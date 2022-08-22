Log in
    4188   JP3897700005

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4188)
  Report
02:00 2022-08-22 am EDT
740.60 JPY   -1.07%
04:16aMITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : Corporate Split in Tandem with Intergroup Organizational RestructuringNEW
PU
08/08Mitsubishi Chemical Group to Transfer API Corporation Shares
AQ
08/03Mitsubishi Chemical's Attributable Income Drops 10% in Fiscal Q1 from Global Disruptions
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi Chemical : Corporate Split in Tandem with Intergroup Organizational RestructuringNEW

08/22/2022 | 04:16am EDT
August 22, 2022

To whom it may concern:

Company name:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Representative:

Jean-Marc Gilson

Representative Corporate Executive Officer,

President & Chief Executive Officer

Listed on The Prime Market of TSE (stock

code: 4188)

Contact:

Osamu Shimizu

Director,

Corporate Communications Div.

TEL:

[+81] (0)3-6748-7120

Corporate Split in Tandem with Intergroup Organizational Restructuring

The Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MCG) hereby announces it has decided to embark on intergroup organizational restructuring, and will involve MCG, our consolidated subsidiary Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC; Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative directors: Nobuo Fukuda and Yoshihiro Ikegawa), and our group's four regional headquarters in North America and Europe*.

Note that, given this is a corporate split (simple/simplified absorption split) targeting MCG and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, this disclosure omits certain disclosure matters and details.

*The names of the four overseas regional headquarters of our group in North America and Europe are as follows:

(1) Subsidiaries directly invested in by MCG

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings America, Inc. (MCHA; Head office: New York, US; President and

Chief Executive Officer: Akihiko Mori)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Europe GmbH (MCHE; Head office: Frankfurt, Germany; Managing Director: Hiroshi Izumikawa)

(2) Subsidiaries directly invested in by MCC

Mitsubishi Chemical America, Inc. (MCA; Head office: North Carolina, US; President: Randy Queen)

Mitsubishi Chemical Europe GmbH (MCE; Head office: Dusseldorf, Germany; President and

Chief Executive Officer: Ansgar Pohl)

1. Purpose of this organizational restructuring

In accordance with "Forging the future," the new management policy announced in December 2021, since April 1, 2022 MCG has been transitioning to a flat organizational system based on the "One Company, One Team" concept.

In conjunction with this transition, MCG aims to improve its management efficiency and accelerate its

August 22, 2022

decision-making by reshuffling and concentrating the management functions currently spread across the overseas regional headquarters directly invested in by MCG and those directly invested in by MCC in North America and Europe.

MCG aims to maximize the group's corporate value. This is in accordance with a clear-cut strategy for business management that pursues efficiency and which extracts the growth potential of group businesses.

2. Summary of this organizational restructuring

The organizational restructuring of the respective overseas regional headquarters of MCG in North America and Europe shall be carried out as follows by October 2022.

  1. MCG shall be split, with MCC as the surviving company. Reflecting this, MCC will acquire all the shares and management operations of MCHA and MCHE (hereinafter "this absorption split").
  2. MCC will implement an investment-in-kind into MCA and MCE, respectively of all the shares in MCHA and MCHE
  3. In North America, MCA and MCHA, and in Europe, MCE and MCHE will be merged respectively, to integrate the overseas regional headquarters in North America and Europe. The details, including the schedule and method, of this merger will be taken into consideration moving forward.

3. Summary of this Absorption Split

(1) Points of this absorption split

  1. Schedule for this absorption split

Decision date for this absorption split

Signing date for this absorption-split agreement

Date this absorption split takes effectOctober 1, 2022

*This absorption split to be carried out by MCG is a simplified absorption split in accordance with Article 784-2 of the Companies Act. MCC's simplified absorption split is stipulated in Article 796- 1 of the Companies Act. In light of this, both companies will not hold an ordinary general shareholders meeting to approve the absorption split. In addition, at MCG, owing to the delegation of authority from the Board of Directors in accordance with Article 416-4 of the Companies Act, the executive officers are determining the details of this absorption-split agreement.

(ii) Method for this absorption split

MCG will be split and MCC will be absorbed as the surviving company.

(iii) Details of the allocations related to this absorption split

At the time of this absorption split, stock allocation and the delivery of other considerations will not be carried out.

