments on land, at sea, and in the air.

Going forward, by further developing BENEBiOL™, the MCG Group will deliver even more value-added products and contribute to the creation of a sustainable society.

Introduction of BENEBiOL™

BENEBiOL™ is biomass-based polycarbonatediol (a raw material for polyurethane). It was developed through a process of trial and error based on the concept of "developing groundbreaking and unprecedented products to provide added value to our customers." BENEBiOL™ has a completely new chemical structure due to the use of biomass-based materials, and has up to 93% biomass content. Moreover, it has durability and chemical resistance superior to conventional petroleum-based PCD. It is at use as a material in painting and coatings, elastomers and synthetic and artificial leathers for automobiles, furniture, outdoor gear, and more.PROMASTER (Citizen Watch Co., Ltd.) is an icon among professional sports watches, known for superior durability and reliability in extreme outdoor environments on land, at sea, and in the air. PROMASTER is designed for optimum functionality, durability, and safety, inspiring the imagination of generations of active sports aficionados who push beyond physical and mental boundaries. Official brand website: