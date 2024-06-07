MCG decided at a meeting of its Compensation Committee held on April 27, 2021 to introduce a performance share unit scheme, which is a performance-linked stock compensation scheme for corporate executive officers (hereafter, "the Scheme") with the aim of providing corporate executive officers with an incentive for the continuous

by the Representative Corporate Executive Officer to whom the decision had been delegated by the Board of

improvement of MCG's corporate value, and further sharing value between corporate executive officers and shareholders by further clarifying the connection between the compensation for corporate executive officers, MCG's business performance and the share value by means of providing MCG's common shares according to the degree of achievement of performance targets during a certain time period (hereafter, "the Subject Period"). Furthermore, at the above-mentioned Compensation Committee meeting, it was decided that the Scheme shall be applied to MCG's corporate executive officers as of April 2021 using TSR (Total Shareholder Return) as a performance indicator during the Subject Period from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2024.

Treasury Share Disposition shall be implemented for the purpose of providing MCG's four (4) corporate executive officers (including retired corporate executive officers; hereafter, "the Subject Corporate Executive Officers") with 158,338 common shares of MCG according to the attainment of performance targets, etc. during the Subject Period from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2024 under the Scheme by the decision of the Representative Corporate Executive Officer to whom the decision was delegated by the Board of Directors on June 7, 2024, in accordance with the decision of the Compensation Committee meeting held on June 7, 2024.

It should be noted that Treasury Share Disposition shall be implemented as compensation, etc. for corporate executive officers by means of disposing of treasury shares without requiring the payment of monies or the provision of assets in exchange for the common shares.

3.Details of the Scheme

(1) Overview of the Scheme

Treasury Share Disposition constitutes a program under which MCG's common shares shall be delivered to MCG's corporate executive officers according to their degree of achievement of numerical targets for MCG's business performance (hereafter, "Performance Target") during a certain time period. After the end of the Target Period, MCG will provide common shares to corporate executive officers as compensation, etc. by issuing new shares or disposing of treasury shares without requiring the payment of monies or the provision of assets in exchange for the common shares.

As mentioned above, the Subject Period for Treasury Share Disposition is from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2024, and TSR (Total Shareholder Return) is used as the Performance Target.

(2) Calculation method for the number of shares to be delivered under the Scheme

The number of common shares of MCG to be delivered under the Scheme is, as shown below, the sum of (i) the number of shares calculated by comparison with the growth rate of the JPX-Nikkei Index 400, and (ii) the number of shares calculated by comparison with the peer group's TSR. The base number of shares to be delivered to each corporate executive officer, which is the basis for the calculation, will be the same for (i) and (ii) above, and the base number of shares to be delivered for each will vary in the range of 0% to 200%.

However, if the total number of issued shares of MCG increases or decreases due to a stock split or reverse stock split (including gratis allotment of shares), the number will be adjusted in accordance with the ratio of the stock split or reverse stock split.