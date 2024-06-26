NOTE:
June 25, 2024
To Shareholders:
Notice of the Resolutions Adopted at the 19th
Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank you, our shareholders, for your continued support.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (hereinafter the "Company") hereby informs you of the matters reported, and matters resolved at the 19th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today.
Sincerely yours,
Manabu Chikumoto
Director
President and CEO
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
1-1, Marunouchi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Reported Matters:
Item 1. The Company reported the contents of the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the results of audit by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 19th fiscal year from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
Item 2. The Company reported the contents of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 19th fiscal year from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
Resolved Matters:
Agendum 1. Amendment to Articles of Incorporation
Agendum 1 was approved and adopted as proposed. The convener and chairperson of Meetings of the Board of Directors was changed to a Director selected in advance by the Board of Directors.
Agendum 2. Election of Ten (10) Directors of the Board
Ken Fujiwara, Nobuo Fukuda, Chikatomo Hodo, Kiyomi Kikuchi and Tatsumi Yamada were reelected and Manabu Chikumoto, Jin Iida, Akihiro Eto, Shuichi Sakamoto and Geoffrey W. Coates were newly elected as Director, and all of those Directors have assumed their office.
Our officer is as follows:
Director (Persons marked with * are Outside directors.
Director, Chairperson of the Board
Nobuo Fukuda
Director
Manabu Chikumoto
Director
Ken Fujiwara
*
Director
Jin Iida
Director
Chikatomo Hodo
*
Director
Kiyomi Kikuchi
*
Director
Tatsumi Yamada
*
Director
Akihiro Eto
*
Director
Shuichi Sakamoto
*
Director
Geoffrey W. Coates
Nominating Committee
Chairperson
Kiyomi Kikuchi
Member
Chikatomo Hodo
Member
Shuichi Sakamoto
Member
Ken Fujiwara
Audit Committee
Chairperson
Tatsumi Yamada
Member
Kiyomi Kikuchi
Member
Akihiro Eto
Member
Jin Iida
Compensation Committee
Chairperson
Chikatomo Hodo
Member
Tatsumi Yamada
Member
Akihiro Eto
Corporate Executive Officer (Persons marked with * are Representative Corporate Executive Officers.)
*
President and CEO
Manabu Chikumoto
*
Corporate Executive Officer
Yasuo Shimodaira
Executive Vice President
Corporate Executive Officer
Ken Fujiwara
Executive Vice President
Corporate Executive Officer
Frank Randall
Executive Vice President
(Randy) Queen
Corporate Executive Officer
Satoshi Kurokawa
Executive Vice President
Corporate Executive Officer
Akihiro Tsujimura
Executive Vice President
Corporate Executive Officer
Isao Yano
Senior Vice President
Corporate Executive Officer
Toshiya Katsuragi
Senior Vice President
Corporate Executive Officer
Yuji Ichimura
Senior Vice President
