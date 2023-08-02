Summary

FY2023 1Q Actual

Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent was down 5% in comparison with a year earlier. Special Items was recorded to offset the decline in core operating income.

The impact from a decline in sales volume and inventory valuation loss was alleviated owing to the pricing activities and cost structure reforms, core operating income declined 30%

The business environment remained harsh overall. Due to sluggish demand, particularly in the petrochemical and

FY2023 Forecast

In MMA, Basic Materials, and Specialty Materials, there is a lack of a strong rebound from a weak business environment therefore we anticipate harsh trends during the fiscal year. However, in addition to brisk performance in Industrial Gases, pricing activities and cost structure reforms are progressing strongly, we therefore reiterate our 1H forecast.

We also stick with the forecast for 2H, which we made at the start of the fiscal year, reflecting a very murky outlook for the business environment and as it is difficult to factor this impact into earnings at this stage.