The First-Half Year (Nov. 2, 2021)

November 2, 2021 Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (Under IFRS) Company name: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 4188 URL: https://www.mitsubishichem-hd.co.jp/english Representative: Jean-Marc Gilson Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President&Chief Executive Officer Contact: Osamu Shimizu TEL: [+81] (0)3-6748-7120 General Manager, Corporate Communications Office Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: November 11, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: December 2, 2021 Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: Yes Holding of financial results briefing: Yes (for securities analysts and institutional investors) (Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.) 1. Consolidated financial results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022("FY2021") (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021) Results of Operations: (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Core Operating Net income Comprehensive Sales Revenue Operating Net income attributable to income Income Income * owners of the parent Six months ended % % % % % % September 30, 2021 1,885,095 25.3 156,140 185.8 153,137 － 101,935 － 85,166 － 122,804 － September 30, 2020 1,504,816 (17.7) 54,639 (58.2) (28,126) － (39,924) － (49,687) － (12,624) － Reference: Income before taxes Six months ended September 30, 2021: ¥147,165 million(－%) Six months ended September 30, 2020: ¥(36,800) million(－%) * Core operating income is calculated as operating income excluding certain gains and expenses attributable to non-recurring factors. Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Six months ended Yen Yen September 30, 2021 59.94 55.13 September 30, 2020 (34.99) (34.99) (2) Financial Position: Ratio of equity Total assets Total equity Equity attributable to attributable to owners owners of the parent of parent to total assets As of % September 30, 2021 5,315,828 1,665,310 1,320,007 24.8 March 31, 2021 5,287,228 1,571,148 1,236,339 23.4 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share First quarter- Second Third Fiscal Total end quarter-end quarter-end year-end Fiscal year ended Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen March 31, 2021 － 12.00 － 12.00 24.00 March 31, 2022 － 15.00 March 31, 2022 － 15.00 30.00 (Forecast) Note: The forecast of cash dividends for FY2021 has been revised to the above from those announced on May 12, 2021.

3. Forecast for the Current Fiscal Year (Percentages indicate changes in comparison with the previous fiscal year) Core Operating Net income Basic Sales Revenue Operating Net income attributable to earnings income Income * owners of the parent per share % % % % % Yen FY2021 3,886,000 19.3 300,000 71.7 344,000 623.9 228,000 903.4 192,000 － 135.12 Reference: Income before taxes FY2021: ¥328,000 million(896.7%) Note: The forecast for FY2021 has been revised to the above from those announced on May 12, 2021. * Notes (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period : None (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation) (2) Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates (i) Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS : None (ii) Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons : None (iii) Changes in accounting estimates : None (3) Number of issued shares (ordinary shares) (i)Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of 1,506,288,107 Shares As of March 1,506,288,107 Shares September 30,2021 31,2021 (ii)Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of 85,259,884 Shares As of March 85,865,812 Shares September 30,2021 31,2021 (iii)Average number of shares outstanding during the period Six months ended 1,420,832,768 Shares Six months ended 1,420,148,376 Shares September 30,2021 September 30,2020 *Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation adopted a performance-based share compensation plan that uses executive compensation Board Incentive Plan (BIP) trusts. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation stocks held by BIP trust are included in treasury shares. (Reference) Number of Company's shares in executive compensation BIP trust: September 30,2021 2,833,314 Shares March 31, 2021 2,994,552 Shares Disclosure regarding quarterly review procedures Financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation. Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters *The forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and information available as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may be beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially due to numerous factors. The Company's stance on forward-looking statements is described on page [5] and [6] hereof. *This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Contents: 1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Term (1) Business Performance P. 2 (2) Financial Position P. 5 (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-Looking Information P. 5 2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes Concerning Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (1) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss P. 7 (2) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income P. 8 (3) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position P. 9 (4) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity P. 11 (5) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow P. 13 (6) Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements P. 15 (Segment Information) P. 15 ―1―

