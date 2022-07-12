Log in
    8058   JP3898400001

MITSUBISHI CORPORATION

(8058)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:55 2022-07-12 pm EDT
3839.00 JPY   -0.21%
07/12Copper hits 20-month low on dollar strength, demand worries
RE
07/12MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : Notice regarding the status of share repurchases
AQ
07/12Peru's Quellaveco mine begins copper concentrate production, says Mitsubishi
RE
Copper hits 20-month low on dollar strength, demand worries

07/12/2022 | 10:36pm EDT
July 13 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell to a near 20-month low on Wednesday, as an elevated U.S. dollar, renewed COVID-19 restrictions in top consumer China and fears of rapid interest rate hikes stifled demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $7,352.50 a tonne by 0214 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Nov. 23, 2020 at $7,202.50 in early Asian trade.

* The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 2.7% to 56,400 yuan ($8,386.24) a tonne.

* The dollar held close to its highest in nearly two decades against its rivals, making greenback-priced metals more expensive for other currency holders.

* Multiple Chinese cities are adopting fresh COVID-19 curbs, from business halts to lockdowns, to rein in new infections, while Shanghai residents queued up in sweltering heat for compulsory mass testing for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

* The U.S. economy is slowing as consumers are buffeted by inflation and pandemic-driven demand for goods returns to more normal levels, Richmond Federal Reserve president Thomas Barkin said.

* The U.S. central bank is widely expected to deliver another 75-basis-point rate hike at its policy meeting later this month to combat soaring inflation.

* The Quellaveco copper mine in Peru, owned by global miner Anglo American and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp, has started production of copper concentrate, the Japanese trading house said on Tuesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* World stocks traded mixed while oil prices and bond yields dipped on Tuesday, as traders fretted over prospects of further central bank tightening and worries about the health of economies worldwide.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0300 China Exports, Imports YY June

0300 China Trade Balance June

0600 UK GDP Est 3M/3M May

0600 UK GDP Estimate MM, YY May

0600 UK Manufacturing Output MM May

0600 Germany HICP Final YY June

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY June

1230 US CPI MM, SA June

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

($1 = 6.7253 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
