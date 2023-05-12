Japan selects 5 promising zones for offshore wind farms

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - The Japanese government said
on Friday it has chosen five sites off the coast of Hokkaido as
"promising zones" for developing offshore wind farms, marking
the second stage in a three-part selection process.
The move comes as Japan looks to accelerate development of
renewable power to achieve its goal of becoming carbon neutral
by 2050.
The newly designated promising zones are off Ishikari,
Ganu-Minamishiribeshi, Shimamaki, Hiyama and Matsumae on Japan's
northern island of Hokkaido.
The five sites were chosen after a government study
confirmed they were would have grid connection capability.
The five areas were upgraded from so-called "preparatory
zone" which is the first of the three-stage selection process,
after the government defined the appropriate scale of output for
the areas and provisionally secured the necessary grid capacity
through conducting its own study, instead of having private
power companies doing so.
The new study process, known as the "grid security
scheme," was introduced last year to help to speed up the
development of wind farms, an official at the industry ministry
said.
"Promising zone" needs to be upgraded to "promotion zone,"
which meets all the criteria set by a local law, to become
eligible for public auction.
The government will separately announce the result of its
annual selection process for windfarm areas in the summer, the
ministry official said. This will identify some areas as
promotion zones, others as promising and some as preparatory.
Offshore wind is a key driver for Japan's expansion of
renewable energy, but the auction process was suspended for nine
months last year as the government needed to revise rules after
criticism from businesses about the lack of clarity around the
bid process following the first major round of auctions.
The consortiums led by Mitsubishi Corp won all
three areas in the first round.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi. Editing by Jane Merriman)