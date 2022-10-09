Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsubishi Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8058   JP3898400001

MITSUBISHI CORPORATION

(8058)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-07 am EDT
4206.00 JPY    0.00%
10/09Peru won't cancel Quellaveco copper mine permits, says prime minister
RE
10/09Malaysia's Petronas declares force majeure on gas supply to MLNG Dua
RE
10/07PepsiCo to make Cheetos and Lay's chips using Dutch green electricity
RE
Summary 
Summary

Malaysia's Petronas declares force majeure on gas supply to MLNG Dua

10/09/2022 | 10:23pm EDT
A logo of Petronas is seen at their office in Kuala Lumpur

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Malaysia's Petronas said it has declared force majeure on gas supply to one of its liquefaction terminals, Malaysia LNG Dua, due to a pipeline leak caused by soil movement at the Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline on Sept. 21.

"This has impacted the supply of gas to MLNG Dua's production facility at Petronas LNG Complex (PLC) in Bintulu, Sarawak," it said in a statement, adding that the force majeure only affects the gas supply to MLNG Dua's production facility.

"The other LNG production facilities within the PLC continue to operate as planned."

Japanese utility Mitsubishi Corp said last Thursday that Malaysia LNG, majority owned by Petronas, had declared force majeure on LNG supplies to its customers including Mitsubishi, following the pipeline leak.

The Petronas statement, issued over the weekend, said that the pipeline leak had affected its delivery commitments to some of its contracted LNG buyers, and the company was in discussions to "identify suitable mitigation efforts".

It was also currently conducting an evaluation of the Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline to ensure its integrity and safety.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Tom Hogue and Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 0.00% 4206 Delayed Quote.15.17%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.61% 5399.01 Real-time Quote.-13.47%
Financials
Sales 2023 20 001 B 138 B 138 B
Net income 2023 1 076 B 7 408 M 7 408 M
Net Debt 2023 4 235 B 29 165 M 29 165 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,69x
Yield 2023 3,77%
Capitalization 6 141 B 42 292 M 42 292 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
EV / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 77 164
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4 206,00 JPY
Average target price 5 351,82 JPY
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Katsuya Nakanishi President & Chief Executive Officer
Takehiko Kakiuchi Chairman
Yoshihiro Shimazu Manager-Administration
Akihiko Nishiyama Independent Outside Director
Akitaka Saiki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION15.17%42 292
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED91.83%45 239
ITOCHU CORPORATION9.44%38 959
MITSUI & CO., LTD.20.47%35 465
SUMITOMO CORPORATION11.97%16 394
MARUBENI CORPORATION21.88%16 118