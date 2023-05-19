Mitsubishi Chemical : Notice Regarding Distribution of Dividends from SurplusNEW

May 19, 2023 Company name: Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation Representative: Jean-Marc Gilson Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President & Chief Executive Officer Listed on The Prime Market of TSE (stock code: 4188) Contact: Osamu Shimizu Director, Corporate Communications Div. Tel: [+81] (0)3-6748-7120

Notice Regarding Distribution of Dividends from Surplus

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (MCG) hereby announces that its Board of Directors today resolved to distribute dividends from surplus, as of the record date of March 31, 2023. Details are as follows.

1. Details of dividends

Amount Latest dividend forecast Fiscal year determined (November 8, 2022) (ended March 31, 2022) Record date March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Dividend per share ¥15 ¥15 ¥15 Total amount of dividends ¥21,368 million - ¥21,359 million Effective date June 6, 2023 - June 3, 2022 Source of dividends Retained earnings - Retained earnings

2. Reason for the dividend amount

MCG's basic policy for shareholder returns is to enhance its shareholder value by increasing corporate value.

While keeping an eye to increasing retained earnings that will fund its future business activities, MCG will aim for year-over-year dividend growth and payout ratio 35% in FY2025 in the action plan based on the management policy "Forging the future" for the period to FY2025.

After comprehensively considering the policy above as well as net income attributable to owners of parent and business development going forward, the year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, will be ¥15.

