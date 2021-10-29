Personnel ChangesNEW

Personnel Changes (Effective as of November 1, 2021)
|
New
|
Current
|
Name
|
Executive Officer
|
Executive Officer
|
Isao Yano
|
General Manager ,Business Legal Office
|
General Manager ,Business Legal Office
|
|
General Manager , Internal Control Office
|
Chief Conpliance Officer, MCC
|
|
Chief Conpliance Officer, MCC
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assistant to Division Manager - Corporate Administration Div.
|
General Manager , Internal Control Office
|
Koji Fujita
|
|
|
|
|
