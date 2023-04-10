Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8058   JP3898400001

MITSUBISHI CORPORATION

(8058)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-10 am EDT
4754.00 JPY   +0.98%
04:59aJapan's three megabanks to face votes on climate change - sources
RE
04:57aClimate activist shareholders file resolutions at japan's top th…
RE
01:09aMitsubishi Corporation Signs Loan Agreement for Monsoon Cross-border Wind Project in Laos
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's three megabanks to face votes on climate change - sources

04/10/2023 | 04:59am EDT
Japan's three megabanks to face votes on climate change - sources

TOKYO (Reuters) - A coalition of climate groups are stepping up pressure on Japan's top three banks to cut financing linked to fossil fuels, filing shareholder resolutions to be voted on at the companies' annual general meetings in June, sources said on Monday.

The groups are targeting megabanks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Mizuho Financial Group, all key to financing oil and gas projects, said the sources, who declined to be identified as the information is not yet public.

The coordinated effort marks a step up from the past three years, when climate groups targeted one megabank each year, now calling simultaneously for action by the Japanese banks, seen as lagging their global peers in efforts to slash carbon emissions.

The fresh push, led by Australia's Market Forces and Japan's Kiko Network, comes as institutional investors are increasingly pressing companies to do more to fight global warming.

Tokyo Electric Power, Chubu Electric Power and trading house Mitsubishi Corp will also face shareholder proposals from the same coalition, which includes representatives of Friends of the Earth Japan and Rainforest Action Network.

Shareholder activism on climate change has been gaining momentum in Japan since 2020, when Mizuho was the first listed company in the country to hold a climate-related vote.

While similar resolutions were voted down last year by shareholders at Tokyo Electric, Chubu Electric, Mitsubishi Corp and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial, pressure from these proposals has prompted some policy changes at the targeted companies.

The megabanks, for example, have pledged to cease funding for new thermal coal projects in recent years amid greater pressure.

Hurdles are high for the climate resolutions because they commonly take the form of proposals to amend the articles of incorporation of a company under Japanese corporate law, which requires a two-thirds majority. In previous votes, climate resolutions have received up to 35% support.

Climate activists are critical of the banks' transition plans that partly rely on technologies which they say are unproven, such as coal co-firing with ammonia and carbon capture.

Both technologies have been promoted by the Japanese government as ways to reduce carbon emissions from coal- and gas-fired power generation.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Mizuho Financial declined to comment. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial, Chubu Electric and Mitsubishi Corp confirmed they had received the shareholder resolutions and said they would discuss their content.

Tokyo Electric also confirmed it had received the resolution but declined to comment further.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Sonali Paul)

By Makiko Yamazaki


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.07% 85.24 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC 0.86% 1410 Delayed Quote.2.64%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 0.98% 4754 Delayed Quote.9.92%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC 0.72% 851.6 Delayed Quote.-4.89%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.55% 1932.5 Delayed Quote.3.56%
PSI 20 INDEX 0.60% 6118.32 Real-time Quote.6.85%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.56% 5377 Delayed Quote.0.96%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. 0.82% 490 Delayed Quote.2.10%
WTI 0.14% 80.905 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
04:59aJapan's three megabanks to face votes on climate change - sources
RE
04:57aClimate activist shareholders file resolutions at japan's top th…
RE
01:09aMitsubishi Corporation Signs Loan Agreement for Monsoon Cross-border Wind Project in La..
AQ
04/09Japan's Mitsubishi, others raise $692 million for Monsoon wind project in Laos
RE
04/06Toyobo and MC Launch Operations at New Joint Venture Company
AQ
04/04Mitsubishi Buys Back 38 Billion Yen of Shares in March
MT
04/04Transaction Media Networks Inc. has completed an IPO in the amount of ¥10.556616 billio..
CI
04/03Tranche Update on Mitsubishi Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 3,..
CI
03/30Ternium Argentina S.A. (BASE:TXAR, Ternium Investments S.À ..
CI
03/30MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Financials
Sales 2023 20 421 B 155 B 155 B
Net income 2023 1 160 B 8 781 M 8 781 M
Net Debt 2023 4 045 B 30 635 M 30 635 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,78x
Yield 2023 3,82%
Capitalization 6 747 B 51 094 M 51 094 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 77 164
Free-Float 96,1%
Mitsubishi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 4 708,00 JPY
Average target price 5 531,11 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Katsuya Nakanishi President & Chief Executive Officer
Takehiko Kakiuchi Chairman
Yoshihiro Shimazu Manager-Administration
Akihiko Nishiyama Independent Outside Director
Akitaka Saiki Independent Outside Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION9.92%51 094
ITOCHU CORPORATION-0.70%45 393
MITSUI & CO., LTD.2.34%44 314
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-54.58%24 812
MARUBENI CORPORATION16.01%22 572
SUMITOMO CORPORATION4.14%21 535
