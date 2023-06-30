June 30, 2023

To whom it may concern:

Company name

: Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Representative

: Jean-Marc Gilson

Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President & Chief

Executive Officer

Listed on TSE Prime Market (Stock Code: 4188)

Contact

: Osamu Shimizu, Director, Corporate Communications Division

TEL.

[+81] (0)3-6748-7120

Corporate Split in Tandem with Intergroup Organizational Restructuring

The Mitsubishi Chemical Group (hereinafter "MCG") hereby announces it has decided to embark on intergroup organizational restructuring that will involve MCG, our consolidated subsidiary Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (hereinafter "MCC"; Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative directors: Kouji Eguchi and Manabu Chikumoto), and two subsidiaries* of our group in Singapore.

Note that, given this is a corporate split (simple/simplified absorption split) targeting MCG and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, this disclosure omits certain disclosure matters and details.

*The names of the two subsidiaries of our group in Singapore are as follows:

(1) Subsidiary directly invested in by MCG

Mitsubishi Chemical APAC Pte. Ltd. (President: Hidefumi Shigemi, Location: Singapore, hereinafter "MC APAC")

(2) Subsidiary directly invested in by MCC

Mitsubishi Chemical Singapore Pte. Ltd. (President: Shintaro Yajima; Location: Singapore; hereinafter "MCS")

1. Purpose of this organizational restructuring

In accordance with "Forging the future," the management policy for the period FY2021-FY2025, MCG has been transitioning to a flat organizational system based on the "One Company, One Team" concept.

In conjunction with this transition, MCG aims to improve its management efficiency in Singapore by reshuffling, concentrating and optimizing the functions currently divided between a subsidiary directly invested in by MCG and a subsidiary directly invested in by MCC.

MCG aims to maximize the group's corporate value. This is in accordance with a clear-cut strategy for business management that pursues efficiency and which extracts the growth potential of group businesses.

2. Summary of this organizational restructuring

The organizational restructuring of the group's subsidiaries in Singapore shall be carried out as follows by October 2023.

  1. This will be an absorption split with MCG as the split company and MCC as the succeeding company. Reflecting this, MCC will acquire all the shares and management operations of MC APAC (hereinafter "this absorption split").
  2. MCS and MC APAC will be merged in Singapore to integrate the group's subsidiaries in Singapore. The details, including the schedule and method, of this merger will be taken into consideration moving forward.

1

June 30, 2023

3. Summary of this absorption split

(1) Points of this absorption split

  • Schedule for this absorption split

Decision date for this absorption split

Signing date for this absorption split agreement

Date this absorption split takes effect August 9, 2023

*This absorption split to be carried out by MCG is a simplified absorption split in accordance with Article 784-2 of the Companies Act. MCC's simplified absorption split is stipulated in Article 796-1 of the Companies Act. In light of this, both companies will not hold an ordinary general shareholders meeting to approve the absorption split. In addition, at MCG, owing to the delegation of authority from the Board of Directors in accordance with Article 416-4 of the Companies Act, the executive officers are determining the details of this absorption-split agreement.

  • Method for this absorption split
    MCG will be split and MCC will be absorbed as the surviving company.
  • Details of the allocations related to this absorption split
    At the time of this absorption split, stock allocation and the delivery of other considerations will not be carried out.
  • Handling related to bonds with warrants and stock acquisition rights in tandem with this absorption split No applicable matters
  • Change in capital owing to this absorption split
    There is no change in capital due to this absorption split.
  • Rights and obligations succeeded by the surviving company

On the date this absorption split takes effect, MCC will succeed the rights and obligations, including assets and liabilities related to subject businesses stipulated in the separate absorption-split agreement.

    • Expected fulfillment of obligations
      Regarding the assumption of obligations on and after the day this absorption split takes effect, it is deemed that MCC will have no problem fulfilling its obligations.
  2. Profiles of concerned parties involved in this absorption split

Spun-off company

Surviving company

Name

Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Corporation

(MCC)

2

Address

1-1 Marunouchi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku,

1-1 Marunouchi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku,

Tokyo

Tokyo

Name and position

Jean-Marc Gilson, Representative

Kouji Eguchi, Representative Director

of representative

Corporate Executive Officer, President

Manabu Chikumoto, Representative

& Chief Executive Officer

Director

Business description

Management of group companies

Manufacturing and sales of chemical

(including establishment of overall

products

group strategies, allocation of capital,

etc.)

