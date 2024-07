Mitsubishi Corporation is a diversified group organized around 10 sectors of activity: - manufacturing of food and consumer products (29.9% of net sales); - production of chemicals and petroleum products (19.9%): crude oil, refined products, natural gas, synthetic fiber materials, petrochemicals, fertilizers and specialty chemicals ; - production and processing of metals (12.6%): iron, steel products and non-ferrous metals; - mineral resources exploitation (16.5%); - exploration and production of natural gas (6.7%); - car manufacturing (5.3%); - production, transmission and distribution of electricity (5.3%); - construction of energy infrastructure and industrial facilities (3.3%). The group also sells construction machinery, machine tools, agricultural machinery, elevators, escalators, facility management, ships and aviation equipment; - development of real estate assets (0.4%); - other (0.1%). Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (51.8%), the United States (15.5%), Singapore (7%), Australia (6.2%) and other (19.5%).

Sector Diversified Industrial Goods Wholesale