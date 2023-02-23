Mitsubishi Chemical : Notice regarding Specific Action Plan and Update of Performance Targets related to Management Policy "Forging the future"NEW

February 24, 2023 To whom it may concern: Company name: Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation Representative: Jean-Marc Gilson Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President & Chief Executive Officer Listed on The Prime Market of TSE (stock code: 4188) Contact: Osamu Shimizu Director, Corporate Communications Div. TEL: [+81] (0)3-6748-7120

Notice regarding Specific Action Plan and Update of Performance Targets

related to Management Policy "Forging the future"

Based on the management policy "Forging the future" for the period from FY2021 to FY2025, which was announced on December 1, 2021, we have been working on various measures to maximize our corporate value. We are pleased to announce that we have developed a specific action plan for the future based on this management policy, as well as updated our performance targets for FY2025.

I. Background

In our clear strategy of pursuing efficiency in business operations and drawing out the growth potential of our businesses in "Forging the future," we have been working on various measures to maximize value for all stakeholders, with (1) Growth, performance, sustainability; (2) Strategic cost transformation; (3) Business to exit;

(4) Leaner, digital and empowered organization; and (5) Strategic capital allocation as five key pillars.

Based on the management policy we have decided to develop a specific action plan to expand growth and profitability, and update our performance targets for the final year of the plan, FY2025, taking into account the progress of cost structure reform throughout the Group.

Performance Targets for 2025

Group target

FY2025 Target FY2025 Target (Original) (Revised) Group Revenues JPY 3,000 Bil ≈ JPY 3,375 Bil Core Operating Income JPY 350~370 Bil ≈ JPY 365 Bil EBITDA JPY 540~560 Bil ≈ JPY 600 Bil EBITDA margin 18~20% ≈ 18% EPS JPY 125-145 ≈ JPY 143 Financial Leverage 2.0-3.0x < 3.0x (Net Debt / EBITDA) ROE ≧10% ≈ 11% ROIC > 7% ≈ 7%

