Mitsubishi Chemical : Biomass-based Polycarbonatediol “BENEBiOL” Adopted for the Watch Band of Citizen WatchNEW
April 01, 2024 at 10:05 pm EDT
The Mitsubishi Chemical Group (hereinafter, "the MCG Group") is pleased to announce that its biomass-based polycarbonatediol (PCD) BENEBiOL™ was selected by Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (Head office: Nishitokyo City, Tokyo) for use in its fall/winter 2024 CITIZEN PROMASTER model (Product No.: JV1007-07E). BENEBiOL™ will be used as a raw material for polyurethane for the watch band.
With BENEBiOL™, the MCG Group became first in the world to develop a biomass-based PCD. This product is mainly used as the primary raw material for polyurethane resins. The use of BENEBiOL™ helps increase the durability of polyurethane from the general level. In recognition of its high durability and environmental friendliness, Citizen Watch selected BENEBiOL™ for use in the watch band of PROMASTER, which is an icon among professional sports watches, known for superior durability and reliability in extreme outdoor environments on land, at sea, and in the air.
Going forward, by further developing BENEBiOL™, the MCG Group will deliver even more value-added products and contribute to the creation of a sustainable society.
BENEBiOL™ is biomass-based polycarbonatediol (a raw material for polyurethane). It was developed through a process of trial and error based on the concept of "developing groundbreaking and unprecedented products to provide added value to our customers." BENEBiOL™ has a completely new chemical structure due to the use of biomass-based materials, and has up to 93% biomass content. Moreover, it has durability and chemical resistance superior to conventional petroleum-based PCD. It is at use as a material in painting and coatings, elastomers and synthetic and artificial leathers for automobiles, furniture, outdoor gear, and more.
Introduction of BENEBiOL™
https://www.m-chemical.co.jp/en/products/departments/mcc/basicmat/product/1201000_9362.html
PROMASTER (Citizen Watch Co., Ltd.) is an icon among professional sports watches, known for superior durability and reliability in extreme outdoor environments on land, at sea, and in the air. PROMASTER is designed for optimum functionality, durability, and safety, inspiring the imagination of generations of active sports aficionados who push beyond physical and mental boundaries. Official brand website: https://www.citizenwatch-global.com/promaster/index.html
Official website of Citizen Watch Co., Ltd.
https://www.citizenwatch-global.com/index.html
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (formerly Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation) is a holding company organized around 5 groups of products:
- petrochemical products (32.4% of net sales): ethylene, propylene, benzene, coke, ether, etc.;
- performance chemicals and materials (28.6%): performance polymers, food ingredients, polyester films, polyvinyl alcohol-based films, water treatment products, carbon fibres and composite materials, etc.;
- industrial gases (23.9%);
- healthcare products and equipment (10.1%): pharmaceutical products, reagents and diagnostic instruments, active pharmaceutical ingredients, pharmaceutical intermediates, etc.;
- other (5%).