Capital

50,000 million yen

53,229 million yen

Establishment date

October 3, 2005

August 31, 1933 (founding)

April 1, 2017 (Inauguration)

Number of shares

1,506,288,107 shares

572,034,109 shares

outstanding

Fiscal year-end

March 31

March 31

Major shareholders

The Master Trust Bank

15.75%

Mitsubishi Chemical

100%

and shareholding

of Japan, Ltd. (trust

Group Corporation

ratio

account)

(as of March 31,

SSBTC CLIENT

10.42%

2023)

OMNIBUS ACCOUNT

(Standing Proxy)

Custody Department,

Tokyo Branch, The

Hongkong and

Shanghai Banking

Corporation Limited

Custody Bank of

6.62%

Japan, Ltd. (trust

account)

Meiji Yasuda Life

4.52%

Insurance Company

(Standing Proxy)

Custody Bank of

Japan, Ltd.

Nippon Life Insurance

2.98%

Company

(Standing Proxy) The

Master Trust Bank of

Japan, Ltd.

STATE STREET BANK

1.59%

WEST CLIENT-

TREATY 505234

(Standing Proxy)

Settlement & Clearing

Services Division,

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Custody Bank of

1.52%

3

Japan, Ltd. (trust

account 4)

Taiyo Life Insurance

1.32%

Company

JP MORGAN CHASE

1.20%

BANK

385781

(Standing Proxy)

Settlement & Clearing

Services Division,

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

The Norinchukin Bank

0.95%

Business performance and financial position in the most recent fiscal year (ended March 31, 2023)

(Consolidated/IFRS)

(Standalone/Japanese GAAP)

Equity attributable to owners of

1,564,366 mn yen

Net assets

647,366 mn yen

the parent

Total assets

5,773,903 mn yen

Total assets

1,497,576 mn yen

Per-share equity attributable to

1,100.04 yen

Net assets per

1,131.69 yen

owners of the parent

share

Sales revenue

4,634,532 mn yen

Sales

1,445,811 mn yen

Operating income

182,718 mn yen

Operating loss

11,611 mn yen

Income before

167,964 mn yen

Ordinary income

51,358 mn yen

taxes

Net income

135,150 mn yen

Net income

51,839 mn yen

Basic net income per share

67.57 yen

Net income per share

90.62 yen

  1. Summary of business divisions to be split in this absorption split
    • Details of business operations at divisions to be split
      In the APAC region, implements management of equity in subsidiaries that provide negotiation/PR activities, intergroup management of various risks, and shared services as MCG's overseas administrative representative functions
  • Business performance at divisions to be split

MC APAC sales revenue USD 2,975 thousand (FY2022)

  • Items and book value of assets and liabilities to be split MC APAC shares wholly-owned by MCG and borrowings

MC APAC shares 157 million yen

Borrowings 157 million yen

(4) Trends after this absorption split

In tandem with this absorption split, there will be no changes to the name of the corporation, address, names and positions of representatives, business description, capital and fiscal year.

4. Forecast

This organizational restructuring involves restructuring within the group between MCG and wholly-owned subsidiaries. The impact to the consolidated earnings of MCG is minor.

4

(Reference) FY2023 consolidated earnings forecast (disclosed on May 12, 2023) and FY2022 consolidated earnings results

Sales

Core

Operating

Net income

Basic net

attributable to

operating

Net income

income per

revenue

income

owners of the

income

share

parent

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Yen

FY2023 consolidated

earnings forecast

4,555,000

250,000

239,000

143,000

97,000

68.21

(Fiscal year ending March

2024)

FY2022 consolidated

earnings results

4,634,532

325,558

182,718

135,150

96,066

67.57

(Fiscal year ended March

2023)

5

