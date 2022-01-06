Mitsubishi Chemical : Notice Regarding Changes in Representative Corporate Executive OfficersNEW

January 7, 2022 To whom it may concern: Company name: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Representative: Jean-Marc Gilson Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President & Chief Executive Officer Listed on 1st section of TSE (stock code: 4188) Contact: Osamu Shimizu General Manager, Corporate Communications Office TEL: [+81] (0)3-6748-7120

Notice Regarding Changes in Representative Corporate Executive Officers

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (MCHC) hereby announces that its Board of Directors meeting today passed a resolution on personnel changes with regard to the Representative Corporate Executive Officer as detailed below.

1. Current and New Representative Corporate Executive Officers

New Position Current Position Name Representative Managing Corporate Executive Vice President Executive Officer Head of Petrochemical and Coal Supervising Corporate Strategy Yoshihiro Ikegawa business Division, Corporate Communications Office (Branding) Representative Director, Representative Corporate Executive Director of the Board Officer, Executive Vice President Managing Executive Officer, Nobuo Fukuda Chief Supply Chain Officer Supervising- Supply Chains, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

2. Biography of the New Representative Corporate Executive Officer

Nobuo Fukuda (Date of Birth: December 9, 1958 Number of shares held: 21,074)

1981 Joined Mitsubishi Chemical Industries Limited (currently, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation) 2012 General Manager, Kurosaki Plant, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

2014 Executive Officer, General Manager of Chemical Products, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 2021 Representative Director, Director of the Board, Managing Executive Officer supervising- Supply

Chains, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (current position)

Scheduled Date of Personnel Changes April 1, 2022 Reason for the Personnel Changes Changes in the management structure