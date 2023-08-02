August 2, 2023
Consolidated Financial Results
for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
(Under IFRS)
Company name:
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
Listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange
Securities code:
4188
URL: https://www.mcgc.com/english/
Representative:
Jean-Marc Gilson
Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President&Chief Executive Officer
Contact:
Osamu Shimizu
TEL: [+81] (0)3-6748-7120
Director, Corporate Communications Div.
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:
August 9, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
－
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results briefing:
Yes (for securities analysts and institutional investors)
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024("FY2023") (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
- Results of Operations:
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Core
Operating
Net income
Comprehensive
Sales Revenue
Operating
Net income
attributable to
income
Income
Income *
owners of the parent
Three months ended
%
%
%
%
%
%
June 30, 2023
1,061,242
(4.1)
50,803
(29.5)
69,744
2.6
55,824
4.7
42,536
(5.2)
179,622
20.3
June 30, 2022
1,106,534
19.2
72,052
(18.7)
68,004
(21.9)
53,324
(9.9)
44,879
(10.1)
149,344
65.0
Reference: Income before taxes
Three months ended June 30, 2023: ¥68,809 million((8.3)%)
Three months ended June 30, 2022: ¥75,055 million((12.0)%)
* Core operating income is calculated as operating income excluding certain gains and expenses attributable to non-recurring factors.
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2023
29.91
28.61
June 30, 2022
31.58
30.22
(2) Financial Position:
Ratio of equity
Total assets
Total equity
Equity attributable to
attributable to owners
owners of the parent
of parent to total
assets
As of
%
June 30, 2023
5,992,848
2,140,318
1,674,862
27.9
March 31, 2023
5,774,348
1,988,469
1,564,698
27.1
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter-
Second
Third
Fiscal
Total
end
quarter-end
quarter-end
year-end
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
March 31, 2023
－
15.00
－
15.00
30.00
March 31, 2024
－
March 31, 2024
16.00
－
16.00
32.00
(Forecast)
Note:
Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None
3. Forecast for the Current Fiscal Year
(Percentages indicate changes in comparison with the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Core
Operating
Net income
Basic
Sales Revenue
Operating
Net income
attributable to
earnings
income
Income
owners of the parent
per share
First Half of
%
%
%
%
%
Yen
FY2023
2,221,000
(2.2)
108,000
(11.9)
110,000
(7.1)
63,000
(31.2)
43,000
(41.8)
30.24
FY2023
4,555,000
(1.7)
250,000
(23.2)
239,000
30.8
143,000
5.5
97,000
0.6
68.21
Reference: Income before taxes
First Half of FY2023: ¥92,000 million((24.6)%), FY2023: ¥201,000 million(19.7%)
Note:
Revisions to the forecast for the current fiscal year most recently announced: None
* Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
:
Yes
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation) Newly included: － Excluded : 1
(Company Name) MTPC Holdings Canada, Inc. (specified subsidiary) and Medicago Inc. (specified subsidiary) merged on April 1, 2023. The company retained the name Medicago Inc. (specified subsidiary) following the merger.
(2) Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
(i) Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS
:
Yes
(ii) Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons
:
None
(iii) Changes in accounting estimates
:
None
Details of changes in accounting policies are described in "2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes Concerning Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (6) Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Change in Accounting Policy)" on page [13] hereof.
(3) Number of issued shares (ordinary shares)
(i)Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of
June 30,2023
1,506,288,107 Shares
As of
March 31,2023
1,506,288,107 Shares
(ii)Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of
83,791,261 Shares
As of
84,190,278 Shares
June 30,2023
March 31,2023
(iii)Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Three months ended
1,422,366,539 Shares
Three months ended
1,421,314,077 Shares
June 30,2023
June 30,2022
*Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation adopted a performance-based share compensation plan that uses executive compensation Board Incentive Plan (BIP) trusts. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation stocks held by BIP trust are included in treasury shares.
(Reference)
Number of Company's shares in executive compensation BIP trust:
June 30, 2023
2,014,182
Shares
March 31, 2023
2,413,119
Shares
Disclosure regarding quarterly review procedures
Financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
*The forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and information available as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may be beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially due to numerous factors.
*This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Contents:
1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Term
(1)
Business Performance
P.
2
(2)
Financial Position
P.
4
2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
and Notes Concerning Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
(1)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
P.
5
(2)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
P.
6
(3)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
P.
7
(4)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
P.
9
(5)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
P.
11
(6)
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
P.
13
(Change in Accounting Policy)
P.
13
(Segment Information)
P.
14
(Subsequent Event)
P.
16
―1―
1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Term
- Business Performance
Performance Overview
In the business environment of the consolidated first quarter (April 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023; same hereafter) of the Mitsubishi Chemical Group (the MCG Group), while social activities and the flow of people in Japan increased while living with COVID-19 and the Japanese economy remained on a moderate recovery path, outlook has been uncertain overseas due to downside risks to the economy from monetary tightening, especially in Europe and the United States and concerns over price hikes.
