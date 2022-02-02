Mitsubishi Chemical : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (Under IFRS)

Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None

* Core operating income is calculated as operating income excluding certain gains and expenses attributable to non-recurring factors.

1. Consolidated financial results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022("FY2021") (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

Yes (for securities analysts and institutional investors)

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

3. Forecast for the Current Fiscal Year

(Percentages indicate changes in comparison with the previous fiscal year)

Core Operating Net income Basic Sales Revenue Operating Net income attributable to earnings income Income * owners of the parent per share % % % % % Yen FY2021 3,886,000 19.3 300,000 71.7 344,000 623.9 228,000 903.4 192,000 － 135.12

Reference: Income before taxes

FY2021: ¥328,000 million(896.7%)

Note:

Revisions to the forecast for the current fiscal year most recently announced: None

* Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period : Yes

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation) Newly included: － Excluded : 1 (Company name) Noltex L.L.C.

As of October 1, 2021, Noltex L.L.C. is excluded from the scope of consolidation due to its extinguishment following the execution of an absorption-type merger in which Mitsubishi Chemical America, Inc. was the surviving company and Noltex L.L.C. was the extinguished company.

(2) Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates

(i) Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS : None (ii) Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons : None (iii) Changes in accounting estimates : None

(3) Number of issued shares (ordinary shares)

(i)Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of 1,506,288,107 Shares As of March 1,506,288,107 Shares December 31,2021 31,2021 (ii)Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of 85,229,563 Shares As of March 85,865,812 Shares December 31,2021 31,2021 (iii)Average number of shares outstanding during the period Nine months ended 1,420,900,471 Shares Nine months ended 1,420,204,305 Shares December 31,2021 December 31,2020

*Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation adopted a performance-based share compensation plan that uses executive compensation Board Incentive Plan (BIP) trusts. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation stocks held by BIP trust are included in treasury shares.

(Reference)

Number of Company's shares in executive compensation BIP trust:

December 31,2021 2,833,314 Shares March 31, 2021 2,994,552 Shares

Disclosure regarding quarterly review procedures

Financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

*The forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and information available as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may be beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially due to numerous factors.

*This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.