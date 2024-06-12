TM

Site Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kyushu-Fukuoka Plant

Product line Lithomax TM photosensitive polymers for photoresists

Production start (planned) Lithomax TM for ArF photoresists October 2025

To increase the production capacity of its Lithomaxphotosensitive polymers for photoresists, Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MCG Group), has decided to build a new facility to produce Lithomaxfor ArF (argon fluoride) photoresists and Lithomaxfor EUV (extreme ultra-violet) photoresists at Mitsubishi Chemical's Kyushu-Fukuoka Plant in Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan. Photosensitive polymers are resins that form the main component of the photoresists used in the photolithography process to copy a semiconductor's circuit pattern onto a wafer. With their low metal and impurity contents, MCG Group's Lithomaxproducts meet the high quality required for the miniaturization of semiconductor circuits and are used by many photoresist manufacturers. With ArF and EUV photoresists - a still growing market dominated by Japanese manufacturers - holding the key to further miniaturization, the demand for Lithomaxas raw materials is expected to steadily grow in future. In response to this anticipated increase in demand and to strengthen the supply chain, MCG Group has decided to establish a new production facility for Lithomaxat its Kyushu-Fukuoka Plant to supplement the current production at the Kanto-Tsurumi Plant in Yokohama, Kanagawa. This will more than double the production capacity of Lithomaxfor ArF photoresists, and also signal the start of mass production of Lithomaxfor EUV photoresists. With a wide range of materials and services to support semiconductor manufacturing, MCG Group will continue to contribute to the industry with a stable, high quality supply.(Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan）Lithomaxfor EUV photoresists September 2025

LithomaxTM How photoresists are used

https://www.m-chemical.co.jp/en/products/departments/mcc/semicon/product/1201150_8042.html

https://www.mcgc.com/english/news_release/pdf/01696/01962.pdf

For more information about LithomaxproductsFor more information about Mitsubishi Chemical Group products and services for the semiconductor industry

