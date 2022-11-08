Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4188   JP3897700005

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4188)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:10 2022-11-09 am EST
710.90 JPY   +1.62%
11/08Mitsubishi Chemical : RADICAVA® Oral Suspension Approved in Canada for the Treatment of ALSNEW
PU
11/07Mitsubishi Chemical : Notice On Revision to Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023NEW
PU
11/07Mitsubishi Chemical : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (Under IFRS)NEW
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi Chemical : RADICAVA® Oral Suspension Approved in Canada for the Treatment of ALSNEW

11/08/2022 | 11:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Osaka; Representative Director: Hiroaki Ueno; hereinafter, "MTPC"), a member of the Mitsubishi Chemical Group, announced today, that Health Canada has approved RADICAVA® Oral Suspension (edaravone) for the treatment of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) on November 8, 2022. RADICAVA® Oral Suspension contains the same active ingredient as edaravone for intravenous infusion (Japanese product name: Radicut® Injection 30 mg and Radicut® Bag for I.V. Infusion 30 mg) for the treatment of ALS. RADICAVA® Oral Suspension is specifically formulated for patients with ALS and provides a flexible administration option taken orally or via feeding tube. Prior to this approval, edaravone is solely administered via intravenous infusion. In the U.S., RADICAVA Oral Suspension (U.S. product name: RADICAVA ORS®) was approved on May 12, 2022, and as of the end of September, approximately 2000 ALS patients have received this product as a new oral treatment option. There is an estimated 3000＊1 people living with ALS in Canada and approximately 20,000＊2 in the U.S. MTPC Group is working to further advance its global development in Japan and Switzerland in an effort to provide RADICAVA Oral Suspension as a new treatment option to patients in these countries.

＊1 Benchmarking Survey, Federation of ALS Societies of Canada, 2016.
＊2Arthur KC, et al. Projected increase in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis from 2015 to 2040. Nat Commun. 2016 Aug;7:12408

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 04:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
11/08Mitsubishi Chemical : RADICAVA® Oral Suspension Approved in Canada for the Treatment of AL..
PU
11/07Mitsubishi Chemical : Notice On Revision to Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for th..
PU
11/07Mitsubishi Chemical : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year..
PU
11/07Mitsubishi Chemical : The First-Half Year (Nov. 08, 2022)
PU
11/07Mitsubishi Chemical : Operating Summary for the First Half of FY2022
PU
10/17The Mitsubishi Chemical Group - New Research Building for the Science and Innovation Ce..
AQ
10/14Mitsubishi Chemical : New Research Building for the Science & Innovation Center OpensTo Cr..
PU
10/05The Mitsubishi Chemical Group at K 2022, Building a sustainable future together
AQ
10/04The Mitsubishi Chemical Group At K 2 : Building a sustainable future togetherNEW
PU
10/04Mitsubishi Chemical Group - Zeolite Membrane Dehydration System Starts Operation at US ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 525 B 31 103 M 31 103 M
Net income 2023 131 B 899 M 899 M
Net Debt 2023 2 013 B 13 835 M 13 835 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,40x
Yield 2023 4,21%
Capitalization 995 B 6 838 M 6 838 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 69 784
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 699,60 JPY
Average target price 809,09 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marc Gilson President & Representative Director
Yuko Nakahira Chief Financial Officer & Communications Head
Larry Meixner Chief Technology Officer & Executive Senior VP
Motohiro Oki Manager-Business Administration
Hajime Komori Group Manager-Business Administration Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION-21.42%6 493