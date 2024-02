TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp said on Tuesday it plans to spend as much as 500 billion yen ($3.37 billion) to buy back up to 10% of its shares.

The buyback will take place between Feb. 7 and Sept. 30, the company said in a statement. It also plans to retire all shares in the planned buyback on Oct. 31. ($1 = 148.4000 yen) (Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)