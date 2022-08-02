Mitsubishi Chemical : Regarding Some News Reports TodayNEW

August 2, 2022 To whom it may concern: Company name: Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation Representative: Jean-Marc Gilson Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President & Chief Executive Officer Listed on The Prime Market of TSE (stock code: 4188) Contact: Osamu Shimizu Director, Corporate Communications Div. TEL: [+81] (0)3-6748-7120

Regarding Some News Reports Today

The Nikkei dated August 2, 2022 reported on the method of reorganization of our petrochemicals and carbon businesses, however, this was not announced by our company.

We are currently considering specific measures to carve-out our petrochemical and carbon businesses in accordance with our new management policy "Forging the future" announced on December 1, 2021. Currently, no concrete decisions have been made. We will promptly disclose such information when we decide on the facts that should be disclosed.