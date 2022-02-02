Mitsubishi Chemical : Operational Summary for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
02/02/2022 | 11:59pm EST
Operational Summary
for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
February 3, 2022
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
Table of Contents
Consolidated Financial Statements for FY2021 3Q Statements of Operations
Sales Revenue and Core Operating Income (Loss) by Business Segment
Analysis of Core Operating Income (Loss)
Overview of Business Segments
Special Items
Cash Flows
Statements of Financial Positions
Page No. 4
5
6
7
11
12
13
References 1
Statements of Operations [Quarterly Data]
Sales Revenue and Core Operating Income (Loss) by Business Segment [Quarterly Data]
Business Segment Information
Trends in Management Indicators
References 2
Business Results (MTPC)
Page No.
15
16
17
18
Page No.
23
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation has adopted IFRS starting with FY2016 1Q.
2
List of Abbreviations
FY2021
April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022
1st Quarter (1Q):
April 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021
2nd Quarter (2Q):
July 1, 2021 - September 30, 2021
3rd Quarter (3Q):
October 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021
4th Quarter (4Q):
January 1, 2022 - March 31, 2022
1st Half (1H):
April 1, 2021 - September 30, 2021
2nd Half (2H):
October 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022
FY2020
April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021
1st Quarter (1Q):
April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020
2nd Quarter (2Q):
July 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020
3rd Quarter (3Q):
October 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020
4th Quarter (4Q):
January 1, 2021 - March 31, 2021
1st Half (1H):
April 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020
2nd Half (2H):
October 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021
MCHC
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
MCC
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
MTPC
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation
LSII
Life Science Institute, Inc.
NSHD
Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation
3
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Exchange Rate (¥/$)
Naphtha Price (¥/kl)
114.2
111.5
104.0
105.5
108.9
5.9
6%
2.6
60,700
53,900
31,300
28,800
42,300
25,100
87%
11,600
(Billions of Yen)
Sales Revenue
Continuing
Core Operating Income *1
Special Items
Operating Income (Loss)
Operations
Financial Income/Expenses
(Dividend included above)
(Foreign Exchange Gain/Loss included above)
Income (Loss) before Taxes
*
Income Taxes
2
Net Income (Loss) from
Continuing Operations
Net Income from Discontinued Operations
Net Income (Loss)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Owners of the Parent
Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
*1 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures included. *2 Discontinued operations are not included.
Nine Months
3Q
Ended
Dec. 31, 2021
1,015.2
2,900.3
62.8 218.9
2.3 (0.7)
65.1 218.2
(4.1) (10.0)
[0.9][4.8]
[0.2][0.9]
61.0 208.2
(15.6) (60.9)
45.4 147.3
--
45.4 147.3
36.9 122.1
8.5 25.2
4.1 13.7
Nine Months
Nine Months
Difference
3Q
Ended
Ended
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
850.6
2,355.4
2,730.8
544.9
59.0
113.6
181.0
105.3
(30.2)
(112.9)
(20.4)
112.2
28.8
0.7
160.6
217.5
(4.8)
(13.5)
(15.9)
3.5
[0.7]
[3.5]
[4.1]
[1.3]
[(0.3)]
[(0.7)]
[(2.4)]
[1.6]
24.0
(12.8)
144.7
221.0
(12.5)
(15.6)
(53.3)
(45.3)
11.5
(28.4)
91.4
175.7
-
-
16.9
-
11.5
(28.4)
108.3
175.7
1.9
(47.8)
76.3
169.9
9.6
19.4
32.0
5.8
4.2
5.3
10.7
8.4
Difference vs.
Nine Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2019
23%
169.5
93%
37.9
19.7
－
57.6
5.9
[0.7]
[3.3]
－
63.5
(7.6)
55.9
(16.9)
39.0
－
45.8
(6.8)
3.0
Core operating income is calculated as operating income (loss) excluding certain gains and expenses attributable to non-recurring factors (losses incurred by business withdrawal and streamlining, etc.).
4
Sales Revenue and Core Operating Income (Loss)
by Business Segment
(Billions of Yen)
Nine Months
Nine Months
Difference
1Q
2Q
3Q
Ended
Ended
Dec. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Total Consolidated
Sales Revenue
928.3
956.8
1,015.2
2,900.3
2,355.4
544.9
Core Operating Income
88.7
67.4
62.8
218.9
113.6
105.3
Polymers & Compounds
Sales Revenue
80.1
78.8
76.6
235.5
195.1
40.4
Core Operating Income
8.0
3.8
1.1
12.9
9.5
3.4
Films & Molding Materials
Sales Revenue
120.2
117.9
119.7
357.8
302.5
55.3
Core Operating Income
15.3
11.8
7.2
34.3
21.2
13.1
Advanced Solutions
Sales Revenue
82.8
86.9
85.9
255.6
223.8
31.8
Core Operating Income
3.3
3.6
3.4
10.3
12.3
(2.0)
Performance Products
Sales Revenue
283.1
283.6
282.2
848.9
721.4
127.5
Core Operating Income
26.6
19.2
11.7
57.5
43.0
14.5
MMA
Sales Revenue
77.6
73.4
73.3
224.3
165.8
58.5
Core Operating Income
12.3
12.5
4.7
29.5
5.9
23.6
Petrochemicals
Sales Revenue
160.4
171.8
189.9
522.1
329.2
192.9
Core Operating Income
16.0
10.5
7.1
33.6
(12.4)
46.0
Carbon Products
Sales Revenue
53.9
56.9
64.6
175.4
130.2
45.2
Core Operating Income
6.5
4.4
9.5
20.4
(2.5)
22.9
Chemicals
Sales Revenue
291.9
302.1
327.8
921.8
625.2
296.6
Core Operating Income
34.8
27.4
21.3
83.5
(9.0)
92.5
Industrial Gases
Sales Revenue
216.8
227.3
242.5
686.6
587.5
99.1
Core Operating Income
23.8
24.5
25.6
73.9
58.9
15.0
Health Care
Sales Revenue
98.4
100.1
113.6
312.1
299.7
12.4
Core Operating Income
4.7
(3.6)
3.5
4.6
22.4
(17.8)
Others
Sales Revenue
38.1
43.7
49.1
130.9
121.6
9.3
Core Operating Income
(1.2)
(0.1)
0.7
(0.6)
(1.7)
1.1
[Inventory valuation gain/loss]
Polymers & Compounds
1.0
0.9
0.8
2.7
0.0
2.7
Petrochemicals
9.0
7.4
9.0
25.4
(14.6)
40.0
Carbon Products
(0.6)
1.1
4.4
4.9
(1.3)
6.2
Total
9.4
9.4
14.2
33.0
(15.9)
48.9
*1
Breakdown figures of segment are approximation for reference purpose only.
*2
From Q1 FY2021, in tandem with building an organizational structure that conforms to growth business domains in KAITEKI Vision 30, the medium- to long-term basic management strategy for MCHC, the conventional breakdown of
performance products into two classifications, functional products and performance chemicals, will be changed into three classifications, polymers and compounds, films and molding materials, and advanced solutions. In addition,
5
the company is reclassifying the managing segments for some of its businesses and consolidated subsidiaries. Accordingly, for purposes of comparison, we are restated the results for FY2020.
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation published this content on 03 February 2022