Mitsubishi Chemical : Corporate Split in Tandem with Intergroup Organizational RestructuringNEW

August 22, 2022
Corporate Split in Tandem with Intergroup Organizational Restructuring
The Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MCG) hereby announces it has decided to embark on intergroup organizational restructuring, and will involve MCG, our consolidated subsidiary Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC; Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative directors: Nobuo Fukuda and Yoshihiro Ikegawa), and our group's four regional headquarters in North America and Europe*.
Note that, given this is a corporate split (simple/simplified absorption split) targeting MCG and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, this disclosure omits certain disclosure matters and details.
*The names of the four overseas regional headquarters of our group in North America and Europe are as follows:
(1) Subsidiaries directly invested in by MCG
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings America, Inc. (MCHA; Head office: New York, US; President and
Chief Executive Officer: Akihiko Mori)
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Europe GmbH (MCHE; Head office: Frankfurt, Germany; Managing Director: Hiroshi Izumikawa)
(2) Subsidiaries directly invested in by MCC
Mitsubishi Chemical America, Inc. (MCA; Head office: North Carolina, US; President: Randy Queen)
Mitsubishi Chemical Europe GmbH (MCE; Head office: Dusseldorf, Germany; President and
Chief Executive Officer: Ansgar Pohl)
1. Purpose of this organizational restructuring
In accordance with "Forging the future," the new management policy announced in December 2021, since April 1, 2022 MCG has been transitioning to a flat organizational system based on the "One Company, One Team" concept.
In conjunction with this transition, MCG aims to improve its management efficiency and accelerate its
decision-making by reshuffling and concentrating the management functions currently spread across the overseas regional headquarters directly invested in by MCG and those directly invested in by MCC in North America and Europe.
MCG aims to maximize the group's corporate value. This is in accordance with a clear-cut strategy for business management that pursues efficiency and which extracts the growth potential of group businesses.
2. Summary of this organizational restructuring
The organizational restructuring of the respective overseas regional headquarters of MCG in North America and Europe shall be carried out as follows by October 2022.
MCG shall be split, with MCC as the surviving company. Reflecting this, MCC will acquire all the shares and management operations of MCHA and MCHE (hereinafter "this absorption split").
MCC will implement an investment-in-kind into MCA and MCE, respectively of all the shares in MCHA and MCHE
In North America, MCA and MCHA, and in Europe, MCE and MCHE will be merged respectively, to integrate the overseas regional headquarters in North America and Europe. The details, including the schedule and method, of this merger will be taken into consideration moving forward.
3. Summary of this Absorption Split
(1) Points of this absorption split
Schedule for this absorption split
Decision date for this absorption split
Signing date for this absorption-split agreement
Date this absorption split takes effectOctober 1, 2022
*This absorption split to be carried out by MCG is a simplified absorption split in accordance with Article 784-2 of the Companies Act. MCC's simplified absorption split is stipulated in Article 796- 1 of the Companies Act. In light of this, both companies will not hold an ordinary general shareholders meeting to approve the absorption split. In addition, at MCG, owing to the delegation of authority from the Board of Directors in accordance with Article 416-4 of the Companies Act, the executive officers are determining the details of this absorption-split agreement.
(ii) Method for this absorption split
MCG will be split and MCC will be absorbed as the surviving company.
(iii) Details of the allocations related to this absorption split
At the time of this absorption split, stock allocation and the delivery of other considerations will not be carried out.
Handling related to bonds with warrants and stock acquisition rights in tandem with this absorption split
No applicable matters.
(v) Change in capital owing to this absorption split
There is no change in capital due to this absorption split.
(vi) Rights and obligations succeeded by the surviving company
On the date this absorption split takes effect, MCC will succeed the rights and obligations, including assets related to subject businesses stipulated in the separate absorption-split agreement.
(vii) Expected fulfillment of obligations
Regarding the assumption of obligations on and after the day this absorption split takes effect, it is deemed that MCC will have no problem fulfilling its obligations.
