Mitsubishi Chemical : is launching a corporate partnership program "TANAMIN Digital Health Challenge - Creating hope for all facing illness" to support startup companies in the digital health field, in collaboration with Plug and Play JapanNEW

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
TOKYO, June 29, 2022 -- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group (hereinafter "MCHG") and Plug and Play Japan KK (hereinafter "Plug and Play Japan") announced today a new startup challenge called "TANAMIN Digital Health Challenge- creating hope for all facing illness," to be launched in July 2022. In this Challenge, MCHG and Plug and Play Japan will accept submissions from digital health startups proposing cutting edge technology solutions to improve the well-being of ALS patients and their families, digitalize Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT), or increase preventative vaccinations in Japan. Finalists of the Challenge will be offered an opportunity to pursue a paid proof of concept with MCHG, opening a potential long-term partnership with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, the pharma arm of MCHG. Furthermore, MCHG's corporate venture capital (CVC) team, consisting of the Venture Department (Japan) and Diamond Edge Ventures (US), will explore the possibility of equity investments in the finalists. This initiative will support MCHG's new management policy "Forging the future," released by MCHG's President & CEO Jean-Marc Gilson in December 2021. This is the second instantiation of MCHG's corporate partnership program, following the successful KAITEKI Challenge held last year. Through the partnership in this Challenge, MCHG will gain access to Plug and Play Japan's network of over 40,000 startups and their expertise to run startup-corporate partnership programs.
PROGRAM TITLE
: "TANAMIN Digital Health Challenge - Creating hope for all facing illness"
APPLICATION PERIOD
: June 29, 2022 - August 31, 2022 (Japan Time) Please refer to the special website on TANAMIN Digital Health Challenge for details. （http://tanamin-digital-health-challenge.net/
）
BENEFITS FOR STARTUPS
:
-
Opportunities to conduct paid pilot studies, potentially leading to subsequent long-term partnerships with MCHG
-
Potential equity investment by the corporate venture capital arm of MCHG
-
Access to the Plug and Play network
-
2.5M Yen grant funding* (without dilution)
* Additional grants will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
FOCUS AREAS
: 1. Improve the well-being of ALS patients and their families
-
Aiming to increase the awareness to seek out specialists for early detection of ALS and improve the well-being of ALS patients and their loved ones, using digital technologies
2. Digitize Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT)
-
Seeking digital technologies for general clinical trials (irrespective of the indication or therapeutic product) to replace or minimize nurse visits
3. Increase preventative vaccinations in Japan
About Plug and Play Japan
-
Improving the coverage of voluntary vaccines in Japan by leveraging digital technologies
Plug and Play Japan was established in 2017 as a subsidiary of Plug and Play, a global innovation platform headquartered in Silicon Valley. Our major strengths are to provide consortium-type programs with our extensive global network and support startups through venture capital investment. By working closely with 45+ official corporate partners, Plug and Play Japan supports Japanese and international startups to scale their businesses and to enhance collaboration with industry-leading corporations.
Company Overview
Company: Plug and Play Japan KK Founded: 2017/7/14 Address: Shibuya Center Place 3F 1-16-3, Dogenzaka, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan Representative: Phillip Vincent Website: http://japan.plugandplaytechcenter.com/
About Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group conducts its corporate activities and businesses worldwide in the domains of Performance Products, Industrial Materials, and Health Care based on the core values of "Sustainability," "Health," and "Comfort." The company builds stakeholder value while contributing to the sustainable well-being of people, society, and our planet Earth.
Company Overview
Company: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Founded: October 2005 Address: 1-1 Marunouchi 1-chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8251 Representative: Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President & Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Marc Gilson Website: https://www.mitsubishichem-hd.co.jp/english/index.html