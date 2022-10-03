Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
  News
  Summary
    4188   JP3897700005

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4188)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:59 2022-10-03 am EDT
669.30 JPY   +1.16%
02:14aMitsubishi Chemical : Defers Final Investment Decision for Alpha Technology Plant in Geismar, LouisianaNEW
PU
09/29Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Celebrates Nearly 2,000 ALS Patients Treated With RADICAVA ORS (edaravone)
AQ
09/29UBS Adjusts Mitsubishi Chemical's Price Target to 1,000 Yen From 1,100 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
Mitsubishi Chemical : Defers Final Investment Decision for Alpha Technology Plant in Geismar, LouisianaNEW

10/03/2022 | 02:14am EDT
The Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MCG) announced today that it will defer the final investment decision (FID) by 6 to 18 months for its new 350 KT Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) plant in Geismar, Louisiana due to current market volatilities. The project, which recently completed its front end engineering design (FEED) stage, is currently in the process of applying for the required wetland and air permits that are expected to be granted in 2023 and FID is expected in fiscal year 2023. As MCG's third Alpha Technology plant, its design achieves the lowest possible carbon footprint for MMA production, which is a critical part of the transition to a low carbon economy for MCG and its customers. The design also includes integrated production units for key raw materials, such as carbon monoxide and methanol, to produce 350 KT of MMA per year. MCG remains committed to working with its suppliers and partners in Geismar in preparation for FID and sourcing all of its customers' requirements from its global asset base.
  • Released December 9, 2020, Land Purchase and Feasibility Study to Place a 350 KT MMA Plant in Geismar, Louisiana
https://www.m-chemical.co.jp/en/news/2020/1210323_7667.html

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 06:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 4 466 B 30 868 M 30 868 M
Net income 2023 134 B 926 M 926 M
Net Debt 2023 2 007 B 13 875 M 13 875 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,04x
Yield 2023 4,45%
Capitalization 940 B 6 500 M 6 500 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 69 784
Free-Float 93,6%
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 661,60 JPY
Average target price 820,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marc Gilson President & Representative Director
Yuko Nakahira Chief Financial Officer & Communications Head
Larry Meixner Chief Technology Officer & Executive Senior VP
Motohiro Oki Manager-Business Administration
Hajime Komori Group Manager-Business Administration Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION-22.35%6 500
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-28.06%40 423
BASF SE-35.90%34 767
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-37.61%25 245
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED9.25%16 806
FMC CORPORATION-3.81%13 314