(2) Profiles of concerned parties involved in this absorption split
Spun-off company
Surviving company
①
Name
Mitsubishi Chemical Group
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Corporation
(MCC)
②
Address
1-1 Marunouchi 1-chome, Chiyoda-
1-1 Marunouchi 1-chome, Chiyoda-
ku, Tokyo
ku, Tokyo
③
Name and position
Representative Corporate Executive
Representative director; Nobuo
of representative
Officer, President & Chief Executive
Fukuda
Officer, Jean-Marc Gilson
Representative director; Yoshihiro
Ikegawa
④
Business
Management of group companies
Manufacturing and sales of chemical
description
(including establishment of overall
products
group strategies, allocation of
capital, etc.)
⑤
Capital
50,000 million yen
53,229 million yen
⑥
Establishment date
October 3, 2005
August 31, 1933 (founding)
April 1, 2017 (inauguration)
⑦
Number of shares
1,506,288,107 shares
572,034,109 shares
outstanding
⑧
Fiscal year-end
March 31
March 31
⑨
Major shareholders
The Master Trust Bank
16.13%
Mitsubishi Chemical
100%
and shareholding
of Japan Ltd Trust
Group Corporation
ratio
SSBTC CLIENT
8.62%
(as of March 31,
OMNIBUS ACCOUNT
2022)
(Standing Proxy)
Custody Department,
Tokyo Branch, The
Hongkong and
Shanghai Banking
Corporation Limited
Custody Bank of
5.80%
Japan, Ltd. (trust
account)
Meiji Yasuda Life
4.52%
Insurance Company
(Standing Proxy)
Custody Bank of
Japan, Ltd.
Nippon Life Insurance
2.99%
Company
(Standing Proxy) The
Master Trust Bank of
Japan, Ltd.
Custody Bank of
1.55%
Japan, Ltd. (trust
account 4)
STATE STREET BANK
1.53%
WEST CLIENT-
TREATY 505234
(Standing Proxy)
Settlement & Clearing
Services Division,
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
Taiyo Life Insurance
1.32%
Company
JPMorgan Securities
1.25%
Japan Co., Ltd.
JP MORGAN CHASE
1.17%
BANK
385781
(Standing Proxy)
Settlement & Clearing
Services Division,
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
⑩ Business performance and financial position in the most recent fiscal year (ended March 31, 2022)
(Consolidated/IFRS)
(Standalone/Japan GAAP)
Equity attributable to owners
1,458,077 mn yen
Net assets
679,347 mn yen
of the parent
Total assets
5,573,871 mn yen
Total assets
1,489,910
mn yen
Per-share equity attributable
1,026.03 yen
Net assets per
1,187.59 yen
to owners of the parent
share
Sales revenue
3,976,948 mn yen
Sales
1,365,371 mn yen
Operating income
303,194 mn yen
Operating income
75,944
mn yen
Income before
290,370 mn yen
Ordinary income
128,315
mn yen
taxes
Net income
209,405 mn yen
Net income
143,473
mn yen
Basic net income per
124.68 yen
Net income per share
250.81 yen
share
(3) Summary of business divisions to be split in this absorption split
(i) Details of business operations at divisions to be split
・In North America, implements management of equity in subsidiaries that provide negotiation/PR activities, the intergroup management of various risks, and shared services as MCG's overseas
administrative representative functions
・In Europe, implements management of equity in subsidiaries that provide negotiation/PR activities, the intergroup management of various risks, and shared services as MCG's overseas
administrative representative functions
(ii) Business performance at divisions to be split
MCHA sales revenue
USD10,579 thousand (FY2021)
MCHE sales revenue
EUR4,415 thousand (FY2021)
(iii) Assets and book values to be split
MCHA and MCHE shares wholly-owned by MCG
MCHA shares
245 million yen
MCHE shares
3 million yen
