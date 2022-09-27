Advanced search
    4188   JP3897700005

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4188)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-27 am EDT
677.60 JPY   -0.03%
02:11aMitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation Ir Day 2022 (pdf : 2.78mb)
PU
09/12Mitsubishi Chemical : Planet Positive Chemicals Report Released from Joint Research for the Conservation of the Global Commons with the University of TokyoNEW
PU
09/01Mitsubishi Chemical : Announcement of Strategic Partnership Agreement Aimed at Achieving Carbon Neutrality in the Kashima Coastal Industrial Zone
PU
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation IR Day 2022 (PDF: 2.78mb)

09/27/2022 | 02:11am EDT
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

IR Day 2022

Performance Products

  • value creation through profitability growth

September 27, 2022

The sustainable well-being of people,

society and our planet Earth

- we call it KAITEKI.

Through our core values of Sustainability, Health and Comfort,

we create innovative solutions globally realizing KAITEKI.

Creating KAITEKI Value today

we ensure a bright future for tomorrow.

We are THE KAITEKI COMPANY.

2 Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Today's agenda

15:00 - 15:05 Opening remarks

15:05 - 16:10 i. Our starting point

  1. Performance Products - spearhead of implementation
  2. Key takeaways and outlook

16:10 - 16:20

Break

16:20 - 17:20

Q&A session

17:20 - 17:30

Closing remarks

3 Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Jean-Marc Gilson

Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer

Jean-Marc Gilson

Johei Takimoto

Executive Vice President, Head of Advanced Solutions

Hitoshi Sasaki

Executive Vice President, Head of Polymers & Compounds / MMA

Jean-Marc Gilson

Opening remarks - what we will discuss today

  • MCG's starting position and strengths lie in our unique product portfolio which enables us to bring capabilities & innovation tailored to end-markets to our customers and service them better
  • We have set ourselves the vision of being one of the world's leading specialty materials & solutions provider
  • The launch and accelerated execution of the "Forging the future" strategy deliver on that vision
  • Our goal is value creation through profitable growth - we will improve profitability and grow in areas where we have distinctive products & solutions for our customers while managing capital employed
  • Today, we will share our actions to strengthen profitability and share with you the impact on future growth of our Performance Products business - as a teaser to the full investor presentation in February on MCG's Forging the future journey

4 Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Today's agenda

15:00 - 15:05

Opening remarks

15:05 - 16:10 i. Our starting point

  1. Performance Products - spearhead of implementation
  2. Key takeaways and outlook

16:10 - 16:20

Break

16:20 - 17:20

Q&A session

17:20 - 17:30

Closing remarks

5 Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Jean-Marc Gilson

Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer

Jean-Marc Gilson

Johei Takimoto

Executive Vice President, Head of Advanced Solutions

Hitoshi Sasaki

Executive Vice President, Head of Polymers & Compounds / MMA

Jean-Marc Gilson

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 06:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
