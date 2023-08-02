Operational Summary
for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
August 2, 2023
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
Table of Contents
Consolidated Financial Statements for FY2023 1Q Summary
Statements of Operations
Sales Revenue and Core Operating Income by Business Segment Analysis of Core Operating Income
Overview of Business Segments
Special Items
Cash Flows
Statements of Financial Positions
Sales Revenue and Core Operating Income by Business Segment [Quarterly Data]
References 1
- Topics for FY2023
- Statements of Operations [Quarterly Data]
- Analysis of Core Operating Income
- EBITDA Margin by Business Segment
- References 2
- Health Care Segment, Pharmaceuticals Businesses Status of Research and Development etc.
- References 3
- Specialty Materials / Priority Strategic Market Trends
17
18
19
20
22
27
MCG
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
List of Abbreviations
MCC
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
FY2023
April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024
MTPC
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation
FY2022
April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023
LSII
Life Science Institute, Inc.
NSHD
Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation
2
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
Summary
FY2023 1Q Actual
- The business environment remained harsh overall. Due to sluggish demand, particularly in the petrochemical and semiconductor-related markets, and partly due to the downward impact from the unit price of the raw material naphtha, sales revenue decreased 4% year-on-year.
- The impact from a decline in sales volume and inventory valuation loss was alleviated owing to the pricing activities and cost structure reforms, core operating income declined 30% year-on-year. In particular, major factors for a drop in income were a sluggish demand in Petrochemicals and Carbon Products, and the inventory valuation loss. In Specialty Materials, core operating income improved in contrast with last Q4 in tandem with a recovery trend in the automobile and display markets. Demand in the semiconductor-related market and in the US and Europe continued to be lethargic, pulling down income year-on-year. In MMA, income improved versus last Q4 as the decrease in market prices wound down but overall income in the segment dropped year-on-year. Meanwhile, in Industrial Gases trended briskly due to price management and productivity improvements. In Health Care, income rose reflecting a growth in sales of RADICAVA in North America, and owing to cost structure reforms.
- Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent was down 5% in comparison with a year earlier. Special Items was recorded to offset the decline in core operating income.
FY2023 Forecast
- In MMA, Basic Materials, and Specialty Materials, there is a lack of a strong rebound from a weak business environment therefore we anticipate harsh trends during the fiscal year. However, in addition to brisk performance in Industrial Gases, pricing activities and cost structure reforms are progressing strongly, we therefore reiterate our 1H forecast.
- We also stick with the forecast for 2H, which we made at the start of the fiscal year, reflecting a very murky outlook for the business environment and as it is difficult to factor this impact into earnings at this stage.
- The MCG Group plans to continue to steadily implement important measures to achieve financial goals in accordance with the action plan related to the management policy "Forging the future."
3
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Exchange Rate (¥/$)
Naphtha Price (¥/kl)
Sales Revenue
Core Operating Income *1
Special Items
Operating Income
Income before Taxes
Net Income
Net Income Attributable to
Owners of the Parent
Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
*1 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures included
131.3
139.6
8.3
6%
130.0
86,100
67,500
(18,600)
(22%)
67,000
(Billions of Yen)
FY2023 1H
FY2022 1Q
FY2023 1Q
Difference
%
Forecast
% to 1H
(Announced on
Forecast
May 12)
48%
1,106.5
1,061.2
(45.3)
(4%)
2,221.0
47%
72.1
50.8
(21.3)
(30%)
108.0
(4.1)
18.9
23.0
2.0
68.0
69.7
1.7
3%
110.0
63%
75%
75.1
68.8
(6.3)
(8%)
92.0
53.3
55.8
2.5
63.0
99%
44.9
42.5
(2.4)
(5%)
43.0
8.4
13.3
4.9
20.0
4.0
2.7
(1.3)
Core operating income is calculated as operating income (loss) excluding certain gains and expenses attributable to non-recurring factors (losses incurred by business withdrawal and streamlining, etc.).
4
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
Sales Revenue and Core Operating Income by Business Segment
(Billions of Yen)
FY2022 1Q
FY2023 1Q
Difference
Sales Revenue
Core Operating Income
Sales Revenue
Core Operating Income
Sales Revenue
%
Core Operating Income
%
Total Consolidated
1,106.5
72.1
1,061.2
50.8
(45.3)
(4%)
(21.3)
(30%)
Specialty Materials
316.7
22.3
290.9
9.2
(25.8)
(8%)
(13.1)
(59%)
Polymers & Compounds
87.3
7.2
79.4
7.1
(7.9)
(0.1)
Films & Molding Materials
136.1
11.1
124.2
1.6
(11.9)
(9.5)
Advanced Solutions
93.3
4.0
87.3
0.5
(6.0)
(3.5)
Industrial Gases
273.9
29.5
306.8
39.8
32.9
12%
10.3
35%
Health Care
98.2
4.0
101.9
10.0
3.7
4%
6.0
150%
MMA
87.8
2.8
69.0
(0.9)
(18.8)
(21%)
(3.7)
-
Basic Materials
269.1
15.2
242.7
(8.0)
(26.4)
(10%)
(23.2)
-
Petrochemicals
177.5
5.8
157.5
(4.4)
(20.0)
(10.2)
Carbon Products
91.6
9.4
85.2
(3.6)
(6.4)
(13.0)
Others
60.8
(1.7)
49.9
0.7
(10.9)
(18%)
2.4
-
[Inventory valuation gain/loss]
FY2022 1Q
FY2023 1Q
Difference
Polymers & Compounds
0.3
(0.1)
(0.4)
Petrochemicals
21.5
(0.3)
(21.8)
Carbon Products
8.2
(0.2)
(8.4)
Total
30.0
(0.6)
(30.6)
- From Q1 FY2023, the current financial reporting segments has been reclassified into Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, Basic Materials, and Others. In addition, the company is reclassifying the managing segments for some of its businesses. Accordingly, for purposes of comparison, we are restated the results for FY2022.
- Breakdown figures of segment are approximation for reference purpose only.
5
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 04:37:09 UTC.