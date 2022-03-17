Log in
    8058   JP3898400001

MITSUBISHI CORPORATION

(8058)
KKR to buy Japanese real estate asset manager for $2 billion

03/17/2022 | 02:57am EDT
(Reuters) - KKR & Co Inc said on Thursday it would buy Japanese real estate asset manager Mitsubishi Corp-UBS Realty Inc (MC-UBSR) from Mitsubishi and UBS Asset Management for around $2 billion.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. 6.49% 55.46 Delayed Quote.-25.56%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 1.67% 4252 Delayed Quote.14.51%
UBS GROUP AG 6.31% 17.025 Delayed Quote.3.68%
Financials
Sales 2022 17 431 B 147 B 147 B
Net income 2022 831 B 7 009 M 7 009 M
Net Debt 2022 4 249 B 35 856 M 35 856 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,43x
Yield 2022 3,55%
Capitalization 6 174 B 52 107 M 52 107 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 77 164
Free-Float -
Mitsubishi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4 182,00 JPY
Average target price 4 344,55 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,89%
Takehiko Kakiuchi President
Kazuyuki Masu CFO, Representative Director, Head-IT & Corporate
Ken Kobayashi Director & Managing Executive Officer
Yoshihiro Shimazu Manager-Administration
Akihiko Nishiyama Independent Outside Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION14.51%52 107
ITOCHU CORPORATION10.38%48 451
MITSUI & CO., LTD.9.36%40 439
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED2.86%24 490
SUMITOMO CORPORATION15.76%20 805
MARUBENI CORPORATION18.18%19 348