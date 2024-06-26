NOTE:

Please note that this is a summary translation of the Notice of the Resolutions in Japanese only for the reference of foreign investors and is not official texts.

The official Notice has been disclosed on company's website.

The company is not responsible for the accuracy or completeness of the translation.

June 25, 2024

To Shareholders:

Notice of the Resolutions Adopted at the 19th

Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank you, our shareholders, for your continued support.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (hereinafter the "Company") hereby informs you of the matters reported, and matters resolved at the 19th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today.

Sincerely yours,

Manabu Chikumoto

Director

President and CEO

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

1-1, Marunouchi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Reported Matters:

Item 1. The Company reported the contents of the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the results of audit by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 19th fiscal year from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

Item 2. The Company reported the contents of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 19th fiscal year from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

Resolved Matters:

Agendum 1. Amendment to Articles of Incorporation

Agendum 1 was approved and adopted as proposed. The convener and chairperson of Meetings of the Board of Directors was changed to a Director selected in advance by the Board of Directors.

Agendum 2. Election of Ten (10) Directors of the Board

Ken Fujiwara, Nobuo Fukuda, Chikatomo Hodo, Kiyomi Kikuchi and Tatsumi Yamada were reelected and Manabu Chikumoto, Jin Iida, Akihiro Eto, Shuichi Sakamoto and Geoffrey W. Coates were newly elected as Director, and all of those Directors have assumed their office.