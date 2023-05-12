Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8058   JP3898400001

MITSUBISHI CORPORATION

(8058)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-12 am EDT
5347.00 JPY   -0.06%
08:18aJapan selects 5 promising zones for offshore wind farms
RE
02:41aNikkei ends at 1-1/2 year-high amid shareholder return boosts
RE
05/11Nikkei hits 1-1/2 year-high amid shareholder return boosts
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Japan selects 5 promising zones for offshore wind farms

05/12/2023 | 08:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - The Japanese government said on Friday it has chosen five sites off the coast of Hokkaido as "promising zones" for developing offshore wind farms, marking the second stage in a three-part selection process.

The move comes as Japan looks to accelerate development of renewable power to achieve its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

The newly designated promising zones are off Ishikari, Ganu-Minamishiribeshi, Shimamaki, Hiyama and Matsumae on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido.

The five sites were chosen after a government study confirmed they were would have grid connection capability.

The five areas were upgraded from so-called "preparatory zone" which is the first of the three-stage selection process, after the government defined the appropriate scale of output for the areas and provisionally secured the necessary grid capacity through conducting its own study, instead of having private power companies doing so.

The new study process, known as the "grid security scheme," was introduced last year to help to speed up the development of wind farms, an official at the industry ministry said.

"Promising zone" needs to be upgraded to "promotion zone," which meets all the criteria set by a local law, to become eligible for public auction.

The government will separately announce the result of its annual selection process for windfarm areas in the summer, the ministry official said. This will identify some areas as promotion zones, others as promising and some as preparatory.

Offshore wind is a key driver for Japan's expansion of renewable energy, but the auction process was suspended for nine months last year as the government needed to revise rules after criticism from businesses about the lack of clarity around the bid process following the first major round of auctions.

The consortiums led by Mitsubishi Corp won all three areas in the first round. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2023
All news about MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
08:18aJapan selects 5 promising zones for offshore wind farms
RE
02:41aNikkei ends at 1-1/2 year-high amid shareholder return boosts
RE
05/11Nikkei hits 1-1/2 year-high amid shareholder return boosts
RE
05/09Nikkei drops from 16-month peak before US CPI data; Toyota earnings loom
RE
05/09Mitsubishi Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for 86,000,000 shares, representing ..
CI
05/09Olam Agri's Singapore-Saudi $1 billion dual listing may launch as early as June - sourc..
RE
05/09Mitsubishi : Notice Concerning the Opinion of the Company's Board of Directors on Sharehol..
PU
05/09Mitsubishi Corporation authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
05/06Buffett says more comfortable with investments in Japan than Taiwan
RE
05/02Mitsubishi Corporation : Launch of Marunouchi Climate Tech Growth Fund L.P.
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 20 675 B 154 B 154 B
Net income 2023 1 170 B 8 708 M 8 708 M
Net Debt 2023 3 976 B 29 583 M 29 583 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,56x
Yield 2023 3,36%
Capitalization 7 600 B 56 553 M 56 553 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 77 164
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 5 350,00 JPY
Average target price 5 743,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Katsuya Nakanishi President & Chief Executive Officer
Takehiko Kakiuchi Chairman
Yoshihiro Shimazu Manager-Administration
Akihiko Nishiyama Independent Outside Director
Akitaka Saiki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION24.91%56 553
ITOCHU CORPORATION11.46%50 061
MITSUI & CO., LTD.11.16%47 060
MARUBENI CORPORATION28.25%24 523
SUMITOMO CORPORATION17.12%23 522
TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION20.98%15 474
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer