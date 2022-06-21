Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
  News
  Summary
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4188)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-21 am EDT
760.20 JPY   +1.41%
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : CANAGLU® Tablets 100mg Approved for the Indication of Chronic Kidney Disease Complicated with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus in Japan
PU
06/16Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. - RADICAVA ORS (EDARAVONE) NOW AVAILABLE IN THE U.S. FOR THE TREATMENT OF ALS
AQ
06/15Nikkei 225 Down 1.1% Ahead of Federal Reserve Rate Verdict
MT
Mitsubishi Chemical : CANAGLU® Tablets 100mg Approved for the Indication of Chronic Kidney Disease Complicated with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus in JapanNEW

06/21/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Osaka; Representative Director: Hiroaki Ueno; hereinafter, "MTPC"), a member of the Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group, announced that has acquired an approval for partial changes to CANAGLU® Tablets 100mg (CANAGLU) (INN: canagliflozin) for the additional indication of chronic kidney disease complicated with type 2 diabetes mellitus (excluding patients with end-stage renal disease or undergoing dialysis) on June 20. Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a major risk factor for the development and progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and CKD complicated with type 2 diabetes mellitus is very common. In such patients, renal function decreases as the disease progresses, but if renal failure develops, dialysis therapy needs to be started. Dialysis therapy not only reduces patients' quality of life (QOL) but also an important issue from the viewpoints of health economics. The approval of the additional indication of CANAGLU will provide one option to resolve these issues and contribute to the improvement of QOL in patients with renal disease, along with VAFSEO, a treatment for renal anemia launched in 2020. CANAGLU, discovered by MTPC, was approved in July 2014 in Japan as a treatment agent for type 2 diabetes mellitus and has been marketed since September 2014. It has also approved in Taiwan in March 2017. The additional indication of diabetic nephropathy was approved in February 2021 in Taiwan. MTPC will continue to work tirelessly to bring new treatment options to patients who confront their illness.

■canagliflozin (Japan names: CANAGLU® Tablets 100mg)
Canagliflozin (INN: canagliflozin; Japan names: CANAGLU® Tablets 100mg) is an SGLT2 inhibitor that originated in Japan. It was discovered by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma and has its research roots in T-1095, the world's first orally bioavailable sodium glucose co-transporter inhibitor. CANAGLU® inhibits SGLT2, a transporter involved in the reabsorption of glucose in the renal tubules of the kidneys, suppresses the reabsorption of glucose, promotes the excretion of excessive glucose into the urine, and as a result, lowers the blood glucose level.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 06:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
