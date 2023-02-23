Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
  News
  Summary
    4188   JP3897700005

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4188)
  Report
02/23 pm EST
825.60 JPY   +2.76%
02/23Mitsubishi Chemical : Notice regarding Specific Action Plan and Update of Performance Targets related to Management Policy "Forging the future"NEW
PU
02/23Mitsubishi Chemical : Investor Day 2023
PU
02/22Mitsubishi Chemical : Announcement of Winning the 5th Japan Open Innovation Prize "Minister of Environment Award" "Practical Use of Environmentally Friendly Biomass-based Plastic for Blister Packages"NEW
PU
Mitsubishi Chemical : Notice regarding Specific Action Plan and Update of Performance Targets related to Management Policy "Forging the future"NEW

02/23/2023 | 11:07pm EST
February 24, 2023

To whom it may concern:

Company name:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Representative:

Jean-Marc Gilson

Representative Corporate Executive Officer,

President & Chief Executive Officer

Listed on The Prime Market of TSE

(stock code: 4188)

Contact:

Osamu Shimizu

Director,

Corporate Communications Div.

TEL:

[+81] (0)3-6748-7120

Notice regarding Specific Action Plan and Update of Performance Targets

related to Management Policy "Forging the future"

Based on the management policy "Forging the future" for the period from FY2021 to FY2025, which was announced on December 1, 2021, we have been working on various measures to maximize our corporate value. We are pleased to announce that we have developed a specific action plan for the future based on this management policy, as well as updated our performance targets for FY2025.

I. Background

In our clear strategy of pursuing efficiency in business operations and drawing out the growth potential of our businesses in "Forging the future," we have been working on various measures to maximize value for all stakeholders, with (1) Growth, performance, sustainability; (2) Strategic cost transformation; (3) Business to exit;

(4) Leaner, digital and empowered organization; and (5) Strategic capital allocation as five key pillars.

Based on the management policy we have decided to develop a specific action plan to expand growth and profitability, and update our performance targets for the final year of the plan, FY2025, taking into account the progress of cost structure reform throughout the Group.

  1. Performance Targets for 2025
  1. Group target

FY2025 Target

FY2025 Target

(Original)

(Revised)

Group Revenues

JPY 3,000 Bil

≈ JPY 3,375 Bil

Core Operating Income

JPY 350~370 Bil

≈ JPY 365 Bil

EBITDA

JPY 540~560 Bil

≈ JPY 600 Bil

EBITDA margin

18~20%

≈ 18%

EPS

JPY 125-145

≈ JPY 143

Financial Leverage

2.0-3.0x

< 3.0x

(Net Debt / EBITDA)

ROE

10%

≈ 11%

ROIC

> 7%

≈ 7%

1

(2) Targets by main segment

FY2025 Target

Performance

Industrial Gases

Health Care

MMA

(Original)

Products

(Request-based)

EBITDA

≈ JPY 180 Bil

≈ JPY 220 Bil

≈ JPY 70 Bil

≈ JPY 70 Bil

EBITDA margin

≈ 15%

≈ 25%

≈ 15%

≈ 26%

FY2025 Target

Performance

Industrial Gases

Health Care

MMA

(Revised)

Products

EBITDA

≈ JPY 225 Bil

≈ JPY 240 Bil*

≈ JPY 55 Bil

≈ JPY 55 Bil

EBITDA margin

≈ 16%

≈ 24%

≈ 15%

≈ 15%

  • Midpoint of range as disclosed in Medium-Term Management Plan of Nippon Sanso Holdings rounded up

III. Specific Action Plan

Please refer to the documents posted on our website for the abovementioned specific action plan.

https://www.mcgc.com/english/ir/pdf/01508/01745.pdf

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and information available as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may be beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially due to numerous factors, including, without limitation, market conditions, and the effect of industry competition.

2

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 04:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
