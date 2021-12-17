Mitsubishi : （2021 Dec）Corporate Governance Report

I. Basic Stance on Corporate Governance, Shareholder Composition, Corporate Data and Other Basic Information
1. Basic Stance on Corporate Governance
See "Disclosure Based on Principles of Corporate Governance Code" Principle 3-1 (ii) e. for the basic stance on corporate governance of Mitsubishi Corporation.
[Reason for Not Implementing Principles of Corporate Governance Code]
This report is based on the Corporate Governance Code following the June 2021 revisions (including principles related to the Prime Market to be applied from April 4, 2022). Based on the above basic stance, Mitsubishi Corporation is working to strengthen corporate governance on an ongoing basis, thus it is implementing all the principles of the Corporate Governance Code.
[Disclosure Based on Principles of Corporate Governance Code]
Mitsubishi Corporation's approaches to corporate governance are described in this report, the Notice of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, Annual Securities Report, Integrated Reports, Mitsubishi Corporation's website, and others. See these documents for more information.
The followings are the details of the disclosure items based on the principles of the Corporate Governance Code.
a. Principle 1-4
Stance on Acquisition, Holding and Reduction in Listed Stocks
Mitsubishi Corporation may acquire and hold shares acquired for other than pure investment as a means of creating business opportunities and building, maintaining and strengthening business and partner relationships. When acquiring these shares, Mitsubishi Corporation confirms necessity of its acquisition based on the significance and economic rationale of the purchase. Also, Mitsubishi Corporation periodically reviews the rationality of continuing to hold the shares and promotes reducing holdings of stocks with decreased significance. In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, Mitsubishi Corporation sold approximately 0.1 trillion yen of our shareholdings (market value basis), a decrease of slightly less than 20% from the previous fiscal year.
[Verification policy for holding individual shares]
The Board of Directors verifies all of the listed shares held by Mitsubishi Corporation from the perspectives of both economic rationale and qualitative significance of holding them every year.
1
(Translation)
The economic rationale is confirmed by whether or not the related earnings from each stock, such as dividends and related business profits on transactions, exceed Mitsubishi Corporation's target capital cost (Weighted Average Cost of Capital) for the market price of each individual share.
The qualitative significance is confirmed by the achievement or status of progress of the expected purpose for holding the stock, etc.
[Matters verified by the Board of Directors]
Verification was conducted by the Board of Directors for all listed shares held by Mitsubishi Corporation as of March 31, 2021 (market price was approximately 0.6 trillion yen). As a result of verification from the perspectives of both economic rationale and qualitative significance of holding them, numerous shares were identified as candidates for reduction due to a decreased importance of the expected purpose and significance for holding them, etc.
Stance on Exercising Voting Rights Relating to Listed Stocks
Mitsubishi Corporation attaches great importance to dialogue and communication with its investment destinations through various channels, aiming to create business opportunities and build, maintain and strengthen business and partner relationships, and from the perspective of raising the mid- and long-term corporate value of Mitsubishi Corporation and these companies. Mitsubishi Corporation considers exercising voting rights to be an important approach. For this reason, when exercising voting rights relating to an investment destination, the responsible department for the oversight of the company reviews its business conditions (earnings, capital efficiency, etc.) from both quantitative and qualitative standpoints in accordance with internal regulations. These regulations stipulate matters to be considered, etc., when determining whether to vote for or against proposals such as appropriation of surplus, election of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and revision of executive remuneration. Then Mitsubishi Corporation exercises its voting rights appropriately for individual matters for resolution. Furthermore, with regard to the proposals for the election and dismissal of Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members of listed subsidiaries, Mitsubishi Corporation's internal regulation also stipulate that their independence from Mitsubishi Corporation is to be examined before exercising voting rights.
b. Principle 1-7
■ Transactions between Related Parties
By formulating the Board of Directors Regulations and the criteria for matters to be deliberated, Mitsubishi Corporation requires a resolution of the Board of Directors concerning, transactions between Director and Mitsubishi Corporation (self-dealing, indirect transactions), transactions between Executive Officer and Mitsubishi Corporation (self-dealing, indirect transactions) and transactions between major shareholders and Mitsubishi Corporation.
c. Supplementary Principle 2-4 (1)
Ensuring Diversity in Promotion to Core Human Resources
See "Other" under III. 3. Measures Concerning Respect of the Standpoint of Stakeholders in this report.
d. Principle 2-6
2
(Translation)
■ Roles of Corporate Pension Funds as Asset Owners
In an effort to utilize personnel with experience in markets and investment, those responsible for pension management are appointed from the Finance Department of Mitsubishi Corporation and serve concurrently as employees of the Mitsubishi Corporation Pension Fund. The basic policy and management guidelines for safe and efficient management of the reserve are drafted and issued to institutions contracted to undertake management, which are then monitored constantly. Marked with the responsibility for autonomous allocations it holds, the fund has announced its acceptance of Japan's Stewardship Code and requires the institutions entrusted with management of the assets to perform stewardship activities.
e. Principle 3-1 (i)
■ Corporate Philosophy
Mitsubishi Corporation's corporate philosophy is enshrined in the Three Corporate Principles, the company's motto since its foundation. The Three Corporate Principles were formulated in 1934, as the action guidelines of Mitsubishi Trading Company (now Mitsubishi Corporation), based on the teachings of Koyata Iwasaki, the fourth president of Mitsubishi. Even today, the Three Corporate Principles serve as the cornerstone of Mitsubishi Corporation as it grows its business and fulfills its responsibility toward the global environment and society.
