Mitsubishi Chemical : Notice regarding Specific Action Plan and Update of Performance Targets related to Management Policy "Forging the future"NEW

|
|
February 24, 2023
|
To whom it may concern:
|
|
Company name:
|
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
|
Representative:
|
Jean-Marc Gilson
|
|
Representative Corporate Executive Officer,
|
|
President & Chief Executive Officer
|
|
Listed on The Prime Market of TSE
|
|
(stock code: 4188)
|
Contact:
|
Osamu Shimizu
|
|
Director,
|
|
Corporate Communications Div.
|
TEL:
|
[+81] (0)3-6748-7120
Notice regarding Specific Action Plan and Update of Performance Targets
related to Management Policy "Forging the future"
Based on the management policy "Forging the future" for the period from FY2021 to FY2025, which was announced on December 1, 2021, we have been working on various measures to maximize our corporate value. We are pleased to announce that we have developed a specific action plan for the future based on this management policy, as well as updated our performance targets for FY2025.
I. Background
In our clear strategy of pursuing efficiency in business operations and drawing out the growth potential of our businesses in "Forging the future," we have been working on various measures to maximize value for all stakeholders, with (1) Growth, performance, sustainability; (2) Strategic cost transformation; (3) Business to exit;
(4) Leaner, digital and empowered organization; and (5) Strategic capital allocation as five key pillars.
Based on the management policy we have decided to develop a specific action plan to expand growth and profitability, and update our performance targets for the final year of the plan, FY2025, taking into account the progress of cost structure reform throughout the Group.
-
Performance Targets for 2025
-
Group target
|
|
FY2025 Target
|
|
FY2025 Target
|
|
(Original)
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
Group Revenues
|
JPY 3,000 Bil
|
|
≈ JPY 3,375 Bil
|
|
|
|
|
Core Operating Income
|
JPY 350~370 Bil
|
|
≈ JPY 365 Bil
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
JPY 540~560 Bil
|
|
≈ JPY 600 Bil
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA margin
|
18~20%
|
|
≈ 18%
|
|
|
|
|
EPS
|
JPY 125-145
|
|
≈ JPY 143
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Leverage
|
2.0-3.0x
|
|
< 3.0x
|
(Net Debt / EBITDA)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROE
|
≧10%
|
|
≈ 11%
|
|
|
|
|
ROIC
|
> 7%
|
|
≈ 7%
|
|
|
|
1
(2) Targets by main segment
|
FY2025 Target
|
Performance
|
Industrial Gases
|
Health Care
|
MMA
|
|
(Original)
|
Products
|
(Request-based)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
≈ JPY 180 Bil
|
≈ JPY 220 Bil
|
≈ JPY 70 Bil
|
≈ JPY 70 Bil
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA margin
|
≈ 15%
|
≈ 25%
|
≈ 15%
|
≈ 26%
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2025 Target
|
Performance
|
Industrial Gases
|
Health Care
|
MMA
|
(Revised)
|
Products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
≈ JPY 225 Bil
|
≈ JPY 240 Bil*
|
≈ JPY 55 Bil
|
≈ JPY 55 Bil
|
EBITDA margin
|
≈ 16%
|
≈ 24%
|
≈ 15%
|
≈ 15%
|
|
|
|
|
-
Midpoint of range as disclosed in Medium-Term Management Plan of Nippon Sanso Holdings rounded up
III. Specific Action Plan
Please refer to the documents posted on our website for the abovementioned specific action plan.
https://www.mcgc.com/english/ir/pdf/01508/01745.pdf
Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and information available as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may be beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially due to numerous factors, including, without limitation, market conditions, and the effect of industry competition.
2