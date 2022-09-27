Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation IR Day 2022 (PDF: 2.78mb)
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
IR Day 2022
Performance Products
value creation through profitability growth
September 27, 2022
The sustainable well-being of people,
society and our planet Earth
- we call it KAITEKI.
Through our core values of Sustainability, Health and Comfort,
we create innovative solutions globally realizing KAITEKI.
Creating KAITEKI Value today
we ensure a bright future for tomorrow.
We are THE KAITEKI COMPANY.
Today's agenda
15:00 - 15:05 Opening remarks
15:05 - 16:10 i. Our starting point
Performance Products - spearhead of implementation
Key takeaways and outlook
16:10 - 16:20
Break
16:20 - 17:20
Q&A session
17:20 - 17:30
Closing remarks
Jean-Marc Gilson
Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Gilson
Johei Takimoto
Executive Vice President, Head of Advanced Solutions
Hitoshi Sasaki
Executive Vice President, Head of Polymers & Compounds / MMA
Jean-Marc Gilson
Opening remarks - what we will discuss today
MCG's starting position andstrengths lie in our unique product portfolio which enables us to bring capabilities & innovation tailored to end-markets to our customers and service them better
We have set ourselves the vision of being one of the world's leading specialty materials & solutions provider
The launch and accelerated execution of the"Forging the future" strategy deliver on that vision
Our goal is value creation through profitable growth - we will improve profitability and grow in areas where we have distinctive products & solutions for our customers while managing capital employed
Today, we will share our actions to strengthen profitability and share with you the impact on future growth of our Performance Products business - as a teaser to the full investor presentation in February on MCG's Forging the future journey
Jean-Marc Gilson
