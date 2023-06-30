June 30, 2023
To whom it may concern:
Company name
: Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
Representative
: Jean-Marc Gilson
Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President & Chief
Executive Officer
Listed on TSE Prime Market (Stock Code: 4188)
Contact
: Osamu Shimizu, Director, Corporate Communications Division
TEL.
[+81] (0)3-6748-7120
Corporate Split in Tandem with Intergroup Organizational Restructuring
The Mitsubishi Chemical Group (hereinafter "MCG") hereby announces it has decided to embark on intergroup organizational restructuring that will involve MCG, our consolidated subsidiary Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (hereinafter "MCC"; Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative directors: Kouji Eguchi and Manabu Chikumoto), and two subsidiaries* of our group in Singapore.
Note that, given this is a corporate split (simple/simplified absorption split) targeting MCG and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, this disclosure omits certain disclosure matters and details.
*The names of the two subsidiaries of our group in Singapore are as follows:
(1) Subsidiary directly invested in by MCG
Mitsubishi Chemical APAC Pte. Ltd. (President: Hidefumi Shigemi, Location: Singapore, hereinafter "MC APAC")
(2) Subsidiary directly invested in by MCC
Mitsubishi Chemical Singapore Pte. Ltd. (President: Shintaro Yajima; Location: Singapore; hereinafter "MCS")
1. Purpose of this organizational restructuring
In accordance with "Forging the future," the management policy for the period FY2021-FY2025, MCG has been transitioning to a flat organizational system based on the "One Company, One Team" concept.
In conjunction with this transition, MCG aims to improve its management efficiency in Singapore by reshuffling, concentrating and optimizing the functions currently divided between a subsidiary directly invested in by MCG and a subsidiary directly invested in by MCC.
MCG aims to maximize the group's corporate value. This is in accordance with a clear-cut strategy for business management that pursues efficiency and which extracts the growth potential of group businesses.
2. Summary of this organizational restructuring
The organizational restructuring of the group's subsidiaries in Singapore shall be carried out as follows by October 2023.
- This will be an absorption split with MCG as the split company and MCC as the succeeding company. Reflecting this, MCC will acquire all the shares and management operations of MC APAC (hereinafter "this absorption split").
- MCS and MC APAC will be merged in Singapore to integrate the group's subsidiaries in Singapore. The details, including the schedule and method, of this merger will be taken into consideration moving forward.
3. Summary of this absorption split
(1) Points of this absorption split
- Schedule for this absorption split
Decision date for this absorption split
Signing date for this absorption split agreement
Date this absorption split takes effect August 9, 2023
*This absorption split to be carried out by MCG is a simplified absorption split in accordance with Article 784-2 of the Companies Act. MCC's simplified absorption split is stipulated in Article 796-1 of the Companies Act. In light of this, both companies will not hold an ordinary general shareholders meeting to approve the absorption split. In addition, at MCG, owing to the delegation of authority from the Board of Directors in accordance with Article 416-4 of the Companies Act, the executive officers are determining the details of this absorption-split agreement.
- Method for this absorption split
MCG will be split and MCC will be absorbed as the surviving company.
- Details of the allocations related to this absorption split
At the time of this absorption split, stock allocation and the delivery of other considerations will not be carried out.
- Handling related to bonds with warrants and stock acquisition rights in tandem with this absorption split No applicable matters
- Change in capital owing to this absorption split
There is no change in capital due to this absorption split.
- Rights and obligations succeeded by the surviving company
On the date this absorption split takes effect, MCC will succeed the rights and obligations, including assets and liabilities related to subject businesses stipulated in the separate absorption-split agreement.
- Expected fulfillment of obligations
Regarding the assumption of obligations on and after the day this absorption split takes effect, it is deemed that MCC will have no problem fulfilling its obligations.
- Profiles of concerned parties involved in this absorption split
Spun-off company
Surviving company
① Name
Mitsubishi Chemical Group
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Corporation
(MCC)
②
Address
1-1 Marunouchi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku,
1-1 Marunouchi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku,
Tokyo
Tokyo
③
Name and position
Jean-Marc Gilson, Representative
Kouji Eguchi, Representative Director
of representative
Corporate Executive Officer, President
Manabu Chikumoto, Representative
& Chief Executive Officer
Director
④
Business description
Management of group companies
Manufacturing and sales of chemical
(including establishment of overall
products
group strategies, allocation of capital,
etc.)
