June 30, 2023 To whom it may concern: Company name : Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation Representative : Jean-Marc Gilson Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President & Chief Executive Officer Listed on TSE Prime Market (Stock Code: 4188) Contact : Osamu Shimizu, Director, Corporate Communications Division TEL. [+81] (0)3-6748-7120

Corporate Split in Tandem with Intergroup Organizational Restructuring

The Mitsubishi Chemical Group (hereinafter "MCG") hereby announces it has decided to embark on intergroup organizational restructuring that will involve MCG, our consolidated subsidiary Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (hereinafter "MCC"; Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative directors: Kouji Eguchi and Manabu Chikumoto), and two subsidiaries* of our group in Singapore.

Note that, given this is a corporate split (simple/simplified absorption split) targeting MCG and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, this disclosure omits certain disclosure matters and details.

*The names of the two subsidiaries of our group in Singapore are as follows:

(1) Subsidiary directly invested in by MCG

Mitsubishi Chemical APAC Pte. Ltd. (President: Hidefumi Shigemi, Location: Singapore, hereinafter "MC APAC")

(2) Subsidiary directly invested in by MCC

Mitsubishi Chemical Singapore Pte. Ltd. (President: Shintaro Yajima; Location: Singapore; hereinafter "MCS")

1. Purpose of this organizational restructuring

In accordance with "Forging the future," the management policy for the period FY2021-FY2025, MCG has been transitioning to a flat organizational system based on the "One Company, One Team" concept.

In conjunction with this transition, MCG aims to improve its management efficiency in Singapore by reshuffling, concentrating and optimizing the functions currently divided between a subsidiary directly invested in by MCG and a subsidiary directly invested in by MCC.

MCG aims to maximize the group's corporate value. This is in accordance with a clear-cut strategy for business management that pursues efficiency and which extracts the growth potential of group businesses.

2. Summary of this organizational restructuring

The organizational restructuring of the group's subsidiaries in Singapore shall be carried out as follows by October 2023.

This will be an absorption split with MCG as the split company and MCC as the succeeding company. Reflecting this, MCC will acquire all the shares and management operations of MC APAC (hereinafter "this absorption split"). MCS and MC APAC will be merged in Singapore to integrate the group's subsidiaries in Singapore. The details, including the schedule and method, of this merger will be taken into consideration moving forward.

1