  1. Handling related to bonds with warrants and stock acquisition rights in tandem with this absorption split

No applicable matters.

(v) Change in capital owing to this absorption split

There is no change in capital due to this absorption split.

(vi) Rights and obligations succeeded by the surviving company

On the date this absorption split takes effect, MCC will succeed the rights and obligations, including assets related to subject businesses stipulated in the separate absorption-split agreement.

(vii) Expected fulfillment of obligations

Regarding the assumption of obligations on and after the day this absorption split takes effect, it is deemed that MCC will have no problem fulfilling its obligations.

(2) Profiles of concerned parties involved in this absorption split

Spun-off company

Surviving company

Name

Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Corporation

(MCC)

Address

1-1 Marunouchi 1-chome, Chiyoda-

1-1 Marunouchi 1-chome, Chiyoda-

ku, Tokyo

ku, Tokyo

Name and position

Representative Corporate Executive

Representative director; Nobuo

of representative

Officer, President & Chief Executive

Fukuda

Officer, Jean-Marc Gilson

Representative director; Yoshihiro

Ikegawa

Business

Management of group companies

Manufacturing and sales of chemical

description

(including establishment of overall

products

group strategies, allocation of

capital, etc.)

Capital

50,000 million yen

53,229 million yen

Establishment date

October 3, 2005

August 31, 1933 (founding)

April 1, 2017 (inauguration)

Number of shares

1,506,288,107 shares

572,034,109 shares

outstanding

Fiscal year-end

March 31

March 31

Major shareholders

The Master Trust Bank

16.13%

Mitsubishi Chemical

100%

and shareholding

of Japan Ltd Trust

Group Corporation

ratio

SSBTC CLIENT

8.62%

(as of March 31,

OMNIBUS ACCOUNT

2022)

(Standing Proxy)

Custody Department,

Tokyo Branch, The

Hongkong and

Shanghai Banking

Corporation Limited

Custody Bank of

5.80%

Japan, Ltd. (trust

account)

Meiji Yasuda Life

4.52%

Insurance Company

(Standing Proxy)

Custody Bank of

Japan, Ltd.

Nippon Life Insurance

2.99%

Company

(Standing Proxy) The

Master Trust Bank of

Japan, Ltd.

Custody Bank of

1.55%

Japan, Ltd. (trust

account 4)

STATE STREET BANK

1.53%

WEST CLIENT-

TREATY 505234

(Standing Proxy)

Settlement & Clearing

Services Division,

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Taiyo Life Insurance

1.32%

Company

JPMorgan Securities

1.25%

Japan Co., Ltd.

JP MORGAN CHASE

1.17%

BANK

385781

(Standing Proxy)

Settlement & Clearing

Services Division,

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Business performance and financial position in the most recent fiscal year (ended March 31, 2022)

(Consolidated/IFRS)

(Standalone/Japan GAAP)

Equity attributable to owners

1,458,077 mn yen

Net assets

679,347 mn yen

of the parent

Total assets

5,573,871 mn yen

Total assets

1,489,910

mn yen

Per-share equity attributable

1,026.03 yen

Net assets per

1,187.59 yen

to owners of the parent

share

Sales revenue

3,976,948 mn yen

Sales

1,365,371 mn yen

Operating income

303,194 mn yen

Operating income

75,944

mn yen

Income before

290,370 mn yen

Ordinary income

128,315

mn yen

taxes

Net income

209,405 mn yen

Net income

143,473

mn yen

Basic net income per

124.68 yen

Net income per share

250.81 yen

share

(3) Summary of business divisions to be split in this absorption split

(i) Details of business operations at divisions to be split

In North America, implements management of equity in subsidiaries that provide negotiation/PR activities, the intergroup management of various risks, and shared services as MCG's overseas

administrative representative functions

In Europe, implements management of equity in subsidiaries that provide negotiation/PR activities, the intergroup management of various risks, and shared services as MCG's overseas

administrative representative functions

(ii) Business performance at divisions to be split

MCHA sales revenue

USD10,579 thousand (FY2021)

MCHE sales revenue

EUR4,415 thousand (FY2021)

(iii) Assets and book values to be split

MCHA and MCHE shares wholly-owned by MCG

MCHA shares

245 million yen

MCHE shares

3 million yen

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 08:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
