English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Equities
Japan
Japan Exchange
Mitsubishi Corporation
News
8058
JP3898400001
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
(8058)
Delayed Japan Exchange -
03/17 02:00:00 am EDT
4252
JPY
+1.67%
02:57a
KKR to buy Japanese real estate asset manager for $2 billion
RE
03/14
MITSUBISHI
: Kaluza, and Miraiz to launch initiative for decarbonising mobility in Japan
PU
03/14
Labrador Iron Ore Drops 16% as Q4 2021 EPS Up Year over Year; Provides 2022 Outlook
MT
KKR to buy Japanese real estate asset manager for $2 billion
03/17/2022 | 02:57am EDT
(Reuters) - KKR & Co Inc said on Thursday it would buy Japanese real estate asset manager Mitsubishi Corp-UBS Realty Inc (MC-UBSR) from Mitsubishi and UBS Asset Management for around $2 billion.
(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC.
6.49%
55.46
-25.56%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
1.67%
4252
14.51%
UBS GROUP AG
6.31%
17.025
3.68%
All news about MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
02:57a
KKR to buy Japanese real estate asset manager for $2 billion
RE
03/14
MITSUBISHI
: Kaluza, and Miraiz to launch initiative for decarbonising mobility in Japan
PU
03/14
Labrador Iron Ore Drops 16% as Q4 2021 EPS Up Year over Year; Provides 2022 Outlook
MT
03/14
Labrador Iron Ore's Q4 2021 EPS Up Year over Year; Provides 2022 Outlook
MT
03/11
Stellantis to move Russian production westward, freeze new investments
RE
03/11
Mitsubishi Chairman to Head Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry
MT
03/09
Nexamp Launches Developer Accelerator Program to Turbocharge Partner Network
AQ
03/08
Sakhalin projects to effectively 'freeze', Japan holding off decision -minister
RE
03/07
Japan Inc feels the heat over Russia ties as rivals shun Moscow
RE
03/07
MITSUBISHI
: Joint PoC for Large-sized Self-driving Buses
PU
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
2019
Yum beats expectations on KFC growth, Taco Bell weighs
RE
2019
Yum beats expectations on KFC growth, Taco Bell weighs
RE
2018
Leaner Anglo boosts earnings, but miner's share rally stalls
RE
Financials
JPY
USD
Sales 2022
17 431 B
147 B
147 B
Net income 2022
831 B
7 009 M
7 009 M
Net Debt 2022
4 249 B
35 856 M
35 856 M
P/E ratio 2022
7,43x
Yield 2022
3,55%
Capitalization
6 174 B
52 107 M
52 107 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,60x
EV / Sales 2023
0,64x
Nbr of Employees
77 164
Free-Float
-
Chart MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
4 182,00 JPY
Average target price
4 344,55 JPY
Spread / Average Target
3,89%
Consensus
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Takehiko Kakiuchi
President
Kazuyuki Masu
CFO, Representative Director, Head-IT & Corporate
Ken Kobayashi
Director & Managing Executive Officer
Yoshihiro Shimazu
Manager-Administration
Akihiko Nishiyama
Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
14.51%
52 107
ITOCHU CORPORATION
10.38%
48 451
MITSUI & CO., LTD.
9.36%
40 439
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
2.86%
24 490
SUMITOMO CORPORATION
15.76%
20 805
MARUBENI CORPORATION
18.18%
19 348
