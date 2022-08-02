Mitsubishi Chemical : Regarding Some News Reports TodayNEW

|
|
August 2, 2022
|
To whom it may concern:
|
|
Company name:
|
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
|
Representative:
|
Jean-Marc Gilson
|
|
Representative Corporate Executive Officer,
|
|
President & Chief Executive Officer
|
|
Listed on The Prime Market of TSE (stock
|
|
code: 4188)
|
Contact:
|
Osamu Shimizu
|
|
Director,
|
|
Corporate Communications Div.
|
TEL:
|
[+81] (0)3-6748-7120
Regarding Some News Reports Today
The Nikkei dated August 2, 2022 reported on the method of reorganization of our petrochemicals and carbon businesses, however, this was not announced by our company.
We are currently considering specific measures to carve-out our petrochemical and carbon businesses in accordance with our new management policy "Forging the future" announced on December 1, 2021. Currently, no concrete decisions have been made. We will promptly disclose such information when we decide on the facts that should be disclosed.
Disclaimer
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 04:39:00 UTC.