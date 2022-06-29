Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4188   JP3897700005

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4188)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:34 2022-06-29 am EDT
746.10 JPY   -1.52%
06/27MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : Voting Results of the 17th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
06/24MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : Notice of the Resolutions Adopted at the 17th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
06/21NOTICE OF THE 17TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (JUN. 15, JUN. 22 REVISED) (PDF : 1.81mb)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi Chemical : is launching a corporate partnership program "TANAMIN Digital Health Challenge - Creating hope for all facing illness" to support startup companies in the digital health field, in collaboration with Plug and Play JapanNEW

06/29/2022 | 12:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation


TOKYO, June 29, 2022 -- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group (hereinafter "MCHG") and Plug and Play Japan KK (hereinafter "Plug and Play Japan") announced today a new startup challenge called "TANAMIN Digital Health Challenge- creating hope for all facing illness," to be launched in July 2022. In this Challenge, MCHG and Plug and Play Japan will accept submissions from digital health startups proposing cutting edge technology solutions to improve the well-being of ALS patients and their families, digitalize Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT), or increase preventative vaccinations in Japan. Finalists of the Challenge will be offered an opportunity to pursue a paid proof of concept with MCHG, opening a potential long-term partnership with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, the pharma arm of MCHG. Furthermore, MCHG's corporate venture capital (CVC) team, consisting of the Venture Department (Japan) and Diamond Edge Ventures (US), will explore the possibility of equity investments in the finalists. This initiative will support MCHG's new management policy "Forging the future," released by MCHG's President & CEO Jean-Marc Gilson in December 2021. This is the second instantiation of MCHG's corporate partnership program, following the successful KAITEKI Challenge held last year. Through the partnership in this Challenge, MCHG will gain access to Plug and Play Japan's network of over 40,000 startups and their expertise to run startup-corporate partnership programs.
PROGRAM TITLE: "TANAMIN Digital Health Challenge - Creating hope for all facing illness"
APPLICATION PERIOD: June 29, 2022 - August 31, 2022 (Japan Time) Please refer to the special website on TANAMIN Digital Health Challenge for details. （http://tanamin-digital-health-challenge.net/
BENEFITS FOR STARTUPS:
  • Opportunities to conduct paid pilot studies, potentially leading to subsequent long-term partnerships with MCHG
  • Potential equity investment by the corporate venture capital arm of MCHG
  • Access to the Plug and Play network
  • 2.5M Yen grant funding* (without dilution)
* Additional grants will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
FOCUS AREAS: 1. Improve the well-being of ALS patients and their families
  • Aiming to increase the awareness to seek out specialists for early detection of ALS and improve the well-being of ALS patients and their loved ones, using digital technologies
2. Digitize Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT)
  • Seeking digital technologies for general clinical trials (irrespective of the indication or therapeutic product) to replace or minimize nurse visits
3. Increase preventative vaccinations in Japan
  • Improving the coverage of voluntary vaccines in Japan by leveraging digital technologies

About Plug and Play JapanPlug and Play Japan was established in 2017 as a subsidiary of Plug and Play, a global innovation platform headquartered in Silicon Valley. Our major strengths are to provide consortium-type programs with our extensive global network and support startups through venture capital investment. By working closely with 45+ official corporate partners, Plug and Play Japan supports Japanese and international startups to scale their businesses and to enhance collaboration with industry-leading corporations.
Company OverviewCompany: Plug and Play Japan KK Founded: 2017/7/14 Address: Shibuya Center Place 3F 1-16-3, Dogenzaka, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan Representative: Phillip Vincent　　 Website: http://japan.plugandplaytechcenter.com/
About Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings GroupMitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group conducts its corporate activities and businesses worldwide in the domains of Performance Products, Industrial Materials, and Health Care based on the core values of "Sustainability," "Health," and "Comfort." The company builds stakeholder value while contributing to the sustainable well-being of people, society, and our planet Earth.
Company OverviewCompany: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Founded: October 2005 Address: 1-1 Marunouchi 1-chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8251 Representative: Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President & Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Marc Gilson Website: https://www.mitsubishichem-hd.co.jp/english/index.html

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 04:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
06/27MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : Voting Results of the 17th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
06/24MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : Notice of the Resolutions Adopted at the 17th Ordinary General Meeti..
PU
06/21NOTICE OF THE 17TH ORDINARY GENERAL : 1.81mb)
PU
06/21MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : Partial Revision in Notice of the 17th Ordinary General Meeting of S..
PU
06/21MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : CANAGLU® Tablets 100mg Approved for the Indication of Chronic Kidney..
PU
06/16Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. - RADICAVA ORS (EDARAVONE) NOW AVAILABLE IN THE ..
AQ
06/15Nikkei 225 Down 1.1% Ahead of Federal Reserve Rate Verdict
MT
06/15MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : Notice of the 17th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (Jun. 15..
PU
06/14MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : Partial Revision in Notice of the 17th Ordinary General Meeting of S..
PU
06/06Mitsubishi chemical holding group releases enhancement strategy
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 953 B 29 012 M 29 012 M
Net income 2022 186 B 1 362 M 1 362 M
Net Debt 2022 1 880 B 13 795 M 13 795 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,90x
Yield 2022 3,96%
Capitalization 1 077 B 7 901 M 7 901 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 69 607
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 757,60 JPY
Average target price 922,27 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marc Gilson President & Representative Director
Yuko Nakahira Chief Financial Officer & Communications Head
Larry Meixner Chief Technology Officer & Executive Senior VP
Motohiro Oki Manager-Business Administration
Hajime Komori Group Manager-Business Administration Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION-11.75%7 765
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-21.18%45 773
BASF SE-30.36%40 162
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-29.03%29 774
SASOL LIMITED42.97%14 659
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-14.10%14 080