Corporate Responsibility to Society "Shoki Hoko": Strive to enrich society, both materially and spiritually, while contributing towards the preservation of the global environment.
Integrity and Fairness "Shoji Komei": Maintain principles of transparency and openness, conducting business with integrity and fairness.
Global Understanding Through Business "Ritsugyo Boeki": Expand business, based on an all-encompassing global perspective.
■ Strategic Direction and Management Plan
In November 2018, Mitsubishi Corporation formulated "Midterm Corporate Strategy 2021: Achieving Growth Through Business Management Model" as a new management direction for the three years commencing the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.
Mitsubishi Corporation will realize triple-value growth* through its business management model, underpinned by the four pillars of the Midterm Strategy; (1) Business Portfolio, (2) Growth Mechanisms, (3) HR System Reforms and (4) Financial Targets & Capital Policy.
* Simultaneously generating economic value, societal value, and environmental value
[Progress on Midterm Corporate Strategy 2021]
In FY2020, while the affects of the COVID-19 were significant, progress was made on the key issues of Digital Transformation (DX) and Energy Transformation (EX) in tandem as the shift toward digitalization and a low/zero carbon society accelerated.
3
(Translation)
Furthermore, in October 2021, Mitsubishi Corporation established the following new greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets and EX investment guidelines. In recognition of its multi-industry interests and business activities, the Company will continue to simultaneously fulfill its responsibility to provide stable energy supply, such as natural gas, while rising to the global challenge of realizing a carbon neutral society. Details are available on the Company's website at the following URL. https://www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/pr/archive/2021/html/0000047907.html
GHG Emission Reduction Targets: Halve Emissions by FY2030 (FY2020 baseline) & Achieve Net-Zero Emissions by 2050
With the ultimate aim of achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2050, Mitsubishi Corporation has established a new GHG target for FY2030 and set out concrete reduction measures (targets now include Scope 1/2 emissions for the Company's affiliates based on the equity share approach).
EX Investments: 2 Trillion Yen by FY2030
Mitsubishi Corporation will globally pursue EX initiatives including renewable energy, copper, natural gas, hydrogen and ammonia.
f. Principle 3-1 (ii)
■ Basic Stance and Policy on Corporate Governance
Mitsubishi Corporation's corporate philosophy is enshrined in the Three Corporate Principles. Through corporate
4
(Translation)
activities rooted in the principles of fairness and integrity, Mitsubishi Corporation strives to continuously raise corporate value. Mitsubishi Corporation believes that by helping to enrich society, both materially and spiritually, it will also meet the expectations of shareholders, customers, and all other stakeholders.
In order to achieve these goals, Mitsubishi Corporation recognizes strengthening corporate governance on an ongoing basis as an important management issue as it is foundation for ensuring sound, transparent and efficient management. Mitsubishi Corporation, based on the Audit & Supervisory Board Member System, is thus working to put in place a corporate governance system that is even more effective. This includes strengthening management supervision through such measures as appointing Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members who satisfy the conditions for Independent Directors or Independent Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and establishing advisory bodies to the Board of Directors where the majority of members are Outside Directors, Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members and other experts from outside Mitsubishi Corporation. At the same time, Mitsubishi Corporation uses the Executive Officer System etc. for prompt and efficient decision-making and business execution.
In accordance with the above basic stance, Mitsubishi Corporation has set forth the Selection Criteria for Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, which clarify the functions and independence of Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and also require that the number of Outside Directors who satisfy the criteria for independence be a third or more of the number of all Directors.
The Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee with Outside Directors in the majority, deliberates and reviews the composition of the Board of Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board, the policy on appointment of and proposals for appointment of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the requirements of President and CEO and basic policy on the appointment and dismissal, personnel proposals of President and CEO, the remuneration system including the policy for setting remuneration and appropriateness of remuneration levels and composition, and evaluation of the effectiveness of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, the President's Performance Evaluation Committee has been established as a subcommittee to the Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee, comprising the same Chairman and Outside Directors as the parent committee to deliberate the assessment of the President's performance. In this way, Mitsubishi Corporation develops systems and mechanisms that ensure the effectiveness of management supervision by independent Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
As part of its policy to communicate with shareholders, Mitsubishi Corporation communicates with shareholders and investors in a proactive manner, and discloses information about business conditions including the progress in management plans, quantitative financial information, and non-financial information such as for corporate governance and sustainability & CSR affairs in a timely and appropriate manner. In addition, Mitsubishi Corporation is committed to gain credibility and reputation from stakeholders, including shareholders and investors, by improving the environment that allows shareholders to execute their rights.
For specific policies and approaches of above basic stance and basic policy, see the corresponding items in this report.
g. Principle 3-1 (iii)
■ Policy and Process for Setting Remuneration
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Mitsubishi Corporation published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 05:18:01 UTC.