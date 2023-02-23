Mitsubishi Chemical : Investor Day 2023
Investor Day 2023
February 24, 2023
What you will hear today
We have achieved solid progress with our Forging the future strategy
We have an executable plan to continue our transformation journey
We will deliver 700 oku yen EBITDA growth through innovation focused on market needs
We will deliver 1,350 oku yen cost improvements, a majority by FY2023
We will exit petrochemicals and carbon products, and we are making progress
We will become more digital, leaner and empowered organization
We will invest for the future and improve the balance sheet and returns to shareholders
AND we will pursue KAITEKI, the well-being of people and the planet
Chapters
The New Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MCG)
Forging the future update
Business growth plans
Our vision for the future
Driving the
Forging the future transformation
resiliently despite current economic headwinds
Purpose - Our north star -
We lead with innovative solutions
to achieve KAITEKI,
the well-being of people and the planet
We deliver Value to our people, society, and shareholders enabled by Science, and contribute to Life
