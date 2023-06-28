June 28, 2023
Voting Results of the 18th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
The results of voting at the 18th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 27, 2023 were as follows:
Number of shareholders with voting rights: 236,119
Number of voting rights:
14,215,939
Results of voting
Number of
Number of
Number of
Approval
Result
votes for the
votes against
abstentions
Rate (%)
proposal
the proposal
Election of 8 Directors（candidates）
Jean-Marc Gilson
10,904,282
339,012
1,546
96.97
Approved
Ken Fujiwara
10,896,893
346,401
1,546
96.91
Approved
Glenn H. Fredrickson
11,054,585
188,712
1,546
98.31
Approved
Nobuo Fukuda
10,754,845
488,447
1,546
95.64
Approved
Takayuki Hashimoto
10,863,224
380,072
1,546
96.61
Approved
Chikatomo Hodo
10,990,161
253,134
1,546
97.74
Approved
Kiyomi Kikuchi
10,983,698
259,597
1,546
97.68
Approved
Tatsumi Yamada
11,031,145
212,152
1,546
98.10
Approved
Notes
1. Number of voting rights of shareholders present (including those exercised prior to the meeting by
mail or via the Internet) was 11,276,194.
- Number of votes for the proposal, Number of votes against the proposal and Number of abstentions are calculated by the aggregate number of votes exercised prior to the meeting and the number of the votes exercised by some shareholders at the meeting, the result of which Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (the "Company") confirmed.
- Condition required to adopt resolution was met by the aggregate number of the votes exercised prior to the meeting and the votes exercised by some shareholders at the meeting the result of which the Company confirmed, and the agendum was adopted in accordance with the Companies Act of Japan. Therefore, the votes exercised by some shareholders at the meeting the result of which the Company did not confirm, were not counted as Number of votes for the proposal, Number of votes against the proposal and Number of abstentions.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation published this content on 28 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2023 07:02:04 UTC.