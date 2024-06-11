(Reuters) - Rio Tinto will acquire Mitsubishi Corp's 11.65% stake in Boyne Smelters for an undisclosed sum, the Australian mining giant said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|3,311 JPY
|+1.56%
|-0.61%
|+45.77%
|12:54am
|Australia's Rio Tinto to buy Mitsubishi's nearly 12% stake in Boyne Smelters
|RE
|Jun. 10
|Rio Tinto Adds to Majority Stake in Aluminum Smelter JV
|DJ
(Reuters) - Rio Tinto will acquire Mitsubishi Corp's 11.65% stake in Boyne Smelters for an undisclosed sum, the Australian mining giant said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|5,357 GBX
|+0.09%
|-1.42%
|116B
|3,260 JPY
|+0.40%
|-2.98%
|84.11B
|125.3 AUD
|+0.64%
|-2.50%
|116B
|Australia's Rio Tinto to buy Mitsubishi's nearly 12% stake in Boyne Smelters
|RE
|Rio Tinto Adds to Majority Stake in Aluminum Smelter JV
|DJ
|Mitsubishi Spends 72.5 Billion Yen in May Share Buyback
|MT
|M Cap No. 12, Co., Ltd. made an offer to acquire Nagatanien Holdings Co.,Ltd. from Mitsubishi Corporation, Eiichiro Nagatani and Taijiro Nagatani for ¥47.7 billion.
|CI
|MDA Space Joins Starlab Space as Strategic Partner, Equity Owner in Commercial Space Station JV
|MT
|Italy's Newlat Food to buy Britain's Princes for nearly $900 mln
|RE
|Newlat Food S.p.A. agreed to acquire Princes Limited from Mitsubishi Corporation for £700 million.
|CI
|Peru's 2024 copper target is realistic, mining magnates say
|RE
|KFC Holdings Japan receives $863 mln offer from Carlyle-backed fund
|RE
|Carlyle Group's Unit Purchases Japan KFC Holdings Stake From Mitsubishi Corporation
|MT
|KFC Holdings Japan receives tender offer from Carlyle-backed fund
|RE
|The Carlyle Group Inc. (NasdaqGS:CG) made an offer to acquire 64.9% stake in KFC Holdings Japan, Ltd. from Mitsubishi Corporation and others for ¥94.5 billion.
|CI
|Nudge Inc. announced that it has received ¥3 billion in funding from a group of investors
|CI
|Mitsubishi Buys Back Shares Worth 72 Billion Yen in April
|MT
|Global markets live: Etsy, Qualcomm, Carvana, Rio Tinto, Apple...
|Japan's Mitsubishi full-year profit down 18%, misses estimates
|RE
|Mitsubishi Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Ending March 31, 2025
|CI
|Mitsubishi Corporation Announces Year-End Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024, Payable on June 24, 2024, Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter Ending September 30, 2024 and for the Year Ending March 31, 2025
|CI
|Mitsubishi Provides Notice Regarding Reports in the Media
|CI
|Mitsubishi Corporation completed the acquisition of 99% stake in PT Coates Hire Indonesia from Coates Group Holdings Pty Limited.
|CI
|Australia's Ardea Resources teams up with Sumitomo, Mitsubishi for nickel project
|RE
|Mitsubishi Reportedly to Sell KFC Japan Stake to U.S. Fund Carlyle Group
|CI
|Frontier Lithium Brief: Frontier and Mitsubishi Corp Complete JV Transaction
|MT
|Frontier Lithium and Mitsubishi Corporation Complete Joint Venture Transaction
|CI
|Nikkei says Soros Fund Among Investors In Japan Electricity Exchange Startup
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+44.66%
|84.11B
|+45.56%
|73.23B
|+27.85%
|67.56B
|+12.97%
|43.94B
|+34.66%
|31.52B
|+31.96%
|31.19B
|+12.18%
|20.61B
|+3.17%
|16.12B
|-7.59%
|12.6B
|-24.60%
|5.88B