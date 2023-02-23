Mitsubishi Chemical : Investor Day 2023

What you will hear today

We have achieved solid progress with our Forging the future strategy

We have an executable plan to continue our transformation journey

We will deliver 700 oku yen EBITDA growth through innovation focused on market needs

We will deliver 1,350 oku yen cost improvements, a majority by FY2023

We will exit petrochemicals and carbon products, and we are making progress

We will become more digital, leaner and empowered organization

We will invest for the future and improve the balance sheet and returns to shareholders