Against this backdrop, sales revenue in the consolidated quarter under review (April 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023; same hereafter) decreased ¥45.3 billion, or 4.1%, to ¥1,061.2 billion. In the profit front, core operating income fell ¥21.3 billion, or 29.5%, to ¥50.8 billion. Operating income was up ¥1.7 billion, or 2.6%, to ¥69.7 billion. Income before taxes decreased ¥6.3 billion, or 8.3%, to ¥68.8 billion. And net income attributable to owners of the parent dropped ¥2.4 billion, or 5.2% to ¥42.5 billion.
Overview of Business Domains
The overview of financial results by business segment for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 is shown below. the MCG Group has reviewed reporting segments from the first quarter of fiscal 2023. For details, please see"2. (6) Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Segment Information).
Segment gains or losses are stated as core operating income, which excludes gains or losses from non-recurring factors and including losses from business withdrawals, streamlining, and other factors.
Specialty Materials Segment, Performance Products Domain
In comparison with the same quarter in the previous consolidated fiscal year, sales revenue decreased ¥25.8 billion, to ¥290.9 billion and core operating income declined ¥13.1 billion, to ¥9.2 billion.
In polymers and compounds, sales revenue decreased due to a decline in demand for electronics and other applications in addition to the effect of partial transfer of the MCG Group's stakes in Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, despite the efforts to correct selling prices.
In films and molding materials, sales revenue decreased due to a decline in overall sales volume reflecting slowdown in demand for electronics and other applications, despite the efforts to correct selling prices.
In advanced solutions, sales revenue dropped as a result of a decline in sales volume mainly in the semiconductor- related business, despite the efforts to correct selling prices.
Core operating income in this segment decreased significantly year on year due to a decline in overall demand, despite a progress made in passing on raw material cost to selling prices.
―2―
In this segment in the consolidated first quarter under review, the following items were implemented by or occurred at the MCG Group.
- In April 2023, the MCG Group signed a contract with Neogen Chemicals Limited (Head office: Maharashtra, India) regarding the provision of production technology license in India for electrolytes used in lithium-ion batteries (LIB) with the aim of expanding the electrolyte business. In April 2023, the MCG Group also signed a memorandum of understanding with Koura (Head office: Massachusetts, USA), a producer of fluoroproducts, regarding the collaboration study for various purposes, such as strengthening the supply chain for formulated electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) in North America.
- The MCG Group concluded a memorandum of understanding with Korean company L&F Co., Ltd. (Head office: Daegu, South Korea), a manufacturer of cathode active materials for LIB, to conduct feasibility studies into strengthening the supply chain for anode materials in countries that have concluded a free trade agreement with the U.S with the aim of expanding anode materials for LIB business.
Industrial Gases Segment, Industrial Materials Domain
In comparison with the same quarter in the previous consolidated fiscal year, sales revenue increased ¥32.9 billion, to ¥306.8 billion and core operating income rose ¥10.3 billion, to ¥39.8 billion.
Sales revenue and core operating income both rose as a result of price management and forex impact, despite sluggish demand in Japan and overseas.
In this segment in the consolidated first quarter under review, the following items were implemented by or occurred at the MCG Group.
- A joint venture Terranova Hydrogen NV (Head office: Zelzate, Belgium) was established with Terranova nv (Head office:
Belgium) and Luminus (Head office: Belgium) to produce green hydrogen and build and operate a green hydrogen production plant. The production of green hydrogen is scheduled to start in early 2025.
Health Care Segment, Health Care Domain
In comparison with the same quarter in the previous consolidated fiscal year, sales revenue increased ¥3.7 billion, to ¥101.9 billion and core operating income rose ¥6.0 billion, to ¥10.0 billion.
Sales revenue increased. Although there was negative impact mainly from National Health Insurance drug price revisions in the domestic ethical pharmaceuticals business, there was offset by positive impact from steady sales for priority products and RADICAVA ORS®, a treatment agent for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) which had been released in the United States. Core operating income rose reflecting a decline in R&D and other costs in tandem with the withdrawal from the Medicago business.
In this segment in the consolidated first quarter under review, the following items were implemented by or occurred at the MCG Group.
- In May 2023, edaravone oral suspension (Development code: MT-1186) was approved in the Switzerland (Product
name: RADICAVA® Oral Suspension) for the indication of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Edaravone oral suspension has already been approved in the U.S., Canada and Japan.
MMA Segment, Industrial Materials Domain
In comparison with the same quarter in the previous consolidated fiscal year, sales revenue decreased ¥18.8 billion, to ¥69.0 billion and core operating income declined ¥3.7 billion, to a loss of ¥0.9 billion.
―3―
