Operational Summary

for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024

August 2, 2023

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Table of Contents

Consolidated Financial Statements for FY2023 1Q Summary

Statements of Operations

Sales Revenue and Core Operating Income by Business Segment Analysis of Core Operating Income

Overview of Business Segments

Special Items

Cash Flows

Statements of Financial Positions

Sales Revenue and Core Operating Income by Business Segment [Quarterly Data]

References 1

  1. Topics for FY2023
  2. Statements of Operations [Quarterly Data]
  3. Analysis of Core Operating Income
  4. EBITDA Margin by Business Segment
  5. References 2
  1. Health Care Segment, Pharmaceuticals Businesses Status of Research and Development etc.
  2. References 3
  3. Specialty Materials / Priority Strategic Market Trends

MCG

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

List of Abbreviations

MCC

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

FY2023

April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024

MTPC

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

FY2022

April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023

LSII

Life Science Institute, Inc.

NSHD

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Summary

FY2023 1Q Actual

  • The business environment remained harsh overall. Due to sluggish demand, particularly in the petrochemical and semiconductor-related markets, and partly due to the downward impact from the unit price of the raw material naphtha, sales revenue decreased 4% year-on-year.
  • The impact from a decline in sales volume and inventory valuation loss was alleviated owing to the pricing activities and cost structure reforms, core operating income declined 30% year-on-year. In particular, major factors for a drop in income were a sluggish demand in Petrochemicals and Carbon Products, and the inventory valuation loss. In Specialty Materials, core operating income improved in contrast with last Q4 in tandem with a recovery trend in the automobile and display markets. Demand in the semiconductor-related market and in the US and Europe continued to be lethargic, pulling down income year-on-year. In MMA, income improved versus last Q4 as the decrease in market prices wound down but overall income in the segment dropped year-on-year. Meanwhile, in Industrial Gases trended briskly due to price management and productivity improvements. In Health Care, income rose reflecting a growth in sales of RADICAVA in North America, and owing to cost structure reforms.
  • Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent was down 5% in comparison with a year earlier. Special Items was recorded to offset the decline in core operating income.

FY2023 Forecast

  • In MMA, Basic Materials, and Specialty Materials, there is a lack of a strong rebound from a weak business environment therefore we anticipate harsh trends during the fiscal year. However, in addition to brisk performance in Industrial Gases, pricing activities and cost structure reforms are progressing strongly, we therefore reiterate our 1H forecast.
  • We also stick with the forecast for 2H, which we made at the start of the fiscal year, reflecting a very murky outlook for the business environment and as it is difficult to factor this impact into earnings at this stage.
  • The MCG Group plans to continue to steadily implement important measures to achieve financial goals in accordance with the action plan related to the management policy "Forging the future."

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Exchange Rate (¥/$)

Naphtha Price (¥/kl)

Sales Revenue

Core Operating Income *1

Special Items

Operating Income

Income before Taxes

Net Income

Net Income Attributable to

Owners of the Parent

Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests

*1 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures included

131.3

139.6

8.3

6%

130.0

86,100

67,500

(18,600)

(22%)

67,000

(Billions of Yen)

FY2023 1H

FY2022 1Q

FY2023 1Q

Difference

%

Forecast

% to 1H

(Announced on

Forecast

May 12)

48%

1,106.5

1,061.2

(45.3)

(4%)

2,221.0

47%

72.1

50.8

(21.3)

(30%)

108.0

(4.1)

18.9

23.0

2.0

68.0

69.7

1.7

3%

110.0

63%

75%

75.1

68.8

(6.3)

(8%)

92.0

53.3

55.8

2.5

63.0

99%

44.9

42.5

(2.4)

(5%)

43.0

8.4

13.3

4.9

20.0

4.0

2.7

(1.3)

Core operating income is calculated as operating income (loss) excluding certain gains and expenses attributable to non-recurring factors (losses incurred by business withdrawal and streamlining, etc.).

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Sales Revenue and Core Operating Income by Business Segment

(Billions of Yen)

FY2022 1Q

FY2023 1Q

Difference

Sales Revenue

Core Operating Income

Sales Revenue

Core Operating Income

Sales Revenue

%

Core Operating Income

%

Total Consolidated

1,106.5

72.1

1,061.2

50.8

(45.3)

(4%)

(21.3)

(30%)

Specialty Materials

316.7

22.3

290.9

9.2

(25.8)

(8%)

(13.1)

(59%)

Polymers & Compounds

87.3

7.2

79.4

7.1

(7.9)

(0.1)

Films & Molding Materials

136.1

11.1

124.2

1.6

(11.9)

(9.5)

Advanced Solutions

93.3

4.0

87.3

0.5

(6.0)

(3.5)

Industrial Gases

273.9

29.5

306.8

39.8

32.9

12%

10.3

35%

Health Care

98.2

4.0

101.9

10.0

3.7

4%

6.0

150%

MMA

87.8

2.8

69.0

(0.9)

(18.8)

(21%)

(3.7)

-

Basic Materials

269.1

15.2

242.7

(8.0)

(26.4)

(10%)

(23.2)

-

Petrochemicals

177.5

5.8

157.5

(4.4)

(20.0)

(10.2)

Carbon Products

91.6

9.4

85.2

(3.6)

(6.4)

(13.0)

Others

60.8

(1.7)

49.9

0.7

(10.9)

(18%)

2.4

-

[Inventory valuation gain/loss]

FY2022 1Q

FY2023 1Q

Difference

Polymers & Compounds

0.3

(0.1)

(0.4)

Petrochemicals

21.5

(0.3)

(21.8)

Carbon Products

8.2

(0.2)

(8.4)

Total

30.0

(0.6)

(30.6)

  • From Q1 FY2023, the current financial reporting segments has been reclassified into Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, Basic Materials, and Others. In addition, the company is reclassifying the managing segments for some of its businesses. Accordingly, for purposes of comparison, we are restated the results for FY2022.
  • Breakdown figures of segment are approximation for reference purpose only.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

