Mitsubishi Chemical : Operational Summary for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

02/02/2022 | 11:59pm EST
Operational Summary

for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

February 3, 2022

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Table of Contents

Consolidated Financial Statements for FY2021 3Q Statements of Operations

Sales Revenue and Core Operating Income (Loss) by Business Segment

Analysis of Core Operating Income (Loss)

Overview of Business Segments

Special Items

Cash Flows

Statements of Financial Positions

Page No. 4

5

6

7

11

12

13

References 1

Statements of Operations [Quarterly Data]

Sales Revenue and Core Operating Income (Loss) by Business Segment [Quarterly Data]

Business Segment Information

Trends in Management Indicators

References 2

Business Results (MTPC)

Page No.

15

16

17

18

Page No.

23

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation has adopted IFRS starting with FY2016 1Q.

2

List of Abbreviations

FY2021

April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022

1st Quarter (1Q):

April 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021

2nd Quarter (2Q):

July 1, 2021 - September 30, 2021

3rd Quarter (3Q):

October 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021

4th Quarter (4Q):

January 1, 2022 - March 31, 2022

1st Half (1H):

April 1, 2021 - September 30, 2021

2nd Half (2H):

October 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022

FY2020

April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021

1st Quarter (1Q):

April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020

2nd Quarter (2Q):

July 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020

3rd Quarter (3Q):

October 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020

4th Quarter (4Q):

January 1, 2021 - March 31, 2021

1st Half (1H):

April 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020

2nd Half (2H):

October 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021

MCHC

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

MCC

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

MTPC

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

LSII

Life Science Institute, Inc.

NSHD

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation

3

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Exchange Rate (¥/$)

Naphtha Price (¥/kl)

114.2

111.5

104.0

105.5

108.9

5.9

6%

2.6

60,700

53,900

31,300

28,800

42,300

25,100

87%

11,600

(Billions of Yen)

Sales Revenue

Continuing

Core Operating Income *1

Special Items

Operating Income (Loss)

Operations

Financial Income/Expenses

(Dividend included above)

(Foreign Exchange Gain/Loss included above)

Income (Loss) before Taxes

*

Income Taxes

2

Net Income (Loss) from

Continuing Operations

Net Income from Discontinued Operations

Net Income (Loss)

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Owners of the Parent

Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests

*1 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures included. *2 Discontinued operations are not included.

Nine Months

3Q

Ended

Dec. 31, 2021

1,015.2

2,900.3

62.8 218.9

2.3 (0.7)

65.1 218.2

(4.1) (10.0)

[0.9][4.8]

[0.2][0.9]

61.0 208.2

(15.6) (60.9)

45.4 147.3

--

45.4 147.3

36.9 122.1

8.5 25.2

4.1 13.7

Nine Months

Nine Months

Difference

3Q

Ended

Ended

Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

850.6

2,355.4

2,730.8

544.9

59.0

113.6

181.0

105.3

(30.2)

(112.9)

(20.4)

112.2

28.8

0.7

160.6

217.5

(4.8)

(13.5)

(15.9)

3.5

[0.7]

[3.5]

[4.1]

[1.3]

[(0.3)]

[(0.7)]

[(2.4)]

[1.6]

24.0

(12.8)

144.7

221.0

(12.5)

(15.6)

(53.3)

(45.3)

11.5

(28.4)

91.4

175.7

-

-

16.9

-

11.5

(28.4)

108.3

175.7

1.9

(47.8)

76.3

169.9

9.6

19.4

32.0

5.8

4.2

5.3

10.7

8.4

Difference vs.

Nine Months Ended

  • Dec. 31, 2019

23%

169.5

93%

37.9

19.7

57.6

5.9

[0.7]

[3.3]

63.5

(7.6)

55.9

(16.9)

39.0

45.8

(6.8)

3.0

Core operating income is calculated as operating income (loss) excluding certain gains and expenses attributable to non-recurring factors (losses incurred by business withdrawal and streamlining, etc.).

4

Sales Revenue and Core Operating Income (Loss)

by Business Segment

(Billions of Yen)

Nine Months

Nine Months

Difference

1Q

2Q

3Q

Ended

Ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Total Consolidated

Sales Revenue

928.3

956.8

1,015.2

2,900.3

2,355.4

544.9

Core Operating Income

88.7

67.4

62.8

218.9

113.6

105.3

Polymers & Compounds

Sales Revenue

80.1

78.8

76.6

235.5

195.1

40.4

Core Operating Income

8.0

3.8

1.1

12.9

9.5

3.4

Films & Molding Materials

Sales Revenue

120.2

117.9

119.7

357.8

302.5

55.3

Core Operating Income

15.3

11.8

7.2

34.3

21.2

13.1

Advanced Solutions

Sales Revenue

82.8

86.9

85.9

255.6

223.8

31.8

Core Operating Income

3.3

3.6

3.4

10.3

12.3

(2.0)

Performance Products

Sales Revenue

283.1

283.6

282.2

848.9

721.4

127.5

Core Operating Income

26.6

19.2

11.7

57.5

43.0

14.5

MMA

Sales Revenue

77.6

73.4

73.3

224.3

165.8

58.5

Core Operating Income

12.3

12.5

4.7

29.5

5.9

23.6

Petrochemicals

Sales Revenue

160.4

171.8

189.9

522.1

329.2

192.9

Core Operating Income

16.0

10.5

7.1

33.6

(12.4)

46.0

Carbon Products

Sales Revenue

53.9

56.9

64.6

175.4

130.2

45.2

Core Operating Income

6.5

4.4

9.5

20.4

(2.5)

22.9

Chemicals

Sales Revenue

291.9

302.1

327.8

921.8

625.2

296.6

Core Operating Income

34.8

27.4

21.3

83.5

(9.0)

92.5

Industrial Gases

Sales Revenue

216.8

227.3

242.5

686.6

587.5

99.1

Core Operating Income

23.8

24.5

25.6

73.9

58.9

15.0

Health Care

Sales Revenue

98.4

100.1

113.6

312.1

299.7

12.4

Core Operating Income

4.7

(3.6)

3.5

4.6

22.4

(17.8)

Others

Sales Revenue

38.1

43.7

49.1

130.9

121.6

9.3

Core Operating Income

(1.2)

(0.1)

0.7

(0.6)

(1.7)

1.1

[Inventory valuation gain/loss]

Polymers & Compounds

1.0

0.9

0.8

2.7

0.0

2.7

Petrochemicals

9.0

7.4

9.0

25.4

(14.6)

40.0

Carbon Products

(0.6)

1.1

4.4

4.9

(1.3)

6.2

Total

9.4

9.4

14.2

33.0

(15.9)

48.9

*1

Breakdown figures of segment are approximation for reference purpose only.

*2

From Q1 FY2021, in tandem with building an organizational structure that conforms to growth business domains in KAITEKI Vision 30, the medium- to long-term basic management strategy for MCHC, the conventional breakdown of

performance products into two classifications, functional products and performance chemicals, will be changed into three classifications, polymers and compounds, films and molding materials, and advanced solutions. In addition,

5

the company is reclassifying the managing segments for some of its businesses and consolidated subsidiaries. Accordingly, for purposes of comparison, we are restated the results for FY2020.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 04:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
