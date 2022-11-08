Mitsubishi Chemical : RADICAVA® Oral Suspension Approved in Canada for the Treatment of ALSNEW

＊1

＊2

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Osaka; Representative Director: Hiroaki Ueno; hereinafter, "MTPC"), a member of the Mitsubishi Chemical Group, announced today, that Health Canada has approved RADICAVAOral Suspension (edaravone) for the treatment of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) on November 8, 2022. RADICAVAOral Suspension contains the same active ingredient as edaravone for intravenous infusion (Japanese product name: RadicutInjection 30 mg and RadicutBag for I.V. Infusion 30 mg) for the treatment of ALS. RADICAVAOral Suspension is specifically formulated for patients with ALS and provides a flexible administration option taken orally or via feeding tube. Prior to this approval, edaravone is solely administered via intravenous infusion. In the U.S., RADICAVA Oral Suspension (U.S. product name: RADICAVA ORS) was approved on May 12, 2022, and as of the end of September, approximately 2000 ALS patients have received this product as a new oral treatment option. There is an estimated 3000people living with ALS in Canada and approximately 20,000in the U.S. MTPC Group is working to further advance its global development in Japan and Switzerland in an effort to provide RADICAVA Oral Suspension as a new treatment option to patients in these countries.

＊1 Benchmarking Survey, Federation of ALS Societies of Canada, 2016.

＊2Arthur KC, et al. Projected increase in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis from 2015 to 2040. Nat Commun. 2016 Aug;7:12408

