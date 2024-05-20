The Mitsubishi Chemical Group (hereinafter, "the MCG Group") is pleased to announce that BENEBiOL™, a biomass-based polycarbonatediol, has been adopted as a raw material for polyurethane coatings for wind turbine blade protection: AROLEP940 series by AEROX, following the collaboration under Joint Research and Development Agreement (JRDA) with AEROX. This marks the first-ever use of BENEBiOL™ in wind turbine blade coating agents. BENEBiOL™ is a biomass-based polycarbonatediol pioneered by the MCG Group mainly for use as a primary raw material in polyurethane resins. AEROX's AROLEP940 series coatings are used to protect the leading edges of wind turbine blades, for which the resistance against wind and rain erosion is necessary. The incorporation of BENEBiOL™ into these coatings will give them outstanding erosion resistance surpassing conventional products even in the harshest offshore conditions and should reduce the frequency and cost of blade maintenance. Going forward, by further developing BENEBiOL™, the MCG Group will deliver even more value-added products and contribute to the creation of a sustainable society. AEROX, headquartered in Valencia, Spain, with subsidiaries in China and the US, was established in 2014 with a vision to become the foremost supplier of polymer materials for the wind industry. Focused on designing and manufacturing superior materials for wind turbine rotor blades, AEROX is committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the renewable energy sector. BENEBiOL™ is a biomass-based polycarbonatediol (a raw material for polyurethane). It was developed through a process of trial and error based on the concept of "developing groundbreaking and unprecedented products to provide added value to our customers." BENEBiOL™ has a completely new chemical structure due to the use of biomass-based materials, and has up to 93% biomass content. Moreover, it has durability and chemical resistance superior to conventional petroleum-based PCD. It is at use as a material in painting and coatings, elastomers and synthetic and artificial leathers for automobiles, furniture, outdoor gear, and more.

