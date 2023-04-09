Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8058   JP3898400001

MITSUBISHI CORPORATION

(8058)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:16:59 2023-04-10 am EDT
4748.00 JPY   +0.85%
04/09Japan's Mitsubishi, others raise $692 million for Monsoon wind project in Laos
RE
04/06Toyobo and MC Launch Operations at New Joint Venture Company
AQ
04/04Mitsubishi Buys Back 38 Billion Yen of Shares in March
MT
Japan's Mitsubishi, others raise $692 million for Monsoon wind project in Laos

04/09/2023 | 11:10pm EDT
Illustration shows Mitsubishi Heavy Industries logo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi Corp on Monday said that it and other shareholders of the Monsoon wind power project in Laos have raised $692 million in financing for the wind farm.

Mitsubishi, Thai renewable energy firm BCPG Pcl, and other stakeholders secured the financing package from the Asian Development Bank, Japan International Cooperation Agency, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and other lenders, the Japanese firm said.

The project, which is set to sell power to Vietnam under a 25-year deal, will have 600 megawatts of installed capacity and should be launched in 2025. Its total costs stand at $950 million, according to Monsoon's website.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Varun H K)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BCPG 0.00% 10.1 End-of-day quote.-0.98%
FRANCE CAC MID & SMALL 0.60% 14102.75 Real-time Quote.5.52%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 0.83% 4748 Delayed Quote.9.92%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.56% 5376 Delayed Quote.0.96%
Financials
Sales 2023 20 421 B 155 B 155 B
Net income 2023 1 160 B 8 781 M 8 781 M
Net Debt 2023 4 045 B 30 635 M 30 635 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,78x
Yield 2023 3,82%
Capitalization 6 747 B 51 094 M 51 094 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 77 164
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 4 708,00 JPY
Average target price 5 531,11 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Katsuya Nakanishi President & Chief Executive Officer
Takehiko Kakiuchi Chairman
Yoshihiro Shimazu Manager-Administration
Akihiko Nishiyama Independent Outside Director
Akitaka Saiki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION9.92%51 094
ITOCHU CORPORATION-0.70%45 393
MITSUI & CO., LTD.2.34%44 314
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-54.58%24 812
MARUBENI CORPORATION16.01%22 572
SUMITOMO CORPORATION4.14%21 535
