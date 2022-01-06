Mitsubishi Chemical : Notice Regarding Changes in Representative Corporate Executive OfficersNEW
January 7, 2022
To whom it may concern:
Company name:
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
Representative:
Jean-Marc Gilson
Representative Corporate Executive Officer,
President & Chief Executive Officer
Listed on 1st section of TSE (stock code: 4188)
Contact:
Osamu Shimizu
General Manager,
Corporate Communications Office
TEL:
[+81] (0)3-6748-7120
Notice Regarding Changes in Representative Corporate Executive Officers
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (MCHC) hereby announces that its Board of Directors meeting today passed a resolution on personnel changes with regard to the Representative Corporate Executive Officer as detailed below.
1. Current and New Representative Corporate Executive Officers
New Position
Current Position
Name
Representative Managing Corporate
Executive Vice President
Executive Officer
Head of Petrochemical and Coal
Supervising Corporate Strategy
Yoshihiro Ikegawa
business
Division, Corporate Communications
Office (Branding)
Representative Director,
Representative Corporate Executive
Director of the Board
Officer, Executive Vice President
Managing Executive Officer,
Nobuo Fukuda
Chief Supply Chain Officer
Supervising- Supply Chains,
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
2. Biography of the New Representative Corporate Executive Officer
Nobuo Fukuda (Date of Birth: December 9, 1958 Number of shares held: 21,074)
1981 Joined Mitsubishi Chemical Industries Limited (currently, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation) 2012 General Manager, Kurosaki Plant, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
2014 Executive Officer, General Manager of Chemical Products, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 2021 Representative Director, Director of the Board, Managing Executive Officer supervising- Supply
Chains, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (current position)
Scheduled Date of Personnel Changes April 1, 2022
Reason for the Personnel Changes Changes in the management structure
In its new management policy "Forging the future" announced on 1 December 2021, MCHC announced its management structure from 1 April 2022. For more details, please refer to the attached press release "4. Leaner Structure to Execute Strategy".
