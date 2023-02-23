Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4188   JP3897700005

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4188)
02/23
825.60 JPY   +2.76%
02/23 Mitsubishi Chemical : Notice regarding Specific Action Plan and Update of Performance Targets related to Management Policy "Forging the future"
PU
02/23 Mitsubishi Chemical : Investor Day 2023
PU
02/22 Mitsubishi Chemical : Announcement of Winning the 5th Japan Open Innovation Prize "Minister of Environment Award" "Practical Use of Environmentally Friendly Biomass-based Plastic for Blister Packages"
PU
Mitsubishi Chemical : Investor Day 2023

02/23/2023 | 11:07pm EST
Mitsubishi Chemical Group

.

Investor Day 2023

February 24, 2023

1

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

What you will hear today

  • We have achieved solid progress with our Forging the future strategy
  • We have an executable plan to continue our transformation journey
  • We will deliver 700 oku yen EBITDA growth through innovation focused on market needs
  • We will deliver 1,350 oku yen cost improvements, a majority by FY2023
  • We will exit petrochemicals and carbon products, and we are making progress
  • We will become more digital, leaner and empowered organization
  • We will invest for the future and improve the balance sheet and returns to shareholders
  • AND we will pursue KAITEKI, the well-being of people and the planet

2

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Chapters

The New Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MCG)

Forging the future update

Business growth plans

Our vision for the future

3

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Driving the

Forging the future transformation

resiliently despite current economic headwinds

The New MCG

4

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Purpose - Our north star -

We lead with innovative solutions

to achieve KAITEKI,

the well-being of people and the planet

We deliver Value to our people, society, and shareholders enabled by Science, and contribute to Life

5

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 04:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 639 B 34 413 M 34 413 M
Net income 2023 126 B 931 M 931 M
Net Debt 2023 1 888 B 14 007 M 14 007 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,13x
Yield 2023 3,73%
Capitalization 1 142 B 8 475 M 8 475 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 69 784
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 803,40 JPY
Average target price 811,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marc Gilson President & Representative Director
Yuko Nakahira Chief Financial Officer & Communications Head
Larry Meixner Chief Technology Officer & Executive Senior VP
Motohiro Oki Manager-Business Administration
Hajime Komori Group Manager-Business Administration Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION17.34%8 482
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD16.92%56 851
BASF SE12.46%49 761
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.6.13%33 417
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-10.02%14 084
BRENNTAG SE21.40%11 840