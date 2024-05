May 02, 2024 at 12:10 am EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp posted on Thursday a 18.4% fall in net profit for the year ended in March to 964 billion yen ($6.2 billion), missing estimates.

A LSEG poll of analysts had forecast Mitsubishi's net profit for the fiscal year at 979 billion yen.

($1 = 155.9300 yen)

