Mitsubishi Chemical : Corporate Split in Tandem with Intergroup Organizational RestructuringNEW

August 22, 2022 To whom it may concern: Company name: Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation Representative: Jean-Marc Gilson Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President & Chief Executive Officer Listed on The Prime Market of TSE (stock code: 4188) Contact: Osamu Shimizu Director, Corporate Communications Div. TEL: [+81] (0)3-6748-7120 Corporate Split in Tandem with Intergroup Organizational Restructuring The Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MCG) hereby announces it has decided to embark on intergroup organizational restructuring, and will involve MCG, our consolidated subsidiary Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC; Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative directors: Nobuo Fukuda and Yoshihiro Ikegawa), and our group's four regional headquarters in North America and Europe*. Note that, given this is a corporate split (simple/simplified absorption split) targeting MCG and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, this disclosure omits certain disclosure matters and details. *The names of the four overseas regional headquarters of our group in North America and Europe are as follows: (1) Subsidiaries directly invested in by MCG Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings America, Inc. (MCHA; Head office: New York, US; President and Chief Executive Officer: Akihiko Mori) Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Europe GmbH (MCHE; Head office: Frankfurt, Germany; Managing Director: Hiroshi Izumikawa) (2) Subsidiaries directly invested in by MCC Mitsubishi Chemical America, Inc. (MCA; Head office: North Carolina, US; President: Randy Queen) Mitsubishi Chemical Europe GmbH (MCE; Head office: Dusseldorf, Germany; President and Chief Executive Officer: Ansgar Pohl) 1. Purpose of this organizational restructuring In accordance with "Forging the future," the new management policy announced in December 2021, since April 1, 2022 MCG has been transitioning to a flat organizational system based on the "One Company, One Team" concept. In conjunction with this transition, MCG aims to improve its management efficiency and accelerate its

decision-making by reshuffling and concentrating the management functions currently spread across the overseas regional headquarters directly invested in by MCG and those directly invested in by MCC in North America and Europe. MCG aims to maximize the group's corporate value. This is in accordance with a clear-cut strategy for business management that pursues efficiency and which extracts the growth potential of group businesses. 2. Summary of this organizational restructuring The organizational restructuring of the respective overseas regional headquarters of MCG in North America and Europe shall be carried out as follows by October 2022. MCG shall be split, with MCC as the surviving company. Reflecting this, MCC will acquire all the shares and management operations of MCHA and MCHE (hereinafter "this absorption split"). MCC will implement an investment-in-kind into MCA and MCE, respectively of all the shares in MCHA and MCHE In North America, MCA and MCHA, and in Europe, MCE and MCHE will be merged respectively, to integrate the overseas regional headquarters in North America and Europe. The details, including the schedule and method, of this merger will be taken into consideration moving forward. 3. Summary of this Absorption Split (1) Points of this absorption split Schedule for this absorption split Decision date for this absorption split Signing date for this absorption-split agreement Date this absorption split takes effectOctober 1, 2022 *This absorption split to be carried out by MCG is a simplified absorption split in accordance with Article 784-2 of the Companies Act. MCC's simplified absorption split is stipulated in Article 796- 1 of the Companies Act. In light of this, both companies will not hold an ordinary general shareholders meeting to approve the absorption split. In addition, at MCG, owing to the delegation of authority from the Board of Directors in accordance with Article 416-4 of the Companies Act, the executive officers are determining the details of this absorption-split agreement.

(ii) Method for this absorption split MCG will be split and MCC will be absorbed as the surviving company. (iii) Details of the allocations related to this absorption split At the time of this absorption split, stock allocation and the delivery of other considerations will not be carried out. Handling related to bonds with warrants and stock acquisition rights in tandem with this absorption split No applicable matters. (v) Change in capital owing to this absorption split There is no change in capital due to this absorption split. (vi) Rights and obligations succeeded by the surviving company On the date this absorption split takes effect, MCC will succeed the rights and obligations, including assets related to subject businesses stipulated in the separate absorption-split agreement. (vii) Expected fulfillment of obligations Regarding the assumption of obligations on and after the day this absorption split takes effect, it is deemed that MCC will have no problem fulfilling its obligations. (2) Profiles of concerned parties involved in this absorption split Spun-off company Surviving company ① Name Mitsubishi Chemical Group Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation (MCC) ② Address 1-1 Marunouchi 1-chome, Chiyoda- 1-1 Marunouchi 1-chome, Chiyoda- ku, Tokyo ku, Tokyo ③ Name and position Representative Corporate Executive Representative director; Nobuo of representative Officer, President & Chief Executive Fukuda Officer, Jean-Marc Gilson Representative director; Yoshihiro Ikegawa ④ Business Management of group companies Manufacturing and sales of chemical description (including establishment of overall products group strategies, allocation of capital, etc.)

⑤ Capital 50,000 million yen 53,229 million yen ⑥ Establishment date October 3, 2005 August 31, 1933 (founding) April 1, 2017 (inauguration) ⑦ Number of shares 1,506,288,107 shares 572,034,109 shares outstanding ⑧ Fiscal year-end March 31 March 31 ⑨ Major shareholders The Master Trust Bank 16.13% Mitsubishi Chemical 100% and shareholding of Japan Ltd Trust Group Corporation ratio SSBTC CLIENT 8.62% (as of March 31, OMNIBUS ACCOUNT 2022) (Standing Proxy) Custody Department, Tokyo Branch, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Custody Bank of 5.80% Japan, Ltd. (trust account) Meiji Yasuda Life 4.52% Insurance Company (Standing Proxy) Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. Nippon Life Insurance 2.99% Company (Standing Proxy) The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. Custody Bank of 1.55% Japan, Ltd. (trust account 4) STATE STREET BANK 1.53% WEST CLIENT- TREATY 505234 (Standing Proxy) Settlement & Clearing Services Division, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.