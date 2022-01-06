Log in
    4188   JP3897700005

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4188)
Mitsubishi Chemical : Notice Regarding Changes in Representative Corporate Executive OfficersNEW

01/06/2022 | 11:08pm EST
January 7, 2022

To whom it may concern:

Company name:

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Representative:

Jean-Marc Gilson

Representative Corporate Executive Officer,

President & Chief Executive Officer

Listed on 1st section of TSE (stock code: 4188)

Contact:

Osamu Shimizu

General Manager,

Corporate Communications Office

TEL:

[+81] (0)3-6748-7120

Notice Regarding Changes in Representative Corporate Executive Officers

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (MCHC) hereby announces that its Board of Directors meeting today passed a resolution on personnel changes with regard to the Representative Corporate Executive Officer as detailed below.

1. Current and New Representative Corporate Executive Officers

New Position

Current Position

Name

Representative Managing Corporate

Executive Vice President

Executive Officer

Head of Petrochemical and Coal

Supervising Corporate Strategy

Yoshihiro Ikegawa

business

Division, Corporate Communications

Office (Branding)

Representative Director,

Representative Corporate Executive

Director of the Board

Officer, Executive Vice President

Managing Executive Officer,

Nobuo Fukuda

Chief Supply Chain Officer

Supervising- Supply Chains,

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

2. Biography of the New Representative Corporate Executive Officer

Nobuo Fukuda (Date of Birth: December 9, 1958 Number of shares held: 21,074)

1981 Joined Mitsubishi Chemical Industries Limited (currently, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation) 2012 General Manager, Kurosaki Plant, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

2014 Executive Officer, General Manager of Chemical Products, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 2021 Representative Director, Director of the Board, Managing Executive Officer supervising- Supply

Chains, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (current position)

  1. Scheduled Date of Personnel Changes April 1, 2022
  2. Reason for the Personnel Changes Changes in the management structure
  • In its new management policy "Forging the future" announced on 1 December 2021, MCHC announced its management structure from 1 April 2022. For more details, please refer to the attached press release "4. Leaner Structure to Execute Strategy".

https://www.mitsubishichem-hd.co.jp/english/ir/01168.html

  • Corporate Executive Officers of MCHC from 1 April 2022 onwards is shown in the Annex.

Annex

Corporate Executive Officers (as of April 1, 2022)

Representative Corporate Executive Officer,

Jean-Marc Gilson

President and Chief Executive Officer

Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Executive

Vice President

Nobuo Fukuda

Chief Supply Chain Officer

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Supervising - finance, communication, IR and

Yuko Nakahira

government affairs

Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer

General Counsel

Ken Fujiwara

Supervising - legal, internal control, admin, HR and

corporate administration

Executive Vice President

Johei Takimoto

Head of Films & Molding Materials / Advanced Solutions

Executive Vice President

Hitoshi Sasaki

Head of Polymers & Compounds / MMA

Executive Vice President

Yoshihiro Ikegawa

Head of Petrochemical & Coal business

Executive Vice President

Hiroaki Ueno

Head of Pharma

Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer

Larry Meixner

Senior Vice President

Shigeki Habuka

Supervising - government affairs

  • Corporate Executive Officers supervising digital and audit will be decided in due course.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 04:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
