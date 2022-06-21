Mitsubishi Chemical : CANAGLU® Tablets 100mg Approved for the Indication of Chronic Kidney Disease Complicated with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus in JapanNEW

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Osaka; Representative Director: Hiroaki Ueno; hereinafter, "MTPC"), a member of the Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group, announced that has acquired an approval for partial changes to CANAGLUTablets 100mg (CANAGLU) (INN: canagliflozin) for the additional indication of chronic kidney disease complicated with type 2 diabetes mellitus (excluding patients with end-stage renal disease or undergoing dialysis) on June 20. Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a major risk factor for the development and progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and CKD complicated with type 2 diabetes mellitus is very common. In such patients, renal function decreases as the disease progresses, but if renal failure develops, dialysis therapy needs to be started. Dialysis therapy not only reduces patients' quality of life (QOL) but also an important issue from the viewpoints of health economics. The approval of the additional indication of CANAGLU will provide one option to resolve these issues and contribute to the improvement of QOL in patients with renal disease, along with VAFSEO, a treatment for renal anemia launched in 2020. CANAGLU, discovered by MTPC, was approved in July 2014 in Japan as a treatment agent for type 2 diabetes mellitus and has been marketed since September 2014. It has also approved in Taiwan in March 2017. The additional indication of diabetic nephropathy was approved in February 2021 in Taiwan. MTPC will continue to work tirelessly to bring new treatment options to patients who confront their illness.

■canagliflozin (Japan names: CANAGLU® Tablets 100mg)

Canagliflozin (INN: canagliflozin; Japan names: CANAGLU® Tablets 100mg) is an SGLT2 inhibitor that originated in Japan. It was discovered by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma and has its research roots in T-1095, the world's first orally bioavailable sodium glucose co-transporter inhibitor. CANAGLU® inhibits SGLT2, a transporter involved in the reabsorption of glucose in the renal tubules of the kidneys, suppresses the reabsorption of glucose, promotes the excretion of excessive glucose into the urine, and as a result, lowers the blood glucose level.

