Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4188   JP3897700005

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4188)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Personnel ChangesNEW

10/29/2021 | 12:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Personnel Changes (Effective as of November 1, 2021)

New

Current

Name

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Isao Yano

General Manager ,Business Legal Office

General Manager ,Business Legal Office

General Manager , Internal Control Office

Chief Conpliance Officer, MCC

Chief Conpliance Officer, MCC

Assistant to Division Manager - Corporate Administration Div.

General Manager , Internal Control Office

Koji Fujita

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Communication Office

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Tel: +[81] (3)- 6748-7140

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 04:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
10/20MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : Formulation of a Policy Toward Achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050NE..
PU
10/19Russian petrochemical giant Sibur launches net-zero collaboration platform
AQ
10/01MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : Notice on Company Split and Share Transfer in Line with Transfer of ..
AQ
09/30Apollo affiliates to buy a Mitsubishi Chemical unit for $759 million
RE
09/30MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : Notice on Company Split (Simplified Absorption-type Company Split) a..
PU
09/30MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : Notice on Company Split (Simplified Absorption-type Company Split) a..
PU
09/29MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/06MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : Personnel ChangesNEW
PU
09/02MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : Invests in DAIZ, a Japanese FoodTech StartupNEW
PU
09/02MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORA : - Launch of the Official Twitter and LinkedIn Accou..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 811 B 33 537 M 33 537 M
Net income 2022 163 B 1 431 M 1 431 M
Net Debt 2022 1 897 B 16 696 M 16 696 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,13x
Yield 2022 2,58%
Capitalization 1 342 B 11 842 M 11 806 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 69 607
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 944,20 JPY
Average target price 1 080,77 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marc Gilson President & Representative Director
Hidefumi Date CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Chairman
Ken Fujiwara Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Motohiro Oki Manager-Business Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION51.27%12 008
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.13.64%72 723
BASF SE-3.35%67 537
ROYAL DSM N.V.34.55%37 303
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-1.90%36 169
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED34.10%16 039