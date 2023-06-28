June 28, 2023

Voting Results of the 18th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

The results of voting at the 18th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 27, 2023 were as follows:

Number of shareholders with voting rights: 236,119

Number of voting rights:

14,215,939

Results of voting

Number of

Number of

Number of

Approval

Result

votes for the

votes against

abstentions

Rate (%)

proposal

the proposal

Election of 8 Directorscandidates

Jean-Marc Gilson

10,904,282

339,012

1,546

96.97

Approved

Ken Fujiwara

10,896,893

346,401

1,546

96.91

Approved

Glenn H. Fredrickson

11,054,585

188,712

1,546

98.31

Approved

Nobuo Fukuda

10,754,845

488,447

1,546

95.64

Approved

Takayuki Hashimoto

10,863,224

380,072

1,546

96.61

Approved

Chikatomo Hodo

10,990,161

253,134

1,546

97.74

Approved

Kiyomi Kikuchi

10,983,698

259,597

1,546

97.68

Approved

Tatsumi Yamada

11,031,145

212,152

1,546

98.10

Approved

Notes

1. Number of voting rights of shareholders present (including those exercised prior to the meeting by

mail or via the Internet) was 11,276,194.

  1. Number of votes for the proposal, Number of votes against the proposal and Number of abstentions are calculated by the aggregate number of votes exercised prior to the meeting and the number of the votes exercised by some shareholders at the meeting, the result of which Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (the "Company") confirmed.
  2. Condition required to adopt resolution was met by the aggregate number of the votes exercised prior to the meeting and the votes exercised by some shareholders at the meeting the result of which the Company confirmed, and the agendum was adopted in accordance with the Companies Act of Japan. Therefore, the votes exercised by some shareholders at the meeting the result of which the Company did not confirm, were not counted as Number of votes for the proposal, Number of votes against the proposal and Number of abstentions.

