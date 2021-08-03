Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4188   JP3897700005

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4188)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsubishi Chemical : to spend $920 million on new resin plant in Louisiana -Nikkei

08/03/2021 | 05:23am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings will spend 100 billion yen ($920 million) to build a new resin materials plant in the U.S. state of Louisiana, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday, adding the company aims to start operation in fiscal 2025.

The new plant will increase the firm's supply capacity by about 20%, according to the report.

($1 = 109.1400 yen)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 3 647 B 33 418 M 33 418 M
Net income 2022 132 B 1 210 M 1 210 M
Net Debt 2022 1 902 B 17 426 M 17 426 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 1 329 B 12 165 M 12 174 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 69 607
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 935,10 JPY
Average target price 1 000,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marc Gilson President & Representative Director
Hidefumi Date CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Chairman
Ken Fujiwara Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Motohiro Oki Manager-Business Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION49.81%12 165
BASF SE2.10%72 149
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.1.47%67 205
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.4.98%39 937
ROYAL DSM N.V.21.13%34 430
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG10.79%16 197