⑤
Capital
50,000 million yen
53,229 million yen
⑥
Establishment date
October 3, 2005
August 31, 1933 (founding)
April 1, 2017 (Inauguration)
⑦
Number of shares
1,506,288,107 shares
572,034,109 shares
outstanding
⑧
Fiscal year-end
March 31
March 31
⑨
Major shareholders
The Master Trust Bank
15.75%
Mitsubishi Chemical
100%
and shareholding
of Japan, Ltd. (trust
Group Corporation
ratio
account)
(as of March 31,
SSBTC CLIENT
10.42%
2023)
OMNIBUS ACCOUNT
(Standing Proxy)
Custody Department,
Tokyo Branch, The
Hongkong and
Shanghai Banking
Corporation Limited
Custody Bank of
6.62%
Japan, Ltd. (trust
account)
Meiji Yasuda Life
4.52%
Insurance Company
(Standing Proxy)
Custody Bank of
Japan, Ltd.
Nippon Life Insurance
2.98%
Company
(Standing Proxy) The
Master Trust Bank of
Japan, Ltd.
STATE STREET BANK
1.59%
WEST CLIENT-
TREATY 505234
(Standing Proxy)
Settlement & Clearing
Services Division,
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
Custody Bank of
1.52%
Japan, Ltd. (trust
account 4)
Taiyo Life Insurance
1.32%
Company
JP MORGAN CHASE
1.20%
BANK
385781
(Standing Proxy)
Settlement & Clearing
Services Division,
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
The Norinchukin Bank
0.95%
⑩ Business performance and financial position in the most recent fiscal year (ended March 31, 2023)
(Consolidated/IFRS)
(Standalone/Japanese GAAP)
Equity attributable to owners of
1,564,366 mn yen
Net assets
647,366 mn yen
the parent
Total assets
5,773,903 mn yen
Total assets
1,497,576 mn yen
Per-share equity attributable to
1,100.04 yen
Net assets per
1,131.69 yen
owners of the parent
share
Sales revenue
4,634,532 mn yen
Sales
1,445,811 mn yen
Operating income
182,718 mn yen
Operating loss
11,611 mn yen
Income before
167,964 mn yen
Ordinary income
51,358 mn yen
taxes
Net income
135,150 mn yen
Net income
51,839 mn yen
Basic net income per share
67.57 yen
Net income per share
90.62 yen
- Summary of business divisions to be split in this absorption split
- Details of business operations at divisions to be split
In the APAC region, implements management of equity in subsidiaries that provide negotiation/PR activities, intergroup management of various risks, and shared services as MCG's overseas administrative representative functions
- Details of business operations at divisions to be split
- Business performance at divisions to be split
MC APAC sales revenue USD 2,975 thousand (FY2022)
- Items and book value of assets and liabilities to be split MC APAC shares wholly-owned by MCG and borrowings
MC APAC shares 157 million yen
Borrowings 157 million yen
(4) Trends after this absorption split
In tandem with this absorption split, there will be no changes to the name of the corporation, address, names and positions of representatives, business description, capital and fiscal year.
4. Forecast
This organizational restructuring involves restructuring within the group between MCG and wholly-owned subsidiaries. The impact to the consolidated earnings of MCG is minor.
(Reference) FY2023 consolidated earnings forecast (disclosed on May 12, 2023) and FY2022 consolidated earnings results
Sales
Core
Operating
Net income
Basic net
attributable to
operating
Net income
income per
revenue
income
owners of the
income
share
parent
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Yen
FY2023 consolidated
earnings forecast
4,555,000
250,000
239,000
143,000
97,000
68.21
(Fiscal year ending March
2024)
FY2022 consolidated
earnings results
4,634,532
325,558
182,718
135,150
96,066
67.57
(Fiscal year ended March
2023)
