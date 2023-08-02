1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Term

Business Performance

Performance Overview

In the business environment of the consolidated first quarter (April 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023; same hereafter) of the Mitsubishi Chemical Group (the MCG Group), while social activities and the flow of people in Japan increased while living with COVID-19 and the Japanese economy remained on a moderate recovery path, outlook has been uncertain overseas due to downside risks to the economy from monetary tightening, especially in Europe and the United States and concerns over price hikes.

Against this backdrop, sales revenue in the consolidated quarter under review (April 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023; same hereafter) decreased ¥45.3 billion, or 4.1%, to ¥1,061.2 billion. In the profit front, core operating income fell ¥21.3 billion, or 29.5%, to ¥50.8 billion. Operating income was up ¥1.7 billion, or 2.6%, to ¥69.7 billion. Income before taxes decreased ¥6.3 billion, or 8.3%, to ¥68.8 billion. And net income attributable to owners of the parent dropped ¥2.4 billion, or 5.2% to ¥42.5 billion.

Overview of Business Domains

The overview of financial results by business segment for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 is shown below. the MCG Group has reviewed reporting segments from the first quarter of fiscal 2023. For details, please see"2. (6) Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Segment Information).

Segment gains or losses are stated as core operating income, which excludes gains or losses from non-recurring factors and including losses from business withdrawals, streamlining, and other factors.

Specialty Materials Segment, Performance Products Domain

In comparison with the same quarter in the previous consolidated fiscal year, sales revenue decreased ¥25.8 billion, to ¥290.9 billion and core operating income declined ¥13.1 billion, to ¥9.2 billion.

In polymers and compounds, sales revenue decreased due to a decline in demand for electronics and other applications in addition to the effect of partial transfer of the MCG Group's stakes in Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, despite the efforts to correct selling prices.

In films and molding materials, sales revenue decreased due to a decline in overall sales volume reflecting slowdown in demand for electronics and other applications, despite the efforts to correct selling prices.

In advanced solutions, sales revenue dropped as a result of a decline in sales volume mainly in the semiconductor- related business, despite the efforts to correct selling prices.

Core operating income in this segment decreased significantly year on year due to a decline in overall demand, despite a progress made in passing on raw material cost to selling prices.