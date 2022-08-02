Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4188   JP3897700005

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4188)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:40 2022-08-02 am EDT
743.90 JPY   -1.33%
12:40aMITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : Regarding Some News Reports TodayNEW
PU
07/29MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : Announcement of Personnel Changes of the Mitsubishi Chemical GroupNEW
PU
07/28The Mitsubishi Chemical Group to Boost UK Production of SoarnoL EVOH Resin
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi Chemical : Regarding Some News Reports TodayNEW

08/02/2022 | 12:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 2, 2022

To whom it may concern:

Company name:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Representative:

Jean-Marc Gilson

Representative Corporate Executive Officer,

President & Chief Executive Officer

Listed on The Prime Market of TSE (stock

code: 4188)

Contact:

Osamu Shimizu

Director,

Corporate Communications Div.

TEL:

[+81] (0)3-6748-7120

Regarding Some News Reports Today

The Nikkei dated August 2, 2022 reported on the method of reorganization of our petrochemicals and carbon businesses, however, this was not announced by our company.

We are currently considering specific measures to carve-out our petrochemical and carbon businesses in accordance with our new management policy "Forging the future" announced on December 1, 2021. Currently, no concrete decisions have been made. We will promptly disclose such information when we decide on the facts that should be disclosed.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 04:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
12:40aMITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : Regarding Some News Reports TodayNEW
PU
07/29MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : Announcement of Personnel Changes of the Mitsubishi Chemical GroupNE..
PU
07/28The Mitsubishi Chemical Group to Boost UK Production of SoarnoL EVOH Resin
AQ
07/27MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : to Boost UK Production of SoarnoL™ EVOH ResinNEW
PU
07/27Indonesia says Sojitz Corp to invest $1 billion in West Papua
RE
07/26MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : DURABIO™, a plant-based bio engineering plastic with excellent..
PU
07/26MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : Invested in Eridan, a US startup that develops Break-through Devices..
PU
07/26MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : Announcement of Organizational Changes and Personnel Changes of The ..
PU
07/26Eridan Communications, Inc. announced that it has received funding from Mitsubishi Chem..
CI
07/25Revasum Appoints CEO
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 463 B 33 888 M 33 888 M
Net income 2023 144 B 1 092 M 1 092 M
Net Debt 2023 1 983 B 15 057 M 15 057 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,47x
Yield 2023 3,91%
Capitalization 1 072 B 8 136 M 8 136 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 69 784
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 753,90 JPY
Average target price 875,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marc Gilson President & Representative Director
Yuko Nakahira Chief Financial Officer & Communications Head
Larry Meixner Chief Technology Officer & Executive Senior VP
Motohiro Oki Manager-Business Administration
Hajime Komori Group Manager-Business Administration Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION-12.59%8 136
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-14.86%52 078
BASF SE-29.86%39 804
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-25.48%31 137
FMC CORPORATION-0.71%13 992
SASOL LIMITED31.41%13 239