1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Term Business Performance Performance Overview In the business environment of the consolidated first half (April 1, 2021 - September 30, 2021; same hereafter) of the Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (MCHC) Group, although there was impact mainly from a rise in raw material prices, given that economic activities are gradually returning to normal in each country in tandem with the progress in vaccinations, demand in Japan and abroad is gradually trending toward recovery versus the same period a year earlier. Amid this backdrop, sales revenue came to ¥1,885.1 billion, an increase of ¥380.3 billion (a rise of 25.3%) from the same period in the previous consolidated fiscal year (April 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020; same hereafter). In the profit front, core operating income climbed ¥101.5 billion, or 185.8%, to ¥156.1 billion. Operating income rose ¥181.2 billion, to ¥153.1 billion. Income before taxes was up ¥184.0 billion, to ¥147.2 billion. And net income attributable to owners of the parent improved ¥134.9 billion, to ¥85.2 billion. Overview of Business Segments The overview of financial results by business segment for the first half of fiscal 2021 is shown below. Segment gains or losses are stated as core operating income, which excludes gains or losses from non-recurring factors and including losses from business withdrawals, streamlining, and other factors. Performance Products Segment, Performance Products Domain In comparison with the same period in the previous consolidated fiscal year, sales revenue increased ¥106.7 billion, to ¥566.7 billion and core operating income expanded ¥20.8 billion, to ¥45.8 billion. In polymers and compounds, sales revenue increased reflecting a rise in sales volumes for products used in automobiles and other applications, and also an upturn in market prices for some polymers. In films and molding materials, sales revenue increased reflecting a rise in sales volume mainly for molding materials used in automobiles and other applications in tandem with a recovery in demand, and there were also brisk sales trends for films used for optical applications for displays as well as for other applications. In advanced solutions, sales revenue grew underpinned primarily by an increase in sales volume accompanying a recovery in economic activities. Core operating income in this segment expanded chiefly reflecting an increase in sales volume overall, mainly for automotive applications, and despite impact from a rise in raw material prices. Major initiative in the Performance Products segment during the first half of fiscal 2021: In April 2021, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC) decided to make a capital investment in C.P.C. SRL (CPC; Head office: Modena, Italy) in order to strengthen the carbon fiber and composite material business. The investment includes plans for the addition of 5,000-metric ton press machines, which will be among the largest in the world. CPC is an equity-method affiliate of MCC that manufactures and sells carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) automotive parts. The facility is scheduled for operation in 2023.

In May 2021, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and the Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (Head office: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo) jointly completed construction of a verification facility for mass production of gallium nitride (GaN) single-crystal substrates at the Muroran Plant of Japan Steel Works M&E, Inc. The aim is to conduct verification tests for mass production throughout FY2021, and start market supply from early FY2022. The goal is to contribute to an energy minimum society, which is the improvement of fuel and power generation efficiency through the supply of high-quality GaN substrates.

In September 2021, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, as part of its portfolio reforms, agreed to transfer its polycrystalline alumina fiber business and the same business of Mitsubishi Chemical High-Technica Corporation, its consolidated subsidiary, to a special purpose company held by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (Head office: New York, US). Chemicals Segment, Industrial Materials Domain In comparison with the same period in the previous consolidated fiscal year, sales revenue increased ¥203.6 billion, to ¥594.0 billion and core operating income expanded ¥80.3 billion, to ¥62.2 billion. In MMA, sales revenue expanded owing to a rise in the market price for MMA monomer given strong demand trends. In petrochemicals, sales revenue expanded. In addition to a growth in sales prices in tandem with higher raw material prices, sales volumes also rose reflecting reduced impact from scheduled maintenance and repairs at the ethylene production facility and a recovery in demand. In carbon products, sales revenue rose reflecting higher sales volumes in tandem with an overall recovery in demand as well as a rise in selling prices for export coke. Core operating income in this segment was up owing to performance in petrochemical products, which was highlighted by an increase in sales volume and an improvement in inventory valuation gain in tandem with higher raw material prices, and also in part due to a rise in market prices mainly for MMA monomers and export coke. Major initiatives in the Chemicals segment during the first half of fiscal 2021: Japan Polychem Corporation (JPC), a consolidated subsidiary of Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, decided in April 2021 to acquire equity in six overseas group companies owned by Japan Polypropylene Corporation, a joint venture of JNC Petrochemical Corporation and JPC, including Mytex Polymers US Corporation (Head office: Indiana, US), and turned them into wholly-owned subsidiaries in July. Mytex Polymers deploys the polypropylene compound and long glass reinforced thermoplastic business. The goal is to accelerate growth in response to an increase in demand, including prominent parts that will contribute to making automobiles lighter, through the use of technological strengths and business infrastructures in Japan and abroad.

