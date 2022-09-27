Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation IR Day 2022 (PDF: 2.78mb)

Opening remarks - what we will discuss today

MCG's starting position and strengths lie in our unique product portfolio which enables us to bring capabilities & innovation tailored to end-markets to our customers and service them better

We have set ourselves the vision of being one of the world's leading specialty materials & solutions provider

The launch and accelerated execution of the "Forging the future" strategy deliver on that vision

Our goal is value creation through profitable growth - we will improve profitability and grow in areas where we have distinctive products & solutions for our customers